PAC Liberty leaders Owen J. Roberts, Spring-Ford settle for scoreless draw
ROYERSFORD >> The Spring-Ford boys soccer team looked at Friday’s visit from Owen J. Roberts as a ‘revenge game’. It didn’t turn out that way. But at the end of 100 minutes of play the Rams may have earned something just as meaningful – a respect game.
Mercury Roundup (Sept. 30): Spring-Ford’s Matriccino, OJR’s Root advance to District 1 tennis semifinals
Owen J. Roberts junior Allison Root and Spring-Ford junior Mia Matriccino both advanced to the semifinals and clinched spots in the PIAA Tournament Friday at the Springfield YMCA. Root, the Pioneer Athletic Conference runner-up at last week’s singles tournament, defeated Central League champion Radnor’s Leina Ciarrocchi 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in...
Perkiomen Valley keeps its distance in 49-7 win over Methacton
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> The Perkiomen Valley football team wasn’t quite satisfied with its performance last Friday night against Owen J. Roberts. Coming into Friday’s rivalry game against Methacton, the Vikings were focused on putting together a more complete victory. A long pass from sophomore quarterback Patrick MacDonald to...
Spring-Ford clamps down on Owen J. Roberts in 37-20 win
Owen J. Roberts started strong. Spring-Ford finished stronger. After the Wildcats scored the game’s first two touchdowns and opened an 11-point lead, the Rams took control in the second quarter and put the clamps down with strong line play on both sides to earn a 37-20 victory at Wildcat Stadium.
Freshman Kayley Roberts keeps title in the family, wins PAC girls golf championship
LIMERICK >> The Pioneer Athletic Conference girls golf individual championship stayed in the family on Wednesday as Phoenixville freshman Kayley Roberts took home the gold medal a year after her older sister accomplished the same feat. Roberts earned the title with a 1-under par 71 at Turtle Creek Golf Course....
Sam Moore, Phoenixville football runs over Pottstown in 35-7 win
POTTSTOWN >> Despite featuring the Pioneer Athletic Conference receptions leader in Ahmid Spivey, Phoenixville’s offense kept things almost entirely on the ground against Pottstown on Friday. Initially trading blows throughout the first quarter, the Phantoms put up 28 unanswered points behind a sound rushing attack for a 35-7 win...
Delco Football Roundup: Another record-breaker for Kamara, another Interboro victory
For the third time this season Friday, Abu Kamara set an Interboro single-game rushing record. The sensational senior ran for 335 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bucs to a 35-24 win over Kennett. For the Bucs (4-2), it was their second straight win. “Our offense and defense are...
Delco Roundup: Sienna Golden cashes in game-winning goal for Carroll
Sienna Golden scored with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in overtime Friday, lifting Archbishop Carroll to a 2-1 field hockey victory over Merion Mercy at Carroll. The extra-effort victory boosted Carroll’s record to 9-4. The Patriots have won all five of their Catholic League games. Merion Mercy forced overtime...
Reporter/Times Herald Week 6 Football: Souderton’s clash with Quakertown in “309 Bowl” kicks off season’s 2nd half
Souderton looks to stay on a roll while Quakertown aims for an upset victory over its longtime rival, as the two battle in the “309 Bowl” Friday night at Quakertown. Big Red comes into this contest at 4-1, fresh off a 38-0 shutout of Truman. The Panthers are also coming off a shutout victory, having blanked Council Rock South 16-0.
Mulville, defense power Downingtown West to rout of Vikings
DOWNINGTOWN >> With consequential games on the horizon, the Downingtown West football team wanted to keep its focus and stay on task against winless West Chester East on Friday. Scoring touchdowns on seven of their first eight first-half possessions will do the trick just fine as the Whippets used a...
