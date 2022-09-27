Snellville man turns himself into Gwinnett County Police following child rape accusations

Read full article on original website
Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges
Two Gainesville brothers were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody after the Hall County Sherriff's Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane, Gainesville. During the search, 180...
White County authorities seize largest amount of fentanyl pills in county’s history
Multiple police agencies on Sunday, Sept. 25 completed White County’s largest seizure of fentanyl. As a result, police arrested Joshua McLaughlin, 34 of Canton, and Thomas Garnsey, 49 of Dawsonville. Authorities seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of...
Two Jackson County residents arrested on drug charges
Two people have been arrested in Jackson County and are facing multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Tyler Haynes Winchell, 24 of Jefferson, has been charged with burglary in the 1st degree, two counts of using a telephone in committing or facilitating a felony, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and felony violation of probation.
Hall County issues alert after rabid cat makes contact with two people
Hall County Government issued a positive rabies alert Thursday after a rabid cat and two people made contact in the Gainesville area. According to a press release, the contact happened in the 5000 block of Forest Drive. The cat was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab - Virology Section...
One person hospitalized after Gainesville house fire
One person sustained minor injuries after a residential structural fire Saturday morning around 12:50. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a small basement fire on the 1700 block of Biscayne Boulevard. Once crews arrived and located the fire, firefighters were able to quickly knock it down. The person with minor...
Hall County School Board votes to install school bus washing bay
The Hall County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday evening to construct a bus washing bay for use by county school bus drivers. In Monday evening’s regular meeting session the board voted to allocate $230,000 to install bus cleaning equipment in a standing wash bay at the bus depot at 2915 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville. Previously, bus drivers were required to wash their own buses as needed, which could take up to an hour and a half. The new bus wash system will do the job in one minute.
Dacula home declared "total loss" after Friday morning fire
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Friday morning were called to put out a house fire in Dacula. Firefighters arrived at 5:03 a.m. to a two-story house with heavy fire involvement in the 3500 block of Jim Moore Road NE. The 911 caller told crews that the fire may have started in the basement.
Fundraising nears completion for teenager’s Butler Park mural Eagle Scout project
An Atlanta teenager with Gainesville ties is wrapping up the funding process for his Eagle Scout project. Ashton Dziengue, a senior at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School and a member of Boy Scouts Troop 15, has been leading the effort to paint a mural of Dr. Emmett Ethridge Butler for the up-and-coming Butler Park.
Hall County native Anna Hester named new Vision 2030 executive director
On Oct. 3, Hall County native Anna Hester will begin her new role as executive director of Vision 2030. Hester had been working for the chamber for the past year in a project manager role for economic development before taking up her new role. “I actually had the opportunity to...
Melba Cook Dodd
Melba Cook Dodd, age 82, of Alto, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Born on January 1, 1940, in Habersham County, she was a daughter of the late Silas Newton Cook and Ruth Josephine Matheson Cook. Mrs. Dodd was retired from Yonah Realty where she was plant manager, then later retired from GlobalTech Industries. She was known by those who worked for her as an encourager and mentor, who gave sage advice on life, finances and budgeting. Mrs. Dodd was a loving and faithful wife to her husband of 63 years, with whom she enjoyed gardening and fishing, and who called her “his angel.” Though she had no children of her own, she was a mother figure to her numerous nieces and nephews and those she taught in Sunday School as a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Gemelda Cantrell
Gemelda Cantrell was born October 21, 1958, in Gainesville, Ga to her loving parents James R. and Joanne Cantrell. Gemelda attended East Hall High School where she graduated with. class of 1976. After graduating high school Gemelda enlisted into the United States Army where she served her country for 3...
Rita Raiford Redd
Rita Raiford Redd died peacefully in her home on September 30, 2022, surrounded by family and her loving caregivers, Stacey Orta and Nedra McColskey. Rita’s life was full. She met and married her beloved husband, Ellis, in 1954. Together, they reared two children, Greg Redd (Mitzi) and Karen Redd Marlowe (Andy), who each brought them three grandchildren, Cody Redd, Kyle Redd, and Lucas Redd (Morgan), and Dustin Marlowe(Amber), Brooklyne Marlowe Makaya (T.C.), and Andrew Marlowe (Victoria). Rita had 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She lived to see her children follow her and Ellis into the restaurant business. She was proud of them.
Georgia Skin Center joins Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology
Georgia Skin Center is excited to announce they are joining Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology. The Gainesville-based Georgia Skin Center, led by Misty Caudell, MD, FAAD, FAACS will continue practice at Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology’s Gainesville location. After years serving her patients’ skincare needs, Dr. Caudell,...
Tropical Storm Ian shifts away from North Georgia under new projections
A new projection issued Thursday morning from the National Weather Service showed an eastward shift for Tropical Storm Ian, which may lead to a lesser impact on North Georgia. The probable path of the storm's center will now head off Florida's Atlantic coast and make an additional landfall in South Carolina at about 2 p.m. Friday. Previous projections showed the storm's center would move directly over the Georgia / South Carolina border. However, Thursday's update leaves Georgia entirely out of the storm's center.
Jennie Lee Swain Hardman
Ms. Jennie Lee Swain Hardman, age 84 of Commerce, GA entered into the presence of the Lord on Friday, September 30, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 30, 1938 in Madison County, GA, Ms. Hardman was the daughter of the late Everett John Swain and Bessie Irene Williams Swain. She was the widow of James Hardman whom she worked as a crop duster with for many years, and was preceded in death by brothers, Lewis Swain, Ralph Swain, Johnny Swain; and sister, Ruby Standridge.
Football: Dawson County's defense shines in 31-0 win over White County
CLEVELAND, Ga. — Dawson County's defense shut down White County from the opening drive en route to a 31-0 win at Warrior Stadium on Thursday. The Tigers (4-2, 2-0 Region 7-3A) held White County (2-3, 0-1 Region 7-3A) to 88 yards of offense. Dawson County's Christian Webb set the...
Football: Jefferson shuts out Winder-Barrow
JEFFERSON, Ga.— After a scoreless opening quarter, Jefferson scored four unanswered touchdowns to roll past Winder-Barrow, 28-0, at Memorial Stadium on Thursday. Max Aldridge connected with Jack Eubanks in the back of the end zone for the first of his two second-quarter touchdowns and a 7-0 Jefferson (4-2, 2-0 Region 8-5A).
Football: Big 2nd half sends Jackson Co. past Hab Central in 8-6A
HOSCHTON, Ga. — Jackson County scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for a 38-13 win over Habersham Central in a crucial Region 8-6A game for both teams Thursday night at Panther Stadium. It was the second straight win for the Panthers (3-4, 2-1 Region...
Football: LCA routs Notre Dame on the road
DULUTH — Lanier Christian continued its offensive barrage on Thursday, routing Notre Dame Academy 58-0 on the road. Freshman quarterback CJ Britt was passed for 229 yards and 4 TDs while sophomore Zeke Clanton ran for 164 yards and 2 scores. The Lightning (5-1) jumped out to a quick...
Football: Clarke Central takes down Flowery Branch
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Clarke Central scored the first 17 points of the night on their way to a 17-7 win over Flowery Branch Thursday night. The Gladiators scored first with 6:15 in the first as Kendrick Curry punched it in from five yards out to take an early 7-0 lead. After a field goal on the first play from scrimmage in the second for CC, Curry sprinted in from 36 yards out midway through the third quarter to take a 17-0 lead.
