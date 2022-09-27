ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Phillies-Nationals Game 2 rained out, doubleheader set for Saturday

WASHINGTON -- The second game of Friday's doubleheader between the Phillies and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain. The teams are now scheduled to play a separate admission doubleheader Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Kyle Gibson will start Game 1 and Noah Syndergaard will start Game 2.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies roster moves: Darick Hall called up with Triple A season over

In search of any offense they can get during a terribly timed team-wide slump, the Phillies called up designated hitter/first baseman Darick Hall from Triple A Lehigh Valley prior to Friday's doubleheader in Washington. The IronPigs' season ended Wednesday so Hall should be a left-handed bat off the bench over...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Wichita Eagle

Phillies Scheduled to Face Astros Aces in Final Series

The Houston Astros have already clinched the American League's top seed. They have nothing to do but wait for the postseason, sending out their scrubs as fodder for their final five games of the regular season, or so it would be in a perfect world. Instead, Astros' manager Dusty Baker...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Bellatti
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Ranger Suárez
Person
Bryson Stott
Person
Joe Girardi
Person
Alec Bohm
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: Baseball Peers Think LA is Winning the World Series in 2022

All eyes are on the Dodgers as they have been favored to win the World Series since the beginning of the season. The Dodgers answered the doubters by clinching home field advantage through the NLCS, became the first team to reach 100 wins this season, lead the league in run differential while still allowing the least amount of runs in the entire league and eclipsed the franchise record in wins with 107 and counting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Atlanta Braves#The Chicago Cubs#Post Girardi
Wichita Eagle

My Two Cents: Here’s Why This Guardians Has Been So Rewarding

I think one of the things that has made this journey toward an A.L. Central title for the first time since 2018 and a post-season berth so rewarding is the fact that the Guardians went out and truly earned in. Sometimes teams win races by virtue of other teams falling...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 MLB playoff baseball gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies for Yankees, Mets, Dodgers more

The final weekend of the MLB season has arrived, and the 2022 MLB playoff picture is shaping up. Five division winners are settled, as the Dodgers (NL West), Cardinals (NL Central), Astros (AL West), Guardians (AL Central) and New York Yankees (AL East) have all clinched. That leaves the NL East, where the Braves and Mets have been battling for months, as the only undecided division. The loser of that race is guaranteed to be one of the NL Wild Card teams. Get MLB playoff gear for every team at Fanatics.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy