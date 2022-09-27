Read full article on original website
Camden County girls soccer recap for Sept. 30: Haddon Township tops Haddon Heights
Haddon Township got goals from Sara Wiedeman, Hailey Bresch and Jaylene Peebles in its 3-1 victory over Haddon Heights Friday in Haddon Heights. Alli Kamulda added an assist for the Hawks (5-4) while Jamie Kozarski made six saves in goal. Quin Zacamy, with Brianne Repolio assisting, accounted for the lone...
Phillipsburg football seals win at Hunterdon Central with 2 INT’s to improve to 5-0
The Phillipsburg High School football team scored touchdowns on its final possession of the first half and first possession of the second half in its road game at Hunterdon Central. The Stateliners, powered by a strong performance in the secondary, then held off a late rally by the Red Devils...
Football: Cinnaminson stays unbeaten with victory over Bordentown
Jack Zarnawski scored two touchdowns on the ground to lead Cinnaminson to a 21-7 victory over Bordentown in Bordentown. Cinnaminson (5-0) took control early with 14 points in the first quarter. Zarnawski scored from four yards out followed by a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown by Eddie Davis. Bordentown...
Salem County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 30: Woodstown falls
Tyler Wiltsey’s hat trick propelled Audubon past Woodstown 4-0 in Audubon. Audubon (6-3) took a two-goal lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Hayden Wiltsey also had a goal and two assists. Ben Stengel made seven saves for Woodstown (2-5-2). The N.J....
Burlington County boys soccer, Sept. 30; Willingboro stops Doane in Independence clash
Willingboro scored a pair of first-half goals and held off previously unbeaten Doane Academy, 2-1, in a clash of Burlington County League Independence Division frontrunners in Willingboro. The Chimeras (7-1) took over first place in the division with a 4-0 mark, while Doane fell to 6-1-1 overall and 4-1 in...
Football: Gloucester Catholic defeats Wildwood, wins third in a row
Gloucester Catholic earned its first three-game winning streak since 2019 in its 28-0 victory over Wildwood in Wildwood. With the win, Gloucester Catholic improved to 3-1 while Wildwood fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
Atlantic County girls soccer recap for Sept. 30: Morgan paces Cedar Creek by OLMA
Corinne Morgan accounted for all of the scoring as Cedar Creek blanked Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 3-0, Friday in Egg Harbor City. Quinlan Branca and Bianca Fuentes each had an assist for the Pirates (8-2) who won their second game in a row. Elizabeth Giamboy made seven saves for...
Football: Oakcrest takes shutout win over Absegami
Oakcrest had five different players reach the endzone in a 26-0 win over Abegami, in Mays Landing. Lawrence Bennet and Sam Mensah ran in touchdowns for Oakcrest (5-1) in the first quarter to help the team take a 13-0 lead into the hal. Doe Aldrich threw a 10-yard touchdown pass...
Scoreboard: Minnechaug field hockey deliver Belchertown their first loss of the season, 3-0
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Minnechaug field hockey defeated Belchertown 3-0 on Friday evening in a battle of the undefeated. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Gloucester County boys soccer recap for Sept. 30: Sterling shuts out Gateway
Josh Moreland netted a pair of goals in leading Sterling to a 3-0 victory over Gateway Friday in Woodbury Heights. Jake Camardo also scored for the Knights (3-3-1) who ended a two-game losing streak. Gateway dropped to 4-5. Millville 1, Williamstown 0. Shaun McCarthy scored the goal which allowed Millville...
Middlesex County boys soccer recaps for Sept. 30: Dunellen remains undefeated
Ryan Buitron scored two goals to help guide Middlesex to a 5-0 win over Highland Park in Middlesex. Gabriel Tacco, Andres Tobar and Michael Mera all scored as well with Tobar, Mera, Eduardo Fejoo, Jermy Madrigal, and Steve Limaymanta all notching assists. Joseph Caruso made three saves also for the...
Morris County boys soccer for Sept. 30: Morris Knolls earns shutout, Morris Hills wins
Morris Hills got going early offensively led by Erick Cortes, who scored two goals during a 3-2 victory over West Morris in Rockaway. Rahul Nair added a goal for Morris Hills (6-3) while Tyrese Brown and Anthony Garcia were credited with assists. Carter Graff made four saves for West Morris...
Tsome scores 2nd straight game-winner to lead Northampton boys soccer past Easton
Northampton junior DeLali Tsome has become a reliable goal-scorer for the Konkrete Kids in his first season of high school soccer. Tsome, who transferred to Northampton from prep power St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, New Jersey, where he only played club soccer, has now scored the decisive goal in the Konkrete Kids’ last two games.
Burlington County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Delran takes care of NBC
Ciara Carter finished with a goal and an assist to direct Delran to a 3-1 victory over Northern Burlington County Thursday in Delran. Olivia Nunes and Mia Scotto also scored for the Bears (6-4) who won their fifth in a row. Emma Rider added an assist. Ariel Sprague scored for...
Football: Lenape uses second-half rally to shock No. 9 Millville.
Jaelin Mims led a second-half rally to help Lenape take a 21-17 come-from-behind upset win over Millville, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Medford. The sophomore quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the second half as part of Lenape’s game-clinching 21-point run. Zyaire Fleming scored the go-ahead...
Thanksgiving in October: Woodstown and Salem football meet on a new rivalry date
The Woodstown and Salem High School football teams will convene for a matchup of the top two ranked Group 1 teams in the state on Saturday afternoon. It will be a huge matchup in the long-time rivalry and will carry the added uniqueness of being played in October, instead of on its long-time date of Thanksgiving.
Gloucester County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: OLMA still perfect, tops Buena
Our Lady of Mercy Academy scored four times in the first quarter to remain perfect on the season following Thursday’s 5-0 victory over Buena in Franklin Township. Mina Lockhart finished with two goals and an assist for the Villagers (7-0). Lauren King added a goal and two assists. Isabella Elentrio and Gabby Eaise also had markers.
Gloucester County Field Hockey for Sept. 28: No. 1 Kingsway edges Clearview
Karlie Mertz, Ella Stephenson and Colleen Finnan provided the goals as Kingsway, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 3-2, in an away game with Clearview. It was the season’s first loss for Clearview (5-1), which was ahead 2-1 at the game’s midpoint before Kingsway (8-1) rallied with two goals in the third period.
Hunterdon County field hockey roundup for Sep. 30: Delaware Valley defeated by Hackettstown
Brynn Otto had two assists to go along with a hat-trick as Hackettstown defeated Delaware Valley 7-2 in Alexandria. Skyler Sciaretta and Kiara Koeller had two goals an assist each, with Aaisha Taha adding an assist. Emily Newton had 16 saves in goal. Hackettstown (8-1) held a 5-0 lead at...
Football: Heaney, Caracciolo lead No. 14 Old Tappan past River Dell
Adrian Heaney rushed for three touchdowns and Tommy Caracciolo threw for two as Old Tappan, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered River Dell 45-6 in Oradell. Caraccciolo threw a 62-yard pass to Evan Brooks before Heaney ran for three yards for an early 14-0 lead for Old Tappan (5-0).
