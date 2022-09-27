ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

Comments / 0

Related
newsmirror.net

Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker

When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
YUCAIPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
San Jacinto, CA
City
Temecula, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Temecula, CA
Food & Drinks
Temecula, CA
Lifestyle
City
Menifee, CA
sanelijolife.com

San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families

With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
SAN MARCOS, CA
whatnowsandiego.com

Pita Guys Expanding With Second North County Location

Pita Guys from San Marcos are working on their second North County restaurant location. According to a recent food permit filing, the new outpost of Pita Guys is expected to replace Mena’s Afghan Kabob Grill at Del Oro Marketplace in Oceanside. A reliable stop for fresh and authentic dishes,...
SAN MARCOS, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Oceanside’s Carte Blanche restaurant to close, citing pandemic and family health issues

OCEANSIDE — Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar, a family-owned French-inspired Mexican restaurant that opened two months before the pandemic arrived in March 2020, will soon close. Owned by the Ross Family of All Family Hospitality, Carte Blanche will shut its doors sometime this fall. The final closing date is pending negotiations with a new restaurant lessee, which has been described as another restaurant group.
OCEANSIDE, CA
sanclementejournal.com

Improvements are Coming for the Gateways in South San Clemente

Changes are coming to South San Clemente. You may have already noticed that if you visited Riviera or San Clemente State Beach recently, and you take the southbound freeway off-ramp at Calafia, you now see a large white Spanish Colonial Revival building instead of chain link fencing and overgrown grass. This new building is the home of Raya’s Paradise, a residential care community for seniors that sits adjacent to the San Clemente Inn. The building features architecture emblematic of San Clemente: red tile roof, smooth white stucco, decorative tile and wrought iron details. This style of architecture was required of all buildings in the early days of San Clemente. Today, Spanish Colonial architecture is not required everywhere in town, but the city does still look for this quality of design in an architectural overlay and in Gateways. The Raya’s Paradise building is in a “freeway gateway.”
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mt San Jacinto College#San Gorgonio Pass#Food Drink#Motor Car Parkway#Rsvp#The Msjc Farm To Table#Banning
coachellavalleyweekly.com

CELEBRATE THE CABAZON XXXIX INDIO POWWOW

The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians will host their annual powwow at the Special Events Center at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, November 25-27. The community is invited to attend this beloved, family-friendly event. Admission is free. The 39th annual celebration includes Native American dance contests for all ages, bird singing,...
INDIO, CA
citynewsgroup.com

‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside

“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
KESQ News Channel 3

“Student don’t have advocates” Indio Special Ed teacher wins September One Class At A Time

This month’s One Class At A Time winner teaches special education at Indio High School and has been working at that campus all five years of her tenure as an educator. Victoria Shatavy, Indio High School teacher and Walter Clark, Walter Clark Legal Group “My own children are in special education and I realized that The post “Student don’t have advocates” Indio Special Ed teacher wins September One Class At A Time appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
msjc.edu

Register Now for Short-Term Classes that Begin in October at MSJC

It's not too late to sign up for the Fall 2022 semester at Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC), which offers convenient 8-week classes in person and online beginning Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. The short-term, late-start classes are designed to fit students' busy lives and only take half a semester...
SAN JACINTO, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino

The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians

Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Valley-Wide Employment Expo Seeks to Fill Hundreds of Positions

(CNS) – The 27th Valley-Wide Employment Expo will return in- person Wednesday after two virtual years, with over 80 employers seeking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of industries. The job fair will be held at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center, 84-245 Indio Springs...
INDIO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA

Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
TEMECULA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy