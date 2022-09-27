Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid And PJ Tucker React To Jimmy Butler Calling Tucker A “Traitor”: “He Went To The Good Side, Where There Are Good People…”
PJ Tucker has been a very coveted player in the past two offseasons. The 2021 NBA champion was a sought-after asset after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship last year. He went to the Miami Heat, where things didn't go in their favor, but Tucker also left his mark there.
NBA・
The Post and Courier
Sapakoff: NBA odds shaped by SC's Ja, Zion, Khris and 76ers
As the Philadelphia 76ers’ charter bus wiggled around The Citadel campus and down the Avenue of Remembrance, the players and coaches couldn’t help but notice an anomaly amid the military features. The sign outside the school’s Starbucks on Sept. 27 advertised Open Mic Night. None of the...
How Sixers Affect OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets Trade
The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder woke up the trade market on Thursday.
Kyrie Irving has bullish take on Ben Simmons
Kyrie Irving thinks Ben Simmons is in the perfect environment to revive his career with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving sounded off on Simmons on Thursday, arguing that the environment in Brooklyn will be better for the former No. 1 pick and will help him play at a high level again. Irving cited his own mental health experiences and suggested Simmons could benefit the same way.
Wichita Eagle
Clippers’ Leonard, Wall to Make Long-Awaited Returns in Preseason Game
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year of NBA action, Kawhi Leonard and John Wall are set to return to the floor on Monday night in the Clippers’ preseason game against the Blazers, coach Tyronn Lue announced Friday. Lue shared the news of...
Wichita Eagle
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
View the original article to see embedded media. Former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin has agreed to a fully-guaranteed contract with the Boston Celtics, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With Robert Williams expected to be sidelined for several weeks, and Danilo Gallinari likely out for the season, Griffin should have an opportunity to receive minutes right away for the defending Eastern Conference champs.
PJ Tucker Praises Sixers’ ‘Bulldozing’ Youngster
PJ Tucker likes what he sees out of one of the Sixers' young guards.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn’s Health Milestone
Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Kendrick Nunn achieved a significant milestone on his continued road to recovery from the long-term injury that kept him off the floor for the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. Kyle Goon of Southern...
NBC Sports
With Sixers aiming to dial up discomfort, old college foes an intriguing duo
Behind (usually) closed doors, it doesn’t appear Matisse Thybulle’s defense is any different than in games. The NBA’s website and app live streamed the Sixers’ entire training camp practice on Thursday at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and head coach Doc Rivers wrapped his final huddle up by highlighting Thybulle.
Wichita Eagle
Report: LeBron James Was Never Comfortable In Miami
The Miami Heat were fortunate to have the services of LeBron James for four years from 2010-14. During his tenure, the Heat won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. Despite James appearing happy in South Florida, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said he was never content in Miami.
ESPN’s McDonough Doesn’t Sound Like a Fan of Judge Cut-Ins
The Yankees star continues to attempt to hit his 62nd home run of the season, which would break the American League record.
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's A.J. Brown News
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was not present for this Wednesday's practice. Fortunately, he's not dealing with any health-related issue. It turns out Brown wasn't at practice on Wednesday because he's expecting the birth of his second child. "#Eagles WR A.J. Brown is not at practice today," Josh Tolentino...
Wichita Eagle
Jones Shoots Down Idea of Rush Starting Over Dak Prescott
View the original article to see embedded media. Whispers of a quarterback competition in Dallas have grown in recent weeks following the steady play of Cowboys backup Cooper Rush with starter Dak Prescott still out with a thumb injury. Owner Jerry Jones fanned the flames of a possible controversy last week when he said he’d welcome a competition as it would mean the team was playing well under Rush’s leadership.
