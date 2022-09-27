Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
7 Unforeseen Seasons That Helped the Yankees Win the AL East
The Yankees began the 2022 season with more than a few known stars, none brighter than Aaron Judge. The hulking slugger has dominated the news cycle lately with hishistoric home run chase and attempt at a Triple Crown. Such production, especially in a contract year, was unforeseen, even if Judge was already an MVP-caliber player when the year began.
Yankees’ Zack Britton Leaves Game With Apparent Injury
NEW YORK — Yankees reliever Zack Britton exited Friday night's game against the Orioles with an apparent injury after throwing a wild sinker in the sixth inning. The left-hander motioned to the dugout instantly after throwing a pitch to the backstop that allowed a run to score, his ninth pitch since coming in from the bullpen.
Aaron Boone Details Plan For Matt Carpenter’s Return From Foot Fracture
NEW YORK — Matt Carpenter was among the Yankees taking batting practice on the field at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon, starting with some light hacks before cutting loose in his final few rounds, swatting home runs into the right-field bleachers. The Yankees were always hopefulthat Carpenter would be...
Dodgers News: Baseball Peers Think LA is Winning the World Series in 2022
All eyes are on the Dodgers as they have been favored to win the World Series since the beginning of the season. The Dodgers answered the doubters by clinching home field advantage through the NLCS, became the first team to reach 100 wins this season, lead the league in run differential while still allowing the least amount of runs in the entire league and eclipsed the franchise record in wins with 107 and counting.
New York Mets Prospect Francisco Alvarez Ready to Contribute in Battle for NL East
ATLANTA - After Triple-A Syracuse's season ended, Francisco Alvarez and his parents began a long drive down south to Miami on Thursday night. It was during this car ride, while the Alvarez family was in Greenville, South Carolina, that the Mets' top prospect received a phone call from director of player development Kevin Howard telling him he was being called up to the major leagues.
Rangers OF is Round Rock’s Top Player
The Round Rock Express named Bubba Thompson the team’s 2022 Most Valuable Player, even though the outfielder has been with the Texas Rangers for more than a month. The Rangers called Thompson up on Aug. 4 and he’s remained with the team since. Despite the call-up, he was...
How to Watch Phillies at Nationals Saturday Doubleheader: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies finally snapped their five-game losing streak on Friday. Having fallen to just half a game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, that win could not have come at a more vital time. Taking on the Washington Nationals while the the remnants of Hurricane Ian pound the nation's capital,...
Five Giants Musings from the Week that Was
A few leftover thoughts about all things New York Giants from the week that was. 1. Through three games, we can probably all agree that running back Saquon Barkley has been one of the reliable playmakers on the offense. But his deployment as a runner so far has been something...
Giants OL Nick Gates to Reportedly Be Activated Off PUP
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who a little over a year ago suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury that required multiple surgeries, could be activated off the PUP list in the coming days, according to a report by The Athletic. Gates, who was the team's starting center until...
Clippers’ Leonard, Wall to Make Long-Awaited Returns in Preseason Game
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year of NBA action, Kawhi Leonard and John Wall are set to return to the floor on Monday night in the Clippers’ preseason game against the Blazers, coach Tyronn Lue announced Friday. Lue shared the news of...
Bears and Giants: Who Wins and Why
Bears coach Matt Eberflus summed up the matchup Sunday against the Giants rather accurately, although initially with a bit more optimism than it deserves. "They're a good football team, very similar to us," Eberflus said. "Starting out new, young crew, good running game, really younger on defense, so it's a little bit of the same type of matchup."
Newcomer Has Been There, Done That
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without the services of a player who once led the NFL in tackles this Sunday in Indianapolis. One man who might help replace him? Another player who once led the league in tackles. Coach Mike Vrabel ruled out starting inside linebacker Zach...
