Mulholland Grocery store reaches next steps to rebuild
After being demolished in December, it's been a long journey to rebuild Mulholland Grocery in Malvern, Iowa. Months after the tragedy there's some hope not only for the owner, but for the community.
westerniowatoday.com
Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors hear from City of Carson on their projects and needs
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors are speaking with all of the small towns in the County to look at their needs and see how the County can help them out. On Tuesday, the Supervisors heard from Carson City Clerk and Administrator Brianne Duede. Duede highlighted three projects...
WOWT
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
Temporary closure of Pottawattamie County road M-47 scheduled for Monday
(Pottawattamie Co) An Iowa Interstate Railroad project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road M-47 south of Walnut will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, October 3 until Wednesday morning October 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.
kmaland.com
Iowa Patrol launches week-long speed enforcement effort
(Council Bluffs) -- Excessive speeding has increased dramatically in Iowa, and the Iowa State Patrol is launching a week-long speed enforcement project. That's according to the Patrol's District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News the state law enforcement agency is staffing-up until October 5th to crack down on excessive speeds. While speeds have likely gone down from the consistent 100 miles per hour or more during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devault says high speeds were still a factor in the majority of fatal car crashes last year in Iowa.
North Platte Telegraph
'Sky's the limit' — Omaha YouTuber has ambitious plans for York missile silo
Andrew Flair wanted nothing to do with owning a missile silo at first. The Omaha native and YouTube influencer had seen a Facebook post about the decommissioned complex near York, which hit the market this summer. He figured he would check it out with some friends for a video, but...
kmaland.com
Mills County law enforcement seek public assistance for body identification
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual. The Sheriff's Office says they are attempting to identify the remains of a male subject found in the Missouri River on April 23rd just north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska to Iowa. Authorities say the individual was recovered wearing dark pants and boxers, and, with the assistance of the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office, has identified some of the tattoos on the body. Those include a large skull or face on the right side of his back, a skull or face with ram like horns and a goatee on his left shoulder blade, a design with multiple curved points, possibly flames, on his right shoulder blade, a design that at one time included an animal image on his right calf, a red geometric shape on the right side of his chest, a large geometric shape resembling a compass or four point star with a face on his right foot, images of people with visible faces on his right shoulder, and a long red line with a red ring located at the top on his right side.
KATV
Omaha Public Schools lesson instructs 9th graders to watch, analyze show about trans teen
OMAHA, Neb. — A television show about a transgender teen, which is based on the same story behind one of the most challenged and banned books of the last decade, is popping up in a Nebraska school district. Documents from Omaha Public Schools' (OPS) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)...
News Channel Nebraska
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
kmaland.com
Body identified in Mills County investigation
(Glenwood) -- Mills County law enforcement have identified the individual found in the Missouri River earlier this year. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the body of the unknown male who was found in the Missouri River north of the Highway 370 bridge on April 23rd, has been identified. The...
WOWT
HEARTLAND FLOOD: Demolition of Paradise Lakes delayed
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Recovery of a flood-damaged Bellevue neighborhood is on hold. City officials say a lien on the old Paradise Lakes community is causing the delay. The hold-up is possibly preventing a chance for some families to find affordable housing in the area. Paradise Lakes was completely destroyed when flood waters ran through the neighborhood in 2019. What were once homes to dozens of families sat empty for almost a year.
What is the Military Entrance and Processing Station in Omaha?
The Military Entrance and Processing Station (MEPS) in Omaha is one of several dozen locations in the U.S. where recruits are thoroughly vetted before entering one of the branches of the armed forces
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
kmaland.com
Jim Slough, 78, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery with military rites (private family) Notes:. Jim passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident
NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
kjan.com
Ambulance struck by a hit-and-run pickup in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of striking an ambulance in Atlantic, Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 4:27-p.m. at 10th and Olive Streets, when an out of town ambulance was hit by a white, short bed, crew cab style Chevy or GMC pickup truck.
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food halls and food trucks where there's something for everyone
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There’s no way to please everyone. Whether you’re going out with your family, a group of friends, or coworkers for lunch, finding a location that meets everyone’s needs and desires is darn near impossible. Is the restaurant kid-friendly? Does it have vegan options? And what do you do when one buddy is craving a cheeseburger and another is watching their figure?
Ask Omaha: best place to have ring resized?
My wife needs to get her wedding band resized as we ordered it a bit too big. Has anyone had experience with a specific location in town that would do a good job? Price is less of an issue compared to quality of work being done.
3 News Now
Latest update from 3 News Now | September 30 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, September 30, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
