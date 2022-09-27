Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday
It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
David Street Station Hosting ‘Halloween Carnival’ Event in October
With Halloween around the corner, there are new events for the kiddos popping up everyday. The latest event is the Halloween Carnival taking place at David Street Station on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, beginning at noon. The official David Street Station Facebook event page states:. It’s spooky season at David...
Casper College Hosting Free ‘Cinderella’s Ball’ Event on October 1st
Casper College is starting the month of October off right with a free royal event for all the local princesses (and princes). Coming up this Saturday, October 1st, 2022, starting at 10:00 am, the Casper College is hosting "Cinderella's Ball" at the Tom Empey Black Box Theatre. The event is...
Photos: There’s a Moose on the Loose in Evansville!
Did you know that if you give a moose a muffin, he's going to want some jam to go with it?. That's probably what this big guy was searching for when he turned up in Evansville Saturday morning. That's right - there's a moose in Evansville. And he's probably searching...
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
Vets can get Flu Shots at Drive-Thru Clinic in Casper Next Week
The Casper VA Clinic team is holding the first set of Veteran drive-thru Flu Clinics on Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. and on Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot.
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted
Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
Dumpster Fire Spread Because of Plastic Bags at Lignite Plant on Wednesday
Plastic bags helped spread a fire at the Black Hills Lignite plant on Wednesday. That's according to Glenrock Fire Department Chief Shon Lindsey, who told K2 Radio News that it was a series of unfortunate events that led to a fire just outside of Glenrock that produced a lot of black smoke, and a lot of worry, among residents.
Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond
The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
