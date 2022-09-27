Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
Wichita Eagle
Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein to two-year / $16M contract in free agency this summer, following the center's breakout season with the LA Clippers. While the Clippers would have loved to retain Hartenstein, they could not afford to pay him what New York offered, having reduced their already limited financial flexibility with the John Wall signing.
Wichita Eagle
OKC Forward Says Pelicans’ F Brandon Ingram ‘Hardest to Guard’
"Championship," Brandon Ingram responded to what's next on his list to check off during Pelicans Media Day. Ingram then smiled. While he has accomplished individual goals such as making an All-Star and winning NBA's Most Improved Player Award, his sights are on team success. Nonetheless, his peers recognize his rising greatness on the basketball court. Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley spoke to this recently.
Wichita Eagle
Clippers’ Leonard, Wall to Make Long-Awaited Returns in Preseason Game
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year of NBA action, Kawhi Leonard and John Wall are set to return to the floor on Monday night in the Clippers’ preseason game against the Blazers, coach Tyronn Lue announced Friday. Lue shared the news of...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Impending NBA Record, Confidence In Lakers
With a new season and a new signature shoe on the horizon, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James is hoping to return to the NBA playoffs in 2023. The four-time MVP and four-time champ also may be further cementing his place among the game's all-time greats in another way this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Best Highlights From Warriors vs. Wizards Japan Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards put on a show for their fans in Japan, as Golden State defeated Washington by a final score of 96-87. As expected, neither team played their starters heavy minutes, but that did not leave the...
Wichita Eagle
How Sixers Affect OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets Trade
The NBA trade market came alive once again on Thursday night as two Western Conference teams engaged in a deal, swapping several role players. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to trade away Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon, and a 2025 second-round pick via the Atlanta Hawks to the Houston Rockets.
Wichita Eagle
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
View the original article to see embedded media. Former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin has agreed to a fully-guaranteed contract with the Boston Celtics, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With Robert Williams expected to be sidelined for several weeks, and Danilo Gallinari likely out for the season, Griffin should have an opportunity to receive minutes right away for the defending Eastern Conference champs.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Injury Update: Are Any Offensive Linemen Healthy for Dallas?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are a long way from the hopeful optimism that grew from their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since that home victory, the Commanders have dropped two in a row. A road game against the Detroit Lions, and a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn’s Health Milestone
Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Kendrick Nunn achieved a significant milestone on his continued road to recovery from the long-term injury that kept him off the floor for the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. Kyle Goon of Southern...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Boone Details Plan For Matt Carpenter’s Return From Foot Fracture
NEW YORK — Matt Carpenter was among the Yankees taking batting practice on the field at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon, starting with some light hacks before cutting loose in his final few rounds, swatting home runs into the right-field bleachers. The Yankees were always hopefulthat Carpenter would be...
Wichita Eagle
Giants OL Nick Gates to Reportedly Be Activated Off PUP
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who a little over a year ago suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury that required multiple surgeries, could be activated off the PUP list in the coming days, according to a report by The Athletic. Gates, who was the team's starting center until...
Wichita Eagle
Yankees’ Zack Britton Leaves Game With Apparent Injury
NEW YORK — Yankees reliever Zack Britton exited Friday night's game against the Orioles with an apparent injury after throwing a wild sinker in the sixth inning. The left-hander motioned to the dugout instantly after throwing a pitch to the backstop that allowed a run to score, his ninth pitch since coming in from the bullpen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Troubling Turnovers: Can Sloppy Patriots Keep Ball Against Packers?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have long been publicized as a team that does its job and forces others to make mistakes without beating themselves in the process. So far, the 2022 Patriots haven’t lived up to that billing. In fact, turnovers are suddenly a major problem for the Patriots.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Report: LeBron James Was Never Comfortable In Miami
The Miami Heat were fortunate to have the services of LeBron James for four years from 2010-14. During his tenure, the Heat won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. Despite James appearing happy in South Florida, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said he was never content in Miami.
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Chargers: Brevin Jordan Headlines Wednesday’s Injury Report
HOUSTON — Brevin Jordan missed the Houston Texans' 23-20 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and there is a chance the second-year prospect could miss his second consecutive game. The Texans released the first of three injury reports, which highlighted Jordan as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice. Jordan...
Wichita Eagle
My Two Cents: Here’s Why This Guardians Has Been So Rewarding
I think one of the things that has made this journey toward an A.L. Central title for the first time since 2018 and a post-season berth so rewarding is the fact that the Guardians went out and truly earned in. Sometimes teams win races by virtue of other teams falling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Reflects on Tua Tagovailoa Injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Like almost everyone else that witnessed the incident, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was astonished by the injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, and head and neck injuries after being slammed to the turf by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa was...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Current Big Leaguer Not Impressed by Fan Trash Talk at Dodger Stadium
The Athletic did a poll of nearly 200 big leaguers to ask them a variety of questions, ranging from "Who would you want to pitch Game 7 of the World Series?" to "Who do you think will win the World Series?" One of the questions had some interesting answers for...
MLB・
Wichita Eagle
Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out
The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
Wichita Eagle
Former KU greats Ellis, Valentine to be honored by Wichita Heights High School
Former University of Kansas basketball players Perry Ellis and Darnell Valentine will be inducted into the Wichita Heights High School Hall of Fame at the school’s second-annual Black and Red Banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wichita Heights gymnasium. Ellis, a member of the Wichita Heights Class of...
Comments / 0