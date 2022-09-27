Read full article on original website
Art-focused affordable housing village opens in Vista
Coming soon! A new arts and cultural district is debuting in Vista.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
Orange County Has A New Art Museum, And It's Free
The new Orange County Museum of Art opens its doors to the public on Oct. 8.
Pumpkin Fest featuring big gourds and more underway in Temecula
For the next four-and-a-half weeks, the autumn season will be celebrated at Peltzer Farms in Temecula, where visitors can pick up a huge pumpkin, watch pig races, enjoy a petting zoo and take minitrain rides. The annual Pumpkin Festival is a tradition that was inaugurated by the Peltzer family in...
sanelijolife.com
San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families
With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
whatnowsandiego.com
Pita Guys Expanding With Second North County Location
Pita Guys from San Marcos are working on their second North County restaurant location. According to a recent food permit filing, the new outpost of Pita Guys is expected to replace Mena’s Afghan Kabob Grill at Del Oro Marketplace in Oceanside. A reliable stop for fresh and authentic dishes,...
pacificsandiego.com
Oceanside’s Carte Blanche restaurant to close, citing pandemic and family health issues
OCEANSIDE — Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar, a family-owned French-inspired Mexican restaurant that opened two months before the pandemic arrived in March 2020, will soon close. Owned by the Ross Family of All Family Hospitality, Carte Blanche will shut its doors sometime this fall. The final closing date is pending negotiations with a new restaurant lessee, which has been described as another restaurant group.
sanclementejournal.com
Improvements are Coming for the Gateways in South San Clemente
Changes are coming to South San Clemente. You may have already noticed that if you visited Riviera or San Clemente State Beach recently, and you take the southbound freeway off-ramp at Calafia, you now see a large white Spanish Colonial Revival building instead of chain link fencing and overgrown grass. This new building is the home of Raya’s Paradise, a residential care community for seniors that sits adjacent to the San Clemente Inn. The building features architecture emblematic of San Clemente: red tile roof, smooth white stucco, decorative tile and wrought iron details. This style of architecture was required of all buildings in the early days of San Clemente. Today, Spanish Colonial architecture is not required everywhere in town, but the city does still look for this quality of design in an architectural overlay and in Gateways. The Raya’s Paradise building is in a “freeway gateway.”
coachellavalleyweekly.com
CELEBRATE THE CABAZON XXXIX INDIO POWWOW
The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians will host their annual powwow at the Special Events Center at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, November 25-27. The community is invited to attend this beloved, family-friendly event. Admission is free. The 39th annual celebration includes Native American dance contests for all ages, bird singing,...
Neighbors helping neighbors: Backstreet Restaurant in Riverside starts pay-it-forward project
A family-owned restaurant in Riverside has built up a lot of traditions over its half-century of service. But the new owner of Backstreet Restaurant has added another tradition to help customers and neighbors -- paying it forward.
citynewsgroup.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
“Student don’t have advocates” Indio Special Ed teacher wins September One Class At A Time
This month’s One Class At A Time winner teaches special education at Indio High School and has been working at that campus all five years of her tenure as an educator. Victoria Shatavy, Indio High School teacher and Walter Clark, Walter Clark Legal Group “My own children are in special education and I realized that The post “Student don’t have advocates” Indio Special Ed teacher wins September One Class At A Time appeared first on KESQ.
msjc.edu
Register Now for Short-Term Classes that Begin in October at MSJC
It's not too late to sign up for the Fall 2022 semester at Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC), which offers convenient 8-week classes in person and online beginning Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. The short-term, late-start classes are designed to fit students' busy lives and only take half a semester...
citynewsgroup.com
Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino
The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians
Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Valley-Wide Employment Expo Seeks to Fill Hundreds of Positions
(CNS) – The 27th Valley-Wide Employment Expo will return in- person Wednesday after two virtual years, with over 80 employers seeking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of industries. The job fair will be held at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center, 84-245 Indio Springs...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
thepalmspringspost.com
‘A profound moral issue’: Faith leaders hope vigil for Salton Sea draws attention to its plight
Issues with the Salton Sea are well documented, as are engineering solutions proposed as fixes. Now, a coalition of Coachella Valley faith leaders hopes to offer something else to help heal the troubled waters of California’s largest lake: Prayer. Driving the news: Leaders from a dozen area faith groups,...
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
