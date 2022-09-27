ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

berkeleyside.org

D7 Councilmember Rigel Robinson: For density, buses and bike lanes

Berkeleyside wants to help you get to know your 2022 candidates for Berkeley City Council, School Board, Rent Stabilization Board and more. That’s why we’re publishing questionnaires with local candidates. A Q&A with Rigel Robinson, who’s running unopposed for the District 7 City Council seat representing Southside, follows....
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley youth could win permanent place on city climate commission

Berkeley’s environment and climate commission could soon grow by one or two seats that would be reserved for youth between 12 and 19 years old. The move would make youth a permanent fixture of the commission responsible for advising the Berkeley City Council on environmental topics, including reducing the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Residents return to North Berkeley apartments after local land trust buys back building

Nearly three years after tenants evicted from a 13-unit North Berkeley apartment building mobilized to stay, they are seeing a path to returning home. Residents of the apartment at 1685 Solano Ave. first received buyout letters in the mail in summer 2019. That pre-empted an eviction months later, but some residents stood their ground and refused to leave the property — especially after lawyers and tenant advocates found holes in the eviction attempt.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Election 2022: District 8 candidates answer Berkeleyside questions

Berkeleyside wants to help you get to know your 2022 candidates for Berkeley City Council, School Board, Rent Stabilization Board and more. That’s why we’re publishing questionnaires with local candidates. Q&As with District 8 City Council candidates follow. We asked candidates why they were running and what they’ve...
BERKELEY, CA
Berkeley, CA
Elections
Berkeley, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
berkeleyside.org

4 candidates seek open Berkeley City Council District 8 seat

Councilmember Lori Droste’s decision to not seek re-election means a crop of new candidates is on the ballot to fill the Southeast Berkeley seat she held for two terms. Attorney Mark Humbert says he will broadly seek to carry on Droste’s work on housing, policing and a host of other city issues if he’s elected to represent City Council District 8 — while another leading candidate, Rent Board Commissioner Mari Mendonca, would move in a different direction.
BERKELEY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

UC Berkeley parents fed up with student safety at residence halls

Parents are angry and fed up with the lack of safety for their children at residence halls at University of California at Berkeley, one of the world’s premier schools. Trespassers are getting into the residence halls, prompting some parents to organize to hire security, said a parent who attended a safety meeting Thursday with university officials. The parent Kimberly Plummer has a 17-year-old daughter attending UC Berkeley and living in the residence hall.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

The Berkeley Wire: 09.28.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to posts that limit access to non-subscribers. 47 Alameda County deputies were stripped of arresting powers, firearms after audit showed they failed pre-hire psychological evaluations (SF Chronicle) Berkeley sites next to university may be replaced by 100-plus homes (East Bay Times) Protests over woman’s death...
BERKELEY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

We Will Not Incarcerate Our Way Out of This

People Are Liberating Public Spaces to Fight the Criminalization of Poverty. How many times have you walked by an unhoused neighbor and told yourself it’s their fault, that they made the wrong life choices?. But the truth is that our unhoused crisis is the result of decades-long policies that...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Share your thoughts on plans for Ashby BART plaza this Monday

Berkeley residents will have a chance to see new design concepts for Ashby BART plaza — part of the ongoing Adeline Corridor Plan — and discuss how the designs relate to the development of housing at BART, at a virtual meeting on Monday, Oct. 3. Housing may eventually...
BERKELEY, CA
48hills.org

Ads for Yimby measure not just misleading but illegal, complaint says

The San Francisco Labor Council supports Proposition E, the affordable-housing measure on the November ballot. So do the Building and Construction Trades Council, the teachers union, and the firefighters union. But if you look at a wildly misleading ad by the opponents of the measure, who support the competing Yimby-backed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Future of Berkeley’s famed communal hot tub up in steam after death of owner

Plunging into a hot tub into which countless strangers have already dipped their grubby, entirely naked bodies didn’t bother the scores of travelers and Bay Area denizens who frequented Deward Hastings’ Berkeley tub for nearly 50 years. Hastings, a free-speech advocate and former hippie, opened his all-hours, word-of-mouth Essex Street backyard jacuzzi to all, and they visited in droves.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

