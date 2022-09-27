ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sapakoff: NBA odds shaped by SC's Ja, Zion, Khris and 76ers

As the Philadelphia 76ers’ charter bus wiggled around The Citadel campus and down the Avenue of Remembrance, the players and coaches couldn’t help but notice an anomaly amid the military features. The sign outside the school’s Starbucks on Sept. 27 advertised Open Mic Night. None of the...
Kyrie Irving has bullish take on Ben Simmons

Kyrie Irving thinks Ben Simmons is in the perfect environment to revive his career with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving sounded off on Simmons on Thursday, arguing that the environment in Brooklyn will be better for the former No. 1 pick and will help him play at a high level again. Irving cited his own mental health experiences and suggested Simmons could benefit the same way.
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics

View the original article to see embedded media. Former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin has agreed to a fully-guaranteed contract with the Boston Celtics, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With Robert Williams expected to be sidelined for several weeks, and Danilo Gallinari likely out for the season, Griffin should have an opportunity to receive minutes right away for the defending Eastern Conference champs.
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn’s Health Milestone

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Kendrick Nunn achieved a significant milestone on his continued road to recovery from the long-term injury that kept him off the floor for the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. Kyle Goon of Southern...
With Sixers aiming to dial up discomfort, old college foes an intriguing duo

Behind (usually) closed doors, it doesn’t appear Matisse Thybulle’s defense is any different than in games. The NBA’s website and app live streamed the Sixers’ entire training camp practice on Thursday at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and head coach Doc Rivers wrapped his final huddle up by highlighting Thybulle.
Report: LeBron James Was Never Comfortable In Miami

The Miami Heat were fortunate to have the services of LeBron James for four years from 2010-14. During his tenure, the Heat won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. Despite James appearing happy in South Florida, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said he was never content in Miami.
