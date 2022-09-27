Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
berkeleyside.org
D7 Councilmember Rigel Robinson: For density, buses and bike lanes
Berkeleyside wants to help you get to know your 2022 candidates for Berkeley City Council, School Board, Rent Stabilization Board and more. That’s why we’re publishing questionnaires with local candidates. A Q&A with Rigel Robinson, who’s running unopposed for the District 7 City Council seat representing Southside, follows....
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley youth could win permanent place on city climate commission
Berkeley’s environment and climate commission could soon grow by one or two seats that would be reserved for youth between 12 and 19 years old. The move would make youth a permanent fixture of the commission responsible for advising the Berkeley City Council on environmental topics, including reducing the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.
berkeleyside.org
Residents return to North Berkeley apartments after local land trust buys back building
Nearly three years after tenants evicted from a 13-unit North Berkeley apartment building mobilized to stay, they are seeing a path to returning home. Residents of the apartment at 1685 Solano Ave. first received buyout letters in the mail in summer 2019. That pre-empted an eviction months later, but some residents stood their ground and refused to leave the property — especially after lawyers and tenant advocates found holes in the eviction attempt.
berkeleyside.org
Election 2022: District 8 candidates answer Berkeleyside questions
Berkeleyside wants to help you get to know your 2022 candidates for Berkeley City Council, School Board, Rent Stabilization Board and more. That’s why we’re publishing questionnaires with local candidates. Q&As with District 8 City Council candidates follow. We asked candidates why they were running and what they’ve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Concerns over student safety at UC Berkeley campus
Crime concerns continue on UC Berkeley's campus. Hours after university officials spoke with parents to ease safety concerns, two people were attacked, one with a knife.
berkeleyside.org
4 candidates seek open Berkeley City Council District 8 seat
Councilmember Lori Droste’s decision to not seek re-election means a crop of new candidates is on the ballot to fill the Southeast Berkeley seat she held for two terms. Attorney Mark Humbert says he will broadly seek to carry on Droste’s work on housing, policing and a host of other city issues if he’s elected to represent City Council District 8 — while another leading candidate, Rent Board Commissioner Mari Mendonca, would move in a different direction.
UC Berkeley parents fed up with student safety at residence halls
Parents are angry and fed up with the lack of safety for their children at residence halls at University of California at Berkeley, one of the world’s premier schools. Trespassers are getting into the residence halls, prompting some parents to organize to hire security, said a parent who attended a safety meeting Thursday with university officials. The parent Kimberly Plummer has a 17-year-old daughter attending UC Berkeley and living in the residence hall.
Oakland North
‘This is how you serve your community’: Oakland churches get grant to put housing on their land
The Bay Area Local Initiatives Support Corp., a community development nonprofit based in Oakland, announced on Tuesday that it has received a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help churches develop affordable housing units on their properties. The grant will be used for LISC’s Faith and Housing program, which centers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases...
berkeleyside.org
The Berkeley Wire: 09.28.22
Heads up: We sometimes link to posts that limit access to non-subscribers. 47 Alameda County deputies were stripped of arresting powers, firearms after audit showed they failed pre-hire psychological evaluations (SF Chronicle) Berkeley sites next to university may be replaced by 100-plus homes (East Bay Times) Protests over woman’s death...
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
postnewsgroup.com
We Will Not Incarcerate Our Way Out of This
People Are Liberating Public Spaces to Fight the Criminalization of Poverty. How many times have you walked by an unhoused neighbor and told yourself it’s their fault, that they made the wrong life choices?. But the truth is that our unhoused crisis is the result of decades-long policies that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oaklandside.org
Landlords argue in court to end Oakland and Alameda County eviction moratoriums
Days could be numbered for the Alameda County and Oakland eviction moratorium policies—if a judge accepts the arguments presented by landlord attorneys at a federal court hearing Thursday. The hearing was a significant step in a lawsuit filed by a group of rental property owners against the city and...
berkeleyside.org
Share your thoughts on plans for Ashby BART plaza this Monday
Berkeley residents will have a chance to see new design concepts for Ashby BART plaza — part of the ongoing Adeline Corridor Plan — and discuss how the designs relate to the development of housing at BART, at a virtual meeting on Monday, Oct. 3. Housing may eventually...
richmondconfidential.org
Martha’s Vineyard meets Richmond: Mayor suggests Rydin RV dwellers park at council members’ homes
In a move reminiscent of the recent migrant stunt pulled by Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt listed the home addresses of his opponents on the City Council as “RV-friendly parking spots” in an email to advocates for the unhoused community. On Sept....
48hills.org
Ads for Yimby measure not just misleading but illegal, complaint says
The San Francisco Labor Council supports Proposition E, the affordable-housing measure on the November ballot. So do the Building and Construction Trades Council, the teachers union, and the firefighters union. But if you look at a wildly misleading ad by the opponents of the measure, who support the competing Yimby-backed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northbaybusinessjournal.com
‘Mayor Kate’ is ‘strong advocate for housing’ in Marin County’s largest city
On Dec. 20, 2020, Kate Colin became San Rafael’s first woman mayor since the city was incorporated 175 years ago. From the beginning, she said, she wanted to focus on achieving four goals:. Help the city recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. Increase the availability of affordable housing,...
SFist
SF Street Sweepers Are Rallying Today In Opposition of Prop B — the Supes' Effort to Nix a New Sanitation Department
Proposition B, if it passes in November, will negate part of the voter-approved Proposition B that passed two years ago creating a new city department responsible only for cleaning streets and sidewalks. And labor unions representing sanitation workers are pissed about this. It's one of those curious political stories that...
berkeleyside.org
Future of Berkeley’s famed communal hot tub up in steam after death of owner
Plunging into a hot tub into which countless strangers have already dipped their grubby, entirely naked bodies didn’t bother the scores of travelers and Bay Area denizens who frequented Deward Hastings’ Berkeley tub for nearly 50 years. Hastings, a free-speech advocate and former hippie, opened his all-hours, word-of-mouth Essex Street backyard jacuzzi to all, and they visited in droves.
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
Comments / 0