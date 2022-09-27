ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

WOWT

Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
OMAHA, NE
Red Oak, IA
Government
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Red Oak, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa Patrol launches week-long speed enforcement effort

(Council Bluffs) -- Excessive speeding has increased dramatically in Iowa, and the Iowa State Patrol is launching a week-long speed enforcement project. That's according to the Patrol's District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News the state law enforcement agency is staffing-up until October 5th to crack down on excessive speeds. While speeds have likely gone down from the consistent 100 miles per hour or more during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devault says high speeds were still a factor in the majority of fatal car crashes last year in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Mills County law enforcement seek public assistance for body identification

(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual. The Sheriff's Office says they are attempting to identify the remains of a male subject found in the Missouri River on April 23rd just north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska to Iowa. Authorities say the individual was recovered wearing dark pants and boxers, and, with the assistance of the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office, has identified some of the tattoos on the body. Those include a large skull or face on the right side of his back, a skull or face with ram like horns and a goatee on his left shoulder blade, a design with multiple curved points, possibly flames, on his right shoulder blade, a design that at one time included an animal image on his right calf, a red geometric shape on the right side of his chest, a large geometric shape resembling a compass or four point star with a face on his right foot, images of people with visible faces on his right shoulder, and a long red line with a red ring located at the top on his right side.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Life-Net called for Cass County car accident

CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
CASS COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Body identified in Mills County investigation

(Glenwood) -- Mills County law enforcement have identified the individual found in the Missouri River earlier this year. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the body of the unknown male who was found in the Missouri River north of the Highway 370 bridge on April 23rd, has been identified. The...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

HEARTLAND FLOOD: Demolition of Paradise Lakes delayed

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Recovery of a flood-damaged Bellevue neighborhood is on hold. City officials say a lien on the old Paradise Lakes community is causing the delay. The hold-up is possibly preventing a chance for some families to find affordable housing in the area. Paradise Lakes was completely destroyed when flood waters ran through the neighborhood in 2019. What were once homes to dozens of families sat empty for almost a year.
BELLEVUE, NE
94.3 Lite FM

The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted

The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Jim Slough, 78, of Council Bluffs, Iowa

Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery with military rites (private family) Notes:. Jim passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident

NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
kjan.com

Ambulance struck by a hit-and-run pickup in Atlantic

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of striking an ambulance in Atlantic, Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 4:27-p.m. at 10th and Olive Streets, when an out of town ambulance was hit by a white, short bed, crew cab style Chevy or GMC pickup truck.
ATLANTIC, IA
3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food halls and food trucks where there's something for everyone

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There’s no way to please everyone. Whether you’re going out with your family, a group of friends, or coworkers for lunch, finding a location that meets everyone’s needs and desires is darn near impossible. Is the restaurant kid-friendly? Does it have vegan options? And what do you do when one buddy is craving a cheeseburger and another is watching their figure?
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: best place to have ring resized?

My wife needs to get her wedding band resized as we ordered it a bit too big. Has anyone had experience with a specific location in town that would do a good job? Price is less of an issue compared to quality of work being done.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Latest update from 3 News Now | September 30 | 10 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, September 30, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE

