Hermiston, OR

Melissa Manie
3d ago

Why keep giving these people fines? Why not actually make them clean it up and fix all repairs, making it safe for the community and it's employees. This is crap to keep fining them and not making them clean it or repair it. They always pay the fine, they can afford it. As long as the fines are paid nothing gets done about the problem.

opb.org

Oregon DEQ slaps Lincoln City electric charging company with $2.7M fine, largest ever in agency history

State environmental regulators issued their largest fine ever, $2.7 million, to an electric charging company over fraudulent claims, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced on Friday. DEQ discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold more than $2 million in fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. The...
OREGON STATE
northeastoregonnow.com

Oregon DEQ Fines Lamb Weston $127,000 for Nitrogen Pollution

A Lamb Weston plant in Hermiston allowed hundreds of tons of excess nitrogen to be spread on two farms, potentially adding pollution to an already critically contaminated aquifer, according to a penalty issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. On Tuesday, the agency fined the Idaho-based potato products manufacturer...
HERMISTON, OR
opb.org

State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution

Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Central Oregon water-sharing program extended after bumpy start

A highly anticipated program designed to ease water shortages for Central Oregon farmers will continue for a second year. The Deschutes River Conservancy, Central Oregon Irrigation District and North Unit Irrigation District announced last week that they will extend their water bank pilot project, despite the challenges they faced in the program’s inaugural year.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony

OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
WASHINGTON STATE
eugeneweekly.com

Up in Smoke

To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
OREGON STATE
#Water Contamination#Potato#Water Management#Water Wells#Drinking Water#French#Deq
The Associated Press

Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery 'hybrid' plant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A renewable energy plant in Oregon that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there officially opened Wednesday as the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. The project, which can generate enough electricity to power a small city at maximum output, addresses a key challenge facing the utility industry as the U.S. transitions away from fossil fuels and increasingly turns to solar and wind farms for power. Wind and solar are clean sources of power, but utilities have been forced to fill in gaps when the...
LEXINGTON, OR
pnwag.net

Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation

Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Sport salmon fishing to reopen on lower Columbia River

Sport salmon fishing will reopen Saturday on the lower Columbia River from Tongue Point to Bonneville Dam and will include the retention of fall chinook and coho salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone late Wednesday and said enough protected fish have cleared the area to allow the resumption of sport seasons.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Access to health care threatened as Oregon hospitals lose money

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- Oregon’s health care system is nearing its breaking point as hospitals report record financial losses due to a variety of issues, the Oregon Association of Hospital and Health Systems said. According to the OAHHS, almost two thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money and margins plummeted...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INCREASED EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS CONTINUE IN OCTOBER

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits will receive emergency allotments in October. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said the federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
OREGON STATE
wa.gov

Inslee issues emergency order for the Lieser Road overpass

Gov. Jay Inslee today declared an emergency in Clark County due to damage that occurred on July 7, 2022 to the Lieser Road overpass. The damage was caused when a vehicle with an over-height load struck the overpass where it crosses State Route 14. The estimated cost to repair the...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

