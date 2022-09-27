ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Chance of thunderstorms Thursday could affect BYU game

PROVO, Utah — On the heels of thunderstorms in parts of the Wasatch Front Wednesday night, more thunder and lightning could be on the way. The BYU football team had to deal with lightning delays in their Week 1 game in Florida, and they might have to deal with them again during their game against the Utah State Aggies.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

KSL.com Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 5 of college football

SALT LAKE CITY — Another week and another opportunity to lose all your picks win this week's Pick'em and brag to all the people you know. In Week 5, we get a rivalry game (potentially its last for some time) between No. 19 BYU and a Utah State program that has struggled to be on the winning side of the aisle this season. But the Old Wagon Wheel is up for grabs!
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

USU HC Blake Anderson: I Hate To See The BYU Rivalry Game Go

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is sad to see the rivalry game with BYU go but it is giving him and his team more motivation going into Provo. For the final time in the foreseeable future, BYU and Utah State will square off in Provo on Thursday, September 29.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
OGDEN, UT
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah

Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

CHEF’STORE to open 2nd Utah location in 2023

CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its second location in Utah in February, Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods said Wednesday. The 20,000-square-foot store will be located at 2986 E. Panther Way in St. George. With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, the company said in a statement.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UTA announces upcoming changes to bus schedules

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11. UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Cedar City to honor beloved teacher with a park

CEDAR CITY, Utah — There’s an effort underway in Cedar City to honor a beloved teacher who lost her battle with breast cancer earlier this year. Pam Garfield Smith touched the lives of her elementary students, their parents and the community of Cedar City during her 30 years as a teacher in the Iron County School District.
CEDAR CITY, UT
suindependent.com

Energy And Optimism Abound – St. George Marathon

St. GEORGE— St. George’s signature event, the St. George Marathon, a race that has delighted, inspired, and challenged thousands of runners, volunteers, and spectators for more than four decades, is back for its 46th edition on the morning of Oct. 1. Nearly 5,000 marathon runners from all over the United States and throughout the world converge on St. George to attack the world-renowned 26.2-mile course.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
andnowuknow.com

US Foods Reveals New CHEF’STORE to Open in St. George, Utah; Irfan Badibanga Details

ROSEMONT, IL - With an already strong standing as a leading distributor, US Foods is working to up its retail prowess as well. The company is bringing its newest CHEF’STORE to St. George, Utah, marking its 88th location in the continental United States. The new location, which is set to open in February 2023, is the second one in the Utah market and will seek to provide a one-stop shop for foodservice operators, food industry professionals, and at-home chefs.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Herald-Journal

Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval

One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Threat of severe weather moves into Utah, watch issued through 8 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for portions of Utah and Wyoming, and says the threat will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. On Wednesday afternoon, KSL NewsRadio got this video of the storm moving through Lehi from...
eastidahonews.com

Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
FARMINGTON, UT
890kdxu.com

Manhunt Over, Search Continues for Evading Suspect in St. George

(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they have one in custody and are still looking for another, but are no longer conducting an active manhunt for that suspect. This all began Wednesday morning in the area of Riverside Drive and River Road when a male fled from a moped police had stopped in the area. That moped had crashed. A female is in custody. The suspect at large is described as a white male, average build, dark hair, long gray basketball shorts, a black tank top that reads "Champion." He was wearing a black hat, black backpack and one white shoe. If you see him, call St. George Police.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

