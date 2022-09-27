Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Chance of thunderstorms Thursday could affect BYU game
PROVO, Utah — On the heels of thunderstorms in parts of the Wasatch Front Wednesday night, more thunder and lightning could be on the way. The BYU football team had to deal with lightning delays in their Week 1 game in Florida, and they might have to deal with them again during their game against the Utah State Aggies.
ksl.com
KSL.com Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 5 of college football
SALT LAKE CITY — Another week and another opportunity to lose all your picks win this week's Pick'em and brag to all the people you know. In Week 5, we get a rivalry game (potentially its last for some time) between No. 19 BYU and a Utah State program that has struggled to be on the winning side of the aisle this season. But the Old Wagon Wheel is up for grabs!
ksl.com
KSL.com Pick'em: 1 BYU fan, 2 Utah fans claim top prizes in Week 4
SALT LAKE CITY — Two of the three local teams came away with a win to add to their total this season, giving fans an easy chance to earn points in last weekend's KSL.com Pick'em. Once the games were all final, BYU fan Grant Reich topped the leaderboard with...
It's the first weekend in October! Here's a list of events happening in Utah
This weekend kicks off the month of October, so get out and enjoy the nice weather with some weekend fun in Utah!
kslsports.com
USU HC Blake Anderson: I Hate To See The BYU Rivalry Game Go
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is sad to see the rivalry game with BYU go but it is giving him and his team more motivation going into Provo. For the final time in the foreseeable future, BYU and Utah State will square off in Provo on Thursday, September 29.
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE to open 2nd Utah location in 2023
CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its second location in Utah in February, Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods said Wednesday. The 20,000-square-foot store will be located at 2986 E. Panther Way in St. George. With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, the company said in a statement.
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
UTA announces upcoming changes to bus schedules
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11. UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such […]
KSLTV
Cedar City to honor beloved teacher with a park
CEDAR CITY, Utah — There’s an effort underway in Cedar City to honor a beloved teacher who lost her battle with breast cancer earlier this year. Pam Garfield Smith touched the lives of her elementary students, their parents and the community of Cedar City during her 30 years as a teacher in the Iron County School District.
suindependent.com
Energy And Optimism Abound – St. George Marathon
St. GEORGE— St. George’s signature event, the St. George Marathon, a race that has delighted, inspired, and challenged thousands of runners, volunteers, and spectators for more than four decades, is back for its 46th edition on the morning of Oct. 1. Nearly 5,000 marathon runners from all over the United States and throughout the world converge on St. George to attack the world-renowned 26.2-mile course.
andnowuknow.com
US Foods Reveals New CHEF’STORE to Open in St. George, Utah; Irfan Badibanga Details
ROSEMONT, IL - With an already strong standing as a leading distributor, US Foods is working to up its retail prowess as well. The company is bringing its newest CHEF’STORE to St. George, Utah, marking its 88th location in the continental United States. The new location, which is set to open in February 2023, is the second one in the Utah market and will seek to provide a one-stop shop for foodservice operators, food industry professionals, and at-home chefs.
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
KSLTV
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
Two fundraising accounts posted for man who fell 40 feet from Farmington I-15 overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two fundraising accounts have been established to benefit a man who fell 40 feet after jumping over an overpass barrier, likely to avoid being hit by a car coming his direction. But the barrier he jumped did not lead to an...
kslnewsradio.com
Threat of severe weather moves into Utah, watch issued through 8 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for portions of Utah and Wyoming, and says the threat will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. On Wednesday afternoon, KSL NewsRadio got this video of the storm moving through Lehi from...
eastidahonews.com
Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
890kdxu.com
Manhunt Over, Search Continues for Evading Suspect in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they have one in custody and are still looking for another, but are no longer conducting an active manhunt for that suspect. This all began Wednesday morning in the area of Riverside Drive and River Road when a male fled from a moped police had stopped in the area. That moped had crashed. A female is in custody. The suspect at large is described as a white male, average build, dark hair, long gray basketball shorts, a black tank top that reads "Champion." He was wearing a black hat, black backpack and one white shoe. If you see him, call St. George Police.
kvnutalk
Former Logan resident sentenced to prison for raping young girl in 2012 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 37-year-old former Logan man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a young girl ten years ago. Guillermo “Gizmo” Farias was ordered to serve a term of 10-years-to-life, after a judge said sex abuse crimes cannot be tolerated by society. Farias was sentenced...