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 28th): North Penn blanks Bensalem
North Penn 3, Bensalem 0: The Knights picked up the SOL crossover win on Wednesday behind goals from Kiera Sparango, Audrey McNair and and Lauren Blanch. Souderton 2, CR North 1: Trailing 1-0, the Indians rallied for the SOL crossover win on Wednesday behind two goals from freshman Sienna Stunkard.
Delco Roundup: Robinson, Larkin and Osagie help AP take Del Val title again
Seniors Shaniya Robinson, Faith Larkin and Isi Osagie swept the singles in straight sets as Academy Park topped Chichester, 4-1, to win its 10th consecutive Del Val League girls tennis title. Robinson was a 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 winner at first singles. Senior Sanaa Rogers and freshman Destiny Conway took first...
Coatesville’s consistency at QB keeps Rustin, any thoughts of upset, at bay
WESTTOWN >> The word “upset” has been rendered obsolete around the Coatesville football program. For as much talent that has walked through Coatesville’s locker room the last dozen or so years, one thing that gets swept under the rug is just how focused and steady and prepared the Red Raiders week after week, season after season.
Downingtown West finishes strong to top Great Valley
MALVERN >> Downingtown West overcame a slow start to notch five unanswered goals in a Ches-Mont League field hockey crossover with American Division leader Great Valley on Thursday. The strong finish lifted the Whippets (7-1 Ches-Mont American, 10-2 overall) to a 5-2 win over the host Patriots (5-1, 9-2). “Our...
Horvath’s 4TDs leads Downingtown East past Oxford
OXFORD >> Cougars’ workhorse Bo Horvath racked up four touchdowns and reached a personal career milestone Friday night as Downingtown East survived a scare from a game Oxford squad. The Cougars (5-1 overall, 1-0 league) broke open a tight game late in the third to top the Hornets (2-4, 1-0) 42-28 Friday night at Oxford.
Football: Stingy second half has Upper Darby looking up despite loss to Conestoga
TREDYFFRIN — The differences at halftime Friday night were smaller, Lavar Jackson and his Upper Darby teammates agreed, than the 20-point spread on the scoreboard indicated. Flip a fourth-down execution in the Royals’ favor here, shut down a Conestoga fourth down there, and maybe the conversation at the break is a little different. Maybe a second half that the Royals controlled would’ve gone a little further toward tipping the balance.
Football: Rain can’t ground Mesaros, Garnet Valley’s rally
HAVERFORD — The remnants of Hurricane Ian didn’t hit A.G. Cornog Field until the second half of the Central League football game Friday between Garnet Valley and Haverford. By the end of the evening, Fords fans who watched their team grab AN early lead only to lose for...
CB West’s Feraco shoots 1-under 70 to win SOL Boys Tournament
WARMINSTER >> Chase Feraco tried his best to ignore the scoreboard at the Suburban One League Boys Golf Tournament Wednesday. “I really didn’t know until the back nine, probably about on 11 was when my dad’s like ‘You got a two-stroke lead,’” he said. “I’m like ‘I didn’t really need to know that.’”
Delco Roundup: Quentin Ryan, Patrick Lawson help Haverford finish undefeated
Quentin Ryan and Patrick Lawson captured the top two places as the Haverford boys cross country team completed an undefeated run through the Central League. The Fords defeated Garnet Valley (15-50), Harriton (15-50), Marple Newtown (21-40), Penncrest (19-42) and Ridley (15-50) to finish 11-0. Ryan won in 17:05.04 while Lawson was right behind in 17:05.88. Carlo Buonviri (sixth), Remy Dufresne (seventh) and Logan Eagles (10th) helped the fords to the five victories.
Moore scores twice on birthday, Lansdale Catholic shuts out Archbishop Ryan
LANSDALE >> Scoring a goal in Lansdale Catholic girls soccer’s game against Archbishop Ryan Thursday afternoon was something that was definitely going to make Carolyn Moore’s birthday even sweeter. “Oh my God yeah,” Moore said. “My mom’s here – I was like I got to get one.”...
