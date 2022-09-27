Read full article on original website
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
She-Hulk: Latest Episode Features a Surprising Punisher Villain With a Possible Blade Connection
Marvel Studios released the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was pretty Abomination (Tim Roth) centric. The episode followed Jennifer Walters heartbroken and going to check to see if her client didn't violate the terms of his parole. Jen then gets stuck at Abomination's retreat, where he's rehabilitating some villains that include some obscure characters from the comics. One of those villains just so happens to be a surprising The Punisher villain named Saracen, and he has some pretty major ties to Blade. In the series, he's labeled as someone that thinks he's a vampire, but in the comics he's actually one of the very first blood suckers.
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
Black Panther Wakanda Forever New Images Feature Riri Williams and Nakia
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just gave the fans some new looks at Riri Williams and Nakia before the movie's big reveal. Empire Magazine has a big feature story out about Ryan Coogler's film. In the images from the story, Ironheart is in the royal chambers of Wakanda. Another image shows off Lupita Nyong'o's stunning look for T'Challa's funeral in the movie. It's all very emotional stuff. There's so much concern in the eyes of these actors during these screengrabs. But, it's clear that parts of Wakanda Forever are going to be very pensive. The loss of Chadwick Boseman dominates the conversation around this film. It feels like the marketing run up to the film isn't shying away from that reality. It's still hard to say exactly what role Ironheart will play in the movie or what other surprises lay beneath the waves with Namor. Check out the latest images for yourself right here down below.
Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford Rumored to Be Marvel's Top Choice To Replace William Hurt's Thaddeus Ross
Marvel's Thunderbolts is in development for release in 2024, and a new rumor points to a major actor possibly being courted by Marvel Studios for the film. According to movie scooper Jeff Sneider, Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon Harrison Ford "either is or was the studio's top choice to star in THUNDERBOLTS as the General himself." That said, the scoop does come with the critical qualifier that "It's unclear if he already passed...".
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Teases Villainous Future for Ned
Before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters, there were numerous rumors of what to expect from the film. There were rumors that turned out to be true, like Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning as their respective Spider-Men. There was a rumor that Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) would become a villain at some point in the film, with this character's comic book destiny being becoming the Hob Goblin. After the events of No Way Home, it seems like that rumor is more likely to come true in a future film. During a new interview with Esquire. Batalon teased the villainous future of his character.
ComicBook Nation: Deadpool 3 and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Marvel's Blade Problems
CB Nation crew KOFI AND MATT freak out about Deadpool 3 bringing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to the MCU – while we lament Marvel's Blade falling apart. We also talk rumors of Harrison Ford joining Marvel's Thunderbolts, before talking TV with House of the Dragon, She-Hulk, Andor, and Dahmer – PLUS, reviewing new Horror movie Smile and Hocus Pocus 2!
Marvel's Daredevil Star Reveals Hopes for Disney+ Return, "We Had So Much More Story to Tell"
Marvel Studios has been hard at work on their Multiverse Saga film slate and there have been a few projects that have focused on the topic at hand. Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness all pushed Phase Four along with their use of the multiverse, and it definitely delivered. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) who helped Peter Parker get out of a huge legal problem, and now he's returning, fully suited up as the Man Without Fear in the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cox will also appear in the upcoming Echo series alongside Vincent D'Onofrio, and they will return for their upcoming revival series Daredevil: Born Again. Fans have been wondering if their other costars would return in the series, and now Karen Page actress Deborah Ann-Wool has revealed that she's ready to return. During a recent interview, the actress revealed that while she's willing to return, Marvel has yet to call her.
She-Hulk: Is Abomination The Series' Secret Big Bad Villain?
Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready to wrap up an already terrific first season on Disney+ and it seems as if we still don't know who the villain of the series is. She-Hulk has been teasing that an online group called Intelligencia is out to get her with the revelation that the man she was dating actually stole her blood for them. But we were wondering who could actually be behind it all? Could it be someone right under our noses like Abomination (Tim Roth) or is it someone less likely like the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson)? We actually have a theory that thinks it could actually be Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination.
Corey Feldman Still Wants to Make Proper Sequels for The Goonies and The Lost Boys
Corey Feldman has been all over the place when it comes to the odds of a Goonies sequel happening, but in a new conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, he confirmed that he's still interested in taking a swing at it. Along with The Lost Boys, which had had some low-budget sequels, Feldman said that he would still love to have a chance to revisit The Goonies -- but in both cases, he would want to do it "the right way," with a budget and a cast list that's a little more befitting the '80s classics.
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Features Jotaro's Compact Conundrum
Netflix released the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's second half earlier this month, with the latest episodes exploring Jolyne's fight directly against the villainous Pucci, the Green Dolphin Street Prison Priest who is looking to accomplish a goal set by deceased villain Dio Brando. While the conclusion has yet to be confirmed by Netflix when it comes to its release date, cosplayers are still taking the opportunity to celebrate the latest anime adventure featuring the Joestars, with one specifically focusing on Jotaro at his absolute weirdest.
Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.
Scarlet Witch Actress Elizabeth Olsen Wants an X-Men Team Up After Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return
Marvel Studios has been absolutely killing it as of late and they're showing no signs of slowing down. The studio has had several hit projects be released this year in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service. We've seen the release of Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Yesterday, we found out some news on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the announcement that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. One of the key mutant characters in the MCU just found out about the news and is itching for a team-up. During Variety's Power of Women event, someone broke the news to Elizabeth Olsen and she wants an entire X-Men and Scarlet Witch meet-up.
James Bond Producers Speak Out on Finding the Next 007
The James Bond movie franchise is entering a whole new era right now. The titular role of James Bond needs to be recast after the departure of Daniel Craig; meanwhile, Amazon's acquisition of MGM has put the Bond franchise in new hands for the first time in decades. With all that on the table, there are a lot questions hanging over how the next phase of the 007 movies are getting shaped.
Asmodee's October Releases Include Marvel Sentinels, Star Wars The Mandalorian, and More
October isn't the most packed release month for Asmodee, but the games contained within the lineup are quite anticipated. Asmodee's October lineup includes big releases for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, The Lord of the Rings Card Game, Star Wars: Legion, CATAN, and Star Wars: X-Wing 2nd Edition, and the Big Box version of Rattus. Marvel fans will be able to add Sentinel's to their games of Crisis Protocol, while The Mandalorian fans will be able to bring Din Djarin and Grogu to Legion in a new Operative Expansion. All of these releases are slated for October, and you can find the full lineup below.
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
