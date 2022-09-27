ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Football: Cinnaminson stays unbeaten with victory over Bordentown

Jack Zarnawski scored two touchdowns on the ground to lead Cinnaminson to a 21-7 victory over Bordentown in Bordentown. Cinnaminson (5-0) took control early with 14 points in the first quarter. Zarnawski scored from four yards out followed by a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown by Eddie Davis. Bordentown...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Salem County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 30: Woodstown falls

Tyler Wiltsey’s hat trick propelled Audubon past Woodstown 4-0 in Audubon. Audubon (6-3) took a two-goal lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Hayden Wiltsey also had a goal and two assists. Ben Stengel made seven saves for Woodstown (2-5-2). The N.J....
WOODSTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villa Maria#Bears#Handball#Flourtown#Joseph Academy#Friends Central#Merion Mercy Academy#Aaca
NJ.com

Football: Oakcrest takes shutout win over Absegami

Oakcrest had five different players reach the endzone in a 26-0 win over Abegami, in Mays Landing. Lawrence Bennet and Sam Mensah ran in touchdowns for Oakcrest (5-1) in the first quarter to help the team take a 13-0 lead into the hal. Doe Aldrich threw a 10-yard touchdown pass...
GALLOWAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Football: Lenape uses second-half rally to shock No. 9 Millville.

Jaelin Mims led a second-half rally to help Lenape take a 21-17 come-from-behind upset win over Millville, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Medford. The sophomore quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the second half as part of Lenape’s game-clinching 21-point run. Zyaire Fleming scored the go-ahead...
MILLVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy