Wichita Eagle
7 Unforeseen Seasons That Helped the Yankees Win the AL East
The Yankees began the 2022 season with more than a few known stars, none brighter than Aaron Judge. The hulking slugger has dominated the news cycle lately with hishistoric home run chase and attempt at a Triple Crown. Such production, especially in a contract year, was unforeseen, even if Judge was already an MVP-caliber player when the year began.
How to Watch Phillies at Nationals Saturday Doubleheader: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies finally snapped their five-game losing streak on Friday. Having fallen to just half a game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, that win could not have come at a more vital time. Taking on the Washington Nationals while the the remnants of Hurricane Ian pound the nation's capital,...
New York Mets Prospect Francisco Alvarez Ready to Contribute in Battle for NL East
ATLANTA - After Triple-A Syracuse's season ended, Francisco Alvarez and his parents began a long drive down south to Miami on Thursday night. It was during this car ride, while the Alvarez family was in Greenville, South Carolina, that the Mets' top prospect received a phone call from director of player development Kevin Howard telling him he was being called up to the major leagues.
Brady Singer’s last start spoiled by five-run inning in KC Royals’ loss to Guardians
This season, Brady Singer proved he’s capable of being the lead figure in the Kansas City Royals’ pitching rotation. But a season of maturity and strides ended on a sour note as Singer got roughed up by a division rival for a five-run inning in his final start of the season.
Aaron Boone Details Plan For Matt Carpenter’s Return From Foot Fracture
NEW YORK — Matt Carpenter was among the Yankees taking batting practice on the field at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon, starting with some light hacks before cutting loose in his final few rounds, swatting home runs into the right-field bleachers. The Yankees were always hopefulthat Carpenter would be...
Dodgers: Current Big Leaguer Not Impressed by Fan Trash Talk at Dodger Stadium
The Athletic did a poll of nearly 200 big leaguers to ask them a variety of questions, ranging from "Who would you want to pitch Game 7 of the World Series?" to "Who do you think will win the World Series?" One of the questions had some interesting answers for...
Yankees’ Zack Britton Leaves Game With Apparent Injury
NEW YORK — Yankees reliever Zack Britton exited Friday night's game against the Orioles with an apparent injury after throwing a wild sinker in the sixth inning. The left-hander motioned to the dugout instantly after throwing a pitch to the backstop that allowed a run to score, his ninth pitch since coming in from the bullpen.
My Two Cents: Here’s Why This Guardians Has Been So Rewarding
I think one of the things that has made this journey toward an A.L. Central title for the first time since 2018 and a post-season berth so rewarding is the fact that the Guardians went out and truly earned in. Sometimes teams win races by virtue of other teams falling...
Giants OL Nick Gates to Reportedly Be Activated Off PUP
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who a little over a year ago suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury that required multiple surgeries, could be activated off the PUP list in the coming days, according to a report by The Athletic. Gates, who was the team's starting center until...
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
View the original article to see embedded media. Former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin has agreed to a fully-guaranteed contract with the Boston Celtics, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With Robert Williams expected to be sidelined for several weeks, and Danilo Gallinari likely out for the season, Griffin should have an opportunity to receive minutes right away for the defending Eastern Conference champs.
Lakers News: Additional Darvin Ham Assistant Coaches Revealed
In a fresh press release, your Los Angeles Lakers have announced that some new faces will be joining first-year L.A. head coach Darvin Ham and previously-announced Frank Vogel-era holdover assistants Phil Handy and Jon Pastorek, plus Dru Anthrop. Earlier this summer, the Los Angeles Times had reported that another former Vogel assistant, Quinton Crawford, would be retained, but the statement from L.A. this week makes no mention of Crawford.
Report: LeBron James Was Never Comfortable In Miami
The Miami Heat were fortunate to have the services of LeBron James for four years from 2010-14. During his tenure, the Heat won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. Despite James appearing happy in South Florida, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said he was never content in Miami.
