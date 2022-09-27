Daryl D. Hilbert, age 80, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Friendship Village in Chesterfield, Missouri. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Burial will follow in the Redwood Falls City Cemetery.

REDWOOD FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO