MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County medical examiner says the man fatally shot Tuesday morning in south Minneapolis was 34-year-old Omar Rosas Pineda, and say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.It the city's 67th homicide of the year, police reported.Officers responded to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South at about 6 a.m. The medical examiner's report indicates Pineda lived at that location.Members of the police department's forensics division were on hand to process the scene.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May after the discovery of surveillance video showing he was not the gunman, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Friday. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, 21, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained...
Police are investigating a 37-year-old woman’s death as a homicide after she was found in a North Minneapolis home suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim, LaTiffany Altanette Lessley, was found in a residence on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Her death...
MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 37-year-old woman – the city's 68th homicide of the year.The body of LaTiffany Lessley, 37, was found Tuesday afternoon inside a home on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North.Investigators determined the death was suspicious, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that it was caused by "multiple sharp force injuries."Police are still searching for the killer. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for three of four suspects after they robbed an ATM technician Friday afternoon.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles - a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
The FBI and police are investigating the robbery of an ATM technician at a U.S. Bank in Edina, with the suspects fleeing with cash. The incident happened at the U.S. Bank branch and drive-though at 4100 West 50th Street, in the 50th and France commercial area, at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Bloomington police said Thursday that they caught a 36-year-old man at a hotel with 24 pounds of fentanyl, one of the largest seizures in the state of the potent opioid that is causing a surge in overdose-related deaths and big headaches for law enforcement. Marcus Trice, 36, of the Seattle...
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Bloomington police say a man has been arrested and charged after he was found with enough fentanyl pills to kill a fifth of Minnesota's population.Police Chief Booker Hodges said Thursday that the man, identified as Marcus Trice, had 108,000 pills -- weighing roughly 24 pounds. A federal indictment filed last week says Trice, 36, faces one count of felony aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He is in Sherburne County Jail.Investigators found the pills on Aug. 31 after he used someone else's identity to pay for a hotel room. Hodges says there were six overdoses last year in Bloomington. There have been 12 so far this year.
One man was killed in a Thursday night shooting in Brooklyn Park. According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at a residence on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive just after 11:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a...
An SUV was fired at by a St. Paul man early on Monday on the city’s East Side; one of the bullets allegedly ricocheted off the sidewalk, wounding an 18-year-old woman he knew, who he then transported to a motel rather than the hospital. After the incident, the lady...
Marcus Trice. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. A federal grand jury indicted a Seattle man this month after the Bloomington Police Department allegedly discovered him in possession of nearly 11,000 grams of pills containing fentanyl. Marcus Trice, of Seattle, is also charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree drug...
BLAINE, Minn. -- Saturdays are already known as "Daddy-Daughter Time," but this last weekend was both tragic and heartwarming all at the same time for Randall Wyatt and Starsha Jackson."I love my daughter, and I learned how much I love her," Wyatt told WCCO in an exclusive interview. "I was just a dad with my daughter in trouble. I would like to think that any dad who saw his daughter being held by somebody would've tried even if they didn't succeed."Wyatt and his daughter had just finished shopping at a Blaine supermarket on Saturday afternoon when an armed man in...
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting outside a Richfield High School football game last week that left two people injured, including someone the suspect had an altercation with at a Chipotle a few weeks before the shooting. That's according to...
(Richfield, MN) -- A 15-year-old boy is now charged in the shooting outside the Richfield High School homecoming football game. Hennepin County prosecutors confirmed charges were filed Wednesday but would not comment further on the juvenile’s case. Richfield police said a 16-year-old boy accused of instigating the incident was arrested over the weekend. That teen was released from custody Tuesday. Investigators say the 15-year-old fired two gunshots Friday night outside the school, leaving two people injured.
