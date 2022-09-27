All eyes are on the Dodgers as they have been favored to win the World Series since the beginning of the season. The Dodgers answered the doubters by clinching home field advantage through the NLCS, became the first team to reach 100 wins this season, lead the league in run differential while still allowing the least amount of runs in the entire league and eclipsed the franchise record in wins with 107 and counting.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO