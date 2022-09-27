ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on 7th St. Tuesday.

Vigo Co. Central Dispatch said the call came in just before 7:00 pm.

Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse said three people were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WTWO/WAWV

