ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Hurricane Ian marching toward 3rd landfall in South Carolina

A rejuvenated Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday. In its path? The historic city of Charleston with forecasters predicting significant storm surge and floods after the megastorm ripped across Florida, leaving behind catastrophic damage and people trapped in their homes. A flash flood warning was issued...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Startup, WA
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Business
Moses Lake, WA
Business
State
Washington State
Moses Lake, WA
Industry
City
Moses Lake, WA
abc7amarillo.com

President Biden approves Florida Disaster Declaration in wake of Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in Florida, approving Federal aid to help with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The declaration makes Federal funding available to individuals in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties.
FLORIDA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Abbott, O'Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate

The one-hour debate took place in Edinburg. It was the only scheduled debate between the two candidates before the November election. Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed Friday night over immigration, abortion and gun control in the only planned gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections.
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Fire weather concerns for the High Plains tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - An upper level low spinning over Wyoming will ramp up winds in the South/Central Plains moving into the weekend. While the threat is low, there are some concerns for elevated fire conditions for the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. One limiting factor to the fire threat will...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Flight#Aircraft#The Seattle Times
abc7amarillo.com

Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke debate in Edinburg at 7 p.m.

This stream has ended, read about the debate here or here. For the first and likely only time before the November election, Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are set to face off in a televised debate. The two will appear onstage at 7 p.m. Central time...
EDINBURG, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Safety tips ahead of deer hunting season

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Texas deer hunting season starts Sunday, Oct. 2 for archery and rifle season for deer begins in November. This means thousands of hunters will be targeting mule or whitetail deer. Hunting is statistically speaking a safe recreation yet every year accidents happen and the...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott "refuses" to debate with a live audience

Beto O’Rourke accused Gov. Greg Abbott of refusing to face voters during the candidates’ first and only gubernatorial debate by not allowing a studio audience to view the event. “It’ll be empty—no seats filled—because Abbott refuses to face those he’s failed these last 8 years,” O’Rourke said in...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy