PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – More than 20,000 vehicles were stolen in Oregon in 2021, according to a report released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau on Sept. 1. The report shows that vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket in many areas of the United States and Oregon and Washington made this list of the top 10 states with the highest rate of vehicle theft.

