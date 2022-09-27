Read full article on original website
More than 20,000 vehicles stolen in Oregon in 2021: Report
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – More than 20,000 vehicles were stolen in Oregon in 2021, according to a report released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau on Sept. 1. The report shows that vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket in many areas of the United States and Oregon and Washington made this list of the top 10 states with the highest rate of vehicle theft.
Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian
Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
