Read full article on original website
Related
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
Agriculture Online
Wheat rises on concern over Russian crops; corn, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday, supported by concern over Russian supplies as some farmers are called to the army, while corn and soybeans rose from the previous session's near two-week low due to a slower-than-expected U.S. harvest. Wheat prices gained 1.5% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak.
agupdate.com
Dairy Market Report August 2022
U.S. dairy exports are on track to achieve another calendar-year record in terms of percent of U.S. milk-solids production exported. Indications earlier this summer that U.S. milk production would resume growing following an extended period of levels less than a year earlier have recently been tempered; they now suggest that any resumption of production growth will likely be modest. Milk and dairy-product prices have resumed strengthening in response, as export demand continues to help firm domestic markets encountering double-digit retail dairy-product-price inflation. But with increased input costs combined with decreasing margins, factors that would normally signal boom times are being tempered by uncertainties that may not be resolved in the near term.
Food Prices are Still Soaring – The Veracity Report Has Some Suggestions that Might Help
The current administration is desperately trying to convince you that inflation is leveling off and that prices are coming down – They aren’t, but here are some things average Americans might try to reduce the sting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian could push food prices even higher
New York CNN Business — Hurricane Ian is the latest natural disaster to impact food prices. The storm hitting Florida is already forcing orange juice futures to rise, and it may soon squeeze the country’s fertilizer supply — which could have a far-reaching impact. Prices for frozen...
The Place Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Decline
A recent analysis reveals that the problem of sputtering home price increases is most acute in areas around New York City.
nationalinterest.org
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food & Wine
A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season
Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock—mortgage rates near 7%
Unbeknownst to buyers lining the sidewalks outside of frenzied open houses this spring, the Pandemic Housing Boom was already in its final inning. In March, Fortune published a pair of articles titled “The housing market enters uncharted waters“ and “An economic shock just hit the housing market“ arguing just that: The red-hot housing market would quickly shift in the face of spiked mortgage rates, which had jumped from 3.2% in January to over 4% by late March.
Japan and Korea have dumped billions of dollars defending the yen and the won against the strong US currency
Japan and Korea have dumped billions of dollars in FX markets to prop up their currencies against the dollar. Japan last week spent up to 2.8 trillion yen ($19.35 billion) to aid the yen in its first market intervention since 1998. The dollar was initially pushed down from ¥145 but...
Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says
A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
marinelink.com
Low River Levels, Soaring Barge Freight Curb U.S. Grain Exports
Numerous barges have run aground on the lower Mississippi River, and grain barge shipping rates are soaring to historic highs this week, as drought has dropped inland waterways to levels not seen in decades. And with little rain in the forecast, the low water levels are hampering already sluggish grain...
Rural Consumers Feel Grocery Inflation More Than Their Urban Counterparts
Food prices may be skyrocketing all across the country, but consumers in rural areas are feeling this inflation the most acutely by a significant margin. Research from PYMNTS’ new study, “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: The Inflation Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from an August census-balanced survey of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers, finds that 74% of shoppers noticed price increases for food from grocery stores in the previous 30 days. In contrast, only 68% of consumers in urban areas said the same.
Turkey prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what consumers can expect
The centerpiece for Thanksgiving tables across the country will cost more than ever this holiday season. The American Farm Bureau Federation announced Wednesday that "families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey" due to bird flu and inflation. The organization analyzed turkey costs in...
These 210 housing markets are now vulnerable to 20%-25% home price declines, finds latest Moody's downgrade
The Pandemic Housing Boom is looking more and more like the Pandemic Housing Bubble.
nationalhogfarmer.com
U.S. hog inventory down again in September report
The United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on Sept. 1, was 73.8 million head, down 1% from last year, but up 2% from June, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published Thursday by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Breeding inventory, at 6.15 million head, was...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-China's State Banks Told to Stock up for Yuan Intervention-Sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's central bank has asked major state-owned banks to be prepared to sell dollars for the local unit in offshore markets as it steps up efforts to stem the yuan's descent, four sources with knowledge of the matter said. State banks were told to ask their offshore...
The Fed is dragging the US into a recession to cool surging prices. Most Americans expect inflation to die down on its own.
The Fed is pushing the US into a recession to cool inflation. It might not be necessary. Inflation expectations have been falling since the spring, signaling there's little chance of a 1980s-like price surge. Raising rates out of fear that expectations will rebound is "irresponsible," a former Fed economist said.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans end day flat | Thursday, September 29, 2022
Corn closed the day down a penny and soybeans closed up a penny, putting a relatively flat end on a choppy day in which both crops had been up and down at different points. CBOT wheat closed down 8¢. KC wheat closed down 10¢. Minneapolis is down 6¢.
Comments / 0