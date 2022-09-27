3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on 7th St. Tuesday.
Vigo Co. Central Dispatch said the call came in just before 7:00 pm.
Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse said three people were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.
