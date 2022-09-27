Read full article on original website
'Long road to recovery': Search and rescue efforts still underway across Florida after Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida earlier this week, leaving residents underwater and facing immense cleanup. One of the places to experience the full force of Hurricane Ian was Charlotte County, Florida. Extensive damage has been reported and the response is still underway with active search and rescue efforts ongoing.
The search continues for the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska
MINDEN, NEB. — The countdown is on as the competition to name the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska continues. “When you’re sending something to another planet and you’re trying to make scientific readings you want to make sure there isn’t dust from earth contaminating the readings on the Rover, " said Brett Miller, marketing manager for Royal Engineered Composites in Minden.
Florida prepares temporary shelter for people displaced by Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — As people on the southwest coast of Florida attempt to recover from Hurricane Ian, some who lost everything may be coming soon to Palm Beach County. The county is working on a plan to house several hundred hurricane victims. A county official says one...
Kearney State Graduate: "My house is standing but it's bad"... in South Florida
Thoughts and prayers for Nebraska native, Brian Holaway, living in Sanibel, Florida. Captain Brian On The Water - Sanibel/Captiva Tours. 11401 Andy Rosse Ln, Captiva, FL, United States, Florida. (239) 989-6522. captainbriancaptiva@gmail.com. captainbrianonthewater.com/trips.
Conservation minded: Krohn honored for commitment to soil and water
ALBION, Neb. — A central Nebraska farmer says he's doing what anyone would by taking care of the soil and water, but as he receives state recognition it's clear John Krohn goes deeper and his soil shows it. “My main goal is to not have any soil leave the...
Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide makers
LINCOLN, Neb. — A lawsuit against pesticide makers is alleging anti-competitive practices that have hurt farmers. Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a bipartisan group of 10 states and the Federal Trade Commission in filing the lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva. Their products are used on grains,...
Irrigators could see higher bills if they don't take steps to improve power factor
HALL COUNTY, Neb. / KEARNEY, Neb. — Some Nebraska farmers could see higher electric bills this fall. Power providers have started to measure how efficiently power is supplied to irrigation customers. It's something industrial customers have seen for years and now hits irrigators -- power factor. When Nebraska farmers...
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
Nebraska State Patrol helps corral hogs after crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A semi hauling hogs crashed on I-80 near Grand Island Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver is okay, but a team effort was needed to corral the 20 or so hogs following the crash.
Survey with gender identity and sexuality questions for Indiana 4th graders draws concerns
COLUMBUS, Ind. (TND) — A survey asking Indiana students as young as fourth grade about gender identity and sexuality has two school board candidates sounding the alarm over transparency and "normalizing subjective truths." The survey, titled "Resilience Through Strength," was designed by the Search Institute and given to Bartholomew...
State Board of Education member, gubernatorial candidate spar on Twitter after town hall
A state board of education member sparring with a candidate for governor over social media after a town hall earlier this week. Gubernatorial Candidate Jim Pillen released a statement - saying in part, "The fact that Deb Neary believes that men should be able to play in women's sports and use their bathrooms is crazy and dangerous. The fact that she supports lowering proficiency standards is giving up on our kids."
