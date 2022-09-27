ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

New Yorkers rally in support of Iranian protests over Mahsa Amini’s death

By Michelle Ross
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAJf5_0iCnZJVy00

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Protests continue to erupt across the country and world in support of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly not complying with Iran’s strict dress code and died shortly after being in police custody.

Amini’s death has fueled protests across the globe after Iran’s so-called morality police arrested her for not wearing her hijab properly.

Protesters in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday chanted Amini’s name in support, but they say her death is not unique.

“This is not something new,” one protester, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “We have hundreds and hundreds of Mahsas that were killed the past 40 years in the streets.”

Women cut their hair in support and protesters held up Iran’s previous national flag symbolizing opposition of the Islamic Republic government. The anger has been building for Iranians ever since it took control in the 1979 revolution.

“This is what the outside sees now, but for 43 years people have been killed, have been tortured, have been imprisoned for freedom and for justice and finally it is big enough for the world to see it,” another protester said.

“We left the country because we no longer could live there, but that doesn’t mean we cannot be our fellow Iranians’ voice,” a protester added.

What also makes these protests different this time are the number of men publicly showing support.

Babak Bashiri, an Iranian-born man also protesting on Tuesday, said it’s a cause everyone should join.

“I think it’s for everyone’s benefit, but women are on the frontline at the moment,” Bashiri said. “They’re leading, in a way, this movement and all the men, all people should support that.”

Protests spread to more than 80 cities in Iran resulting in the government shutting down the internet.

Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s president, spoke at the United Nations General Assembly last week. Iranians call the annual gathering of world leaders a waste of time and an opportunity to show face without showing action.

“[The] United Nations was established to support basic human rights and this happened,” a protester said. “He was able to walk, come, and give a speech in the United Nations just days after a woman was beaten to death in the streets of Tehran, so to us it’s just laughable.”

The Iranian people say the answer to ending this regime is for the United States to stop negotiating with Iran. Making accommodations, they believe, only gives the Islamic Republic more room for the country and its people to suffer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx McDonald’s manager witnessed ‘hit’ on mob associate

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Emergency 911 calls played at the federal trial of Anthony Zottola, who’s accused of hiring the Bloods gang to kill his mob-connected father, reveal a McDonald’s manager witnessed the murder through the drive-thru window. “Somebody got shot in the parking lot,” the manager said to the 911 operator on Oct. 4, 2018.  […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
The Independent

Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
The Independent

Death toll in Iran protests ‘hits 76’ as daughter of former president is arrested

The death toll after a week of deadly protests in Iran could be as high as 76, a rights group has said, far higher than the figure given by authorities.Widespread unrest continues after the death of a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for not wearing her hijab properly and died in custody. At least six women and four children are among the dead, according to Iran Human Rights, as the protests spread across 14 provinces of the country. More than 70 protesters were arrested on Tuesday.“At least 76 protesters are confirmed...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot

The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iranians#Protest#New Yorkers
The Associated Press

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman complicates its internationally vilified declaration just a day earlier that it had annexed four regions of Ukraine — an area that includes Lyman. Taking the city paves the way for Ukrainian troops to potentially push further into land that Moscow now illegally claims as its own. The fighting comes at a pivotal moment in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. Facing Ukrainian gains on the battlefield — which he frames as a U.S.-orchestrated effort to destroy Russia — Putin this week heightened threats of nuclear force and used his most aggressive, anti-Western rhetoric to date. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have inflicted damage on Ukrainian forces in battling to hold Lyman, but said outnumbered Russian troops were withdrawn to more favorable positions. Kyiv’s air force said it moved into Lyman, and the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff posted photos of a Ukrainian flag being hoisted on the town’s outskirts.
POLITICS
CBS News

U.S. national, mom and infant among those killed as Iran rains missiles down on Kurds in northern Iraq

An American citizen, a mother and her 1-day-old infant are among the 14 people who were killed this week by a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (ICRG) targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region with dozens of missiles and explosives-laden drone aircraft.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Guardian

‘Women are in charge. They are leading’: Iran protests continue despite crackdowns

The messages, printed on scraps of paper, were thrown on doorsteps across Iran overnight by protesters determined that an online crackdown would not stop their movement. “The Islamic Republic is falling. Join the people,” said one handed out in northern Rasht city. In southern Ahvaz organisers gave an address and time for protest, and a broader call to action. “If you cannot come, spread the message so other people come,” it urged readers.
PROTESTS
PIX11

Man stabbed trying to take back chain from Brooklyn robber: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the assailant who stabbed a man during a robbery in Sunset Park earlier this month. The 42-year-old victim was walking along 56th Street near Fifth Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Sept. 11 when a man snatched his gold chain off his neck, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call.  “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy