Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Daryl D. Hilbert
Daryl D. Hilbert, age 80, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Friendship Village in Chesterfield, Missouri. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Burial will follow in the Redwood Falls City Cemetery.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Sept. 5 – 11, 2022
Neil Wayne Young, Morton: 1) petty misdemeanor traffic – speeding – exceed speed limit posted in local jurisdiction speed zones 80/55, fees and fines $225. 2) petty misdemeanor traffic – careless driving, fees and fines $100. Brenda Jo Batzlaff, Lamberton: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – engage in...
myklgr.com
30,000 turkeys die in Renville County barn fire Thursday
About 30,000 turkeys died in a barn fire in Beaver Falls township on Thursday afternoon. On Sept. 29, at about 1:48 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at 70305 Hwy 71, about 4 miles north of Morton, in Beaver Falls Township. The...
myklgr.com
Truman cyclist injured in Watonwan County collision with tractor
A Truman man was injured Friday when his motorcycle collided with farm equipment. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 30, Kevin Lee Diepenbrock, age 47, was driving his Honda motorcycle westbound on Highway 60. At about 9:16 p.m., the cycle collided with a southbound International tractor being driven on 473rd Ave. by Brian Alton Anderson, age 58, of Madelia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myklgr.com
Redwood Valley Girls Tennis Gets 5 Seed in Section Playoffs
The Redwood Valley Girls Tennis team received the 5 seed in the Section Tennis Tournament. Sectioin play begins Monday, October 3rd with the Cardinal girls facing 4 seed Maple River.
myklgr.com
Wabasso man convicted in Redwood County court of credit card fraud
A Wabasso man, Darren Duane Roush, age 49, was found guilty of gross misdemeanor Financial Card Transaction Fraud this week. Roush will be sentenced Oct. 31 at the Redwood County Courthouse. According to the criminal complaint, testimony and evidence presented at trial, on March 10, 2020, the victim contacted the...
myklgr.com
Agenda for the Oct. 4 Redwood Falls City Council meeting
5. Audience Participation (10-minute time limit for items not on the agenda) B. Approve City Assistance with Celebrate Redwood Falls – Haunted Hotel. A. Assessments for Delinquent Utility & Maintenance Accounts (Resolutions #57/58) B. Closure of the Eastwood Estates Mobile Home Park. 8. Old Business. 9. Regular Agenda. A....
myklgr.com
Agenda for the Oct. 4 Renville County Board meeting
Virtual Board Meeting Instructions for those attending remotely:. 8:30 AM 2. Sheriff (Scott Hable) 2022 MN DNR Boat and Water Safety Grant – Sheriff’s Office. 8:35 AM 3. Environmental Services (Scott Refsland) Resolution 44-22 to Extend the Renville County Comprehensive Local Water Management Plan. 8:40 AM 4. Veterans...
Comments / 0