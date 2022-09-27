Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian 'biggest flood event' ever in southwest Florida, DeSantis says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Hurricane Ian was "the biggest flood event" the state's southwest region has ever seen, adding that rescue efforts have been made -- and continue -- throughout the area. There's life rescue, making sure people are OK, following up on any...
DC-based World Central Kitchen sets up to help Florida with Hurricane Ian's aftermath
WASHINGTON (7News) — Internationally known, World Central Kitchen has already provided hundreds of thousands of meals to the residents in the Caribbean battered by Hurricane Fiona and now they are prepping in Florida for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The D.C.-based nonprofit is scaling up production. 7News had a...
Hurricane Ian marching toward 3rd landfall in South Carolina
A rejuvenated Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday. In its path? The historic city of Charleston with forecasters predicting significant storm surge and floods after the megastorm ripped across Florida, leaving behind catastrophic damage and people trapped in their homes. A flash flood warning was issued...
Calm after the storm: Rainbows popping up after Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina
(WCIV) — Rainbows are starting to pop up across the Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian hit the South Carolina coast. They could be seen in Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Surfside Beach and Garden City. Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after it made its way through South Carolina's...
Ian becomes a hurricane again, heading to South Carolina after slamming Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Ian has become a hurricane again as of 5 p.m. EDT Thursday after spending most of the day downgraded to tropical storm status. The storm returned to warm water and gained that strength back. The National Weather Service said Ian is now taking...
President Biden approves Florida Disaster Declaration in wake of Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in Florida, approving Federal aid to help with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The declaration makes Federal funding available to individuals in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties.
Abbott, O'Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate
The one-hour debate took place in Edinburg. It was the only scheduled debate between the two candidates before the November election. Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed Friday night over immigration, abortion and gun control in the only planned gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections.
Fire weather concerns for the High Plains tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - An upper level low spinning over Wyoming will ramp up winds in the South/Central Plains moving into the weekend. While the threat is low, there are some concerns for elevated fire conditions for the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. One limiting factor to the fire threat will...
Survey with gender identity and sexuality questions for Indiana 4th graders draws concerns
COLUMBUS, Ind. (TND) — A survey asking Indiana students as young as fourth grade about gender identity and sexuality has two school board candidates sounding the alarm over transparency and "normalizing subjective truths." The survey, titled "Resilience Through Strength," was designed by the Search Institute and given to Bartholomew...
Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke debate in Edinburg at 7 p.m.
This stream has ended, read about the debate here or here. For the first and likely only time before the November election, Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are set to face off in a televised debate. The two will appear onstage at 7 p.m. Central time...
Safety tips ahead of deer hunting season
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Texas deer hunting season starts Sunday, Oct. 2 for archery and rifle season for deer begins in November. This means thousands of hunters will be targeting mule or whitetail deer. Hunting is statistically speaking a safe recreation yet every year accidents happen and the...
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott "refuses" to debate with a live audience
Beto O’Rourke accused Gov. Greg Abbott of refusing to face voters during the candidates’ first and only gubernatorial debate by not allowing a studio audience to view the event. “It’ll be empty—no seats filled—because Abbott refuses to face those he’s failed these last 8 years,” O’Rourke said in...
