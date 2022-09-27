Read full article on original website
Bee County deputies respond to a bailout
A Facebook post states that Live Oak County Deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle. The individual driving the vehicle was stopped by a barrier while attempting to drive through a fence.
KRIS 6 News crew threatened during 361 Grants story follow up
During a follow-up on a story about a business called 361 Grants, a KRIS 6 News crew was threatened to be shot.
Bishop police seize 53 pounds of heroin during traffic stop on US Highway 77
Officials found 24 kilos of heroin and arrested two people during a traffic stop near Bishop, Texas.
NAS-CC North, South gates reopen after separate incidents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Separate incidents closed both the NAS-CC North and South gates on Friday. The North Gate on Ocean Drive was closed at around 3:15 p.m., according to Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Ofc. Travis Pace, a man reportedly was walking without clothes on near the gate.
DPS: Several injuries reported after driver allegedly ‘fell asleep’ at wheel
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several injuries were reported in a crash on Highway 103 on Thursday, according to DPS. DPS’s preliminary crash report states that at around 3 p.m. just east of McClure Cemetery Road, a 2014 Ford pickup was travelling westbound when the driver, identified as a 23-year-old Kingsville man, reportedly fell asleep […]
Law enforcement encourage residents to check gate locks for suspicious activity
LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – Local law enforcement have encouraged residents to check gates for any suspicious activity following a series of pursuits in the area. On Tuesday night, the Operation Lone Star Taskforce member agencies assisted Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office and DPS as a series of pursuits came to an end in Live Oak County.
An 83-year-old Bee County tradition
The Bee County Beeville Chamber of Commerce Parade is one of the longest running traditions in Bee County, with this upcoming parade on Oct. 1 being its 83rd annual parade. The parade has been part of Western Week since the 1980s. Lanny Holland is part of the parade committee and has been helping with the parade since 1971.
Corpus Christi grant assistance company's operations called into question
361 Grants staff said they can help residents get financial assistance for home repairs for a $150 fee. However, company officials said they don't know how many people have received assistance.
Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
Her girlfriend was killed and she was left for dead in a brutal attack at a Texas park. A new documentary outlines the story of her recovery.
PORTLAND, Texas — It is still difficult for Kristene Chapa to talk about that horrific night more than ten years ago. "Talking about the attack, it does trigger me, but I know that talking about it, too, can help others," Chapa told 3NEWS when we spoke with her in March.
Port Aransas beaches temporarily to close to overnight camping due to expected flooding
Port Aransas beaches will be closed to overnight camping tonight and tomorrow night (Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28 and 29), according to a proclamation issued today by Mayor Wendy Moore. The closure is due to beach flooding that likely will happen as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is...
After two year a local man is still waiting for his car to be repaired
It's been nearly 2 years since the owner of a 1969 Cadillac Eldorado left his car to be fixed up at a Corpus Christi automotive repair shop.
OLPH Catholic church unveils prayer garden in memory of lives lost to COVID-19
A large number of your neighbors gathered Thursday night outside of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for the unveiling of a new memorial prayer garden. The garden is said to be a first of its kind in Corpus Christi because it's designed to honor people who died as a result of COVID-19 and loved ones who have gone before us.
Two people remain in critical condition after ATV crash near Chapman Ranch
Texas Department of Public Safety officials said at 7:46 p.m. Friday evening, two ATVs crashed head on near County Road 12 and County Road 57 near Chapman Ranch.
Unaccompanied veteran laid to rest with support of the community
There were no empty seats but plenty of full hearts at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Corpus Christi International Airport now going after Orlando, Las Vegas flights
Officials have been trying to get non-stop service between Corpus Christi and Denver. Now two other cities are in the running as well.
An oldie but a goodie: City throws a party as CC turns 170
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked Corpus Christi’s 170th birthday; the city was founded in 1852. Festivities took place at Corpus Christi City Hall, and mayor Paulette Guajardo pointed out that it also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month. Guajardo also tells 3NEWS that Corpus Christi's population is 60...
Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
TxDOT continues working with Flatiron Dragados to settle Harbor Bridge issues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been nearly one month since Texas Department of Transportation officials announced they would be reviewing solutions to new Harbor Bridge Project design issues from developer Flatiron Dragados. TxDOT officials told 3NEWS on Wednesday they continue to have productive conversations with Flatiron Dragados. State...
Sandi's Diner opening at old Hamlin Pharmacy location such a success... they ran out of food!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandi's Diner recently opened at the old Hamlin Pharmacy location and it was a huge success. It was such a huge success... they ran out of food and had to close four hours early Tuesday!. "Sandi's is closed early today," a social media post from...
