Moses Lake, WA

NebraskaTV

The search continues for the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska

MINDEN, NEB. — The countdown is on as the competition to name the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska continues. “When you’re sending something to another planet and you’re trying to make scientific readings you want to make sure there isn’t dust from earth contaminating the readings on the Rover, " said Brett Miller, marketing manager for Royal Engineered Composites in Minden.
NebraskaTV

Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide makers

LINCOLN, Neb. — A lawsuit against pesticide makers is alleging anti-competitive practices that have hurt farmers. Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a bipartisan group of 10 states and the Federal Trade Commission in filing the lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva. Their products are used on grains,...
NebraskaTV

Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NebraskaTV

State Board of Education member, gubernatorial candidate spar on Twitter after town hall

A state board of education member sparring with a candidate for governor over social media after a town hall earlier this week. Gubernatorial Candidate Jim Pillen released a statement - saying in part, "The fact that Deb Neary believes that men should be able to play in women's sports and use their bathrooms is crazy and dangerous. The fact that she supports lowering proficiency standards is giving up on our kids."
