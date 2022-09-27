Snellville man turns himself into Gwinnett County Police following child rape accusations

Melba Cook Dodd, age 82, of Alto, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Born on January 1, 1940, in Habersham County, she was a daughter of the late Silas Newton Cook and Ruth Josephine Matheson Cook. Mrs. Dodd was retired from Yonah Realty where she was plant manager, then later retired from GlobalTech Industries. She was known by those who worked for her as an encourager and mentor, who gave sage advice on life, finances and budgeting. Mrs. Dodd was a loving and faithful wife to her husband of 63 years, with whom she enjoyed gardening and fishing, and who called her “his angel.” Though she had no children of her own, she was a mother figure to her numerous nieces and nephews and those she taught in Sunday School as a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

