FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVIDThe Maine WriterMilo, ME
Dexter puts together big second half to come away with 38-34 win over Orono
ORONO – It took them until their final possession, but Dexter came away with a miraculous comeback win over Orono, 38-34. Orono scored two straight touchdowns to end the first half to take a 20-14 lead into the break. The Riots led 34-30 with just under two minutes to play, but the Tigers marched down the field and scored a touchdown and a conversion, leaving Orono with no time for the comeback.
Foxcroft rebounds Lisbon loss with dominant performance over Crusaders
BANGOR – Last week, Foxcroft Academy suffered their first loss in two years- fast forward seven days, and they were dominant in all phases of the game with a 48-0 win over John Bapst. The Ponies jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and scored...
MDI rebounds off Yarmouth loss with big win over Eagles
ELLSWORTH – MDI scored early and often in Ellsworth, building a 30-point lead in the first half and coming away with a 62-20 victory. The Trojans picked up their first score of the game on a run from Alex Gray, and Gray would add one more score shortly after that. Spencer Laurendeau hooked up with Jacob Shields for a long screen pass for a touchdown early, as well.
Hermon tops Hampden in Class C North matchup
HERMON – Hermon dominated both sides of the ball, leading them to a 59-12 victory over Hampden Academy. The Hawks scored on their first drive of the game on a long run from Gary Glidden. They would come up with the stop on the next drive, but would turn the ball over on the punt.
Senior captain Adrian Otero reflects on 200th career tackle with Black Bears
ORONO – The Black Bears are ready to get back on the field after a much needed bye week, hosting Villanova in their CAA opener on Saturday afternoon. The last time we saw Maine football, they showed a lot of fight down at Boston College, staying within striking distance all game against the Eagles.
Late goal from Lambert pushes Maine past Lowell for sixth straight win
LOWELL – It came down to the final minutes, but a Poppy Lambert goal from Chloe Walton served as the lone score of the game and brought Maine a 1-0 victory over Lowell on Friday. The Black Bears came into the game looking for their sixth consecutive win, and...
Sports Blitz Week 5: Play of the Night
BELFAST – Nokomis’s Grady Hartsgrove and Madden White are the winners of the Sports Blitz Week Four Play of the Night. On their first drive of the game, Hartsgrove heaved a deep pass down the field to White, who made a beautiful over the shoulder grab for the 50+ yard gain. That set up a touchdown between the two, and the Warriors would go on to win 40-16 over Belfast.
Nokomis dominant on both ends of the ball in Belfast for second straight win
BELFAST – Nokomis went into Belfast and spoiled the Lions’ homecoming with a 40-16 win. The Warriors offense was clicking all night, with Grady Hartsgrove looking locked in against the Lions defense. Early on, he would connect with Madden White for a long gain, to set up another touchdown throw to White to open scoring.
Maine women’s basketball returning good core for 2022-23
ORONO – After a disappointing end to their 2021-22 season, the Black Bears are itching to get back on the court to start the new year. Maine opened up practice officially on Tuesday, gearing up to defend their title as America East regular season champions. Last year, the season ended one game short of the NCAA tournament, losing to Albany in the America East Title game, and their goal this year is to break through that barrier.
Willy Wonka to premier at The Grand
BANGOR- Community Relations for The Grand in Ellsworth and Director for the premiering play “Willy Wonka”, Ashley Terwilliger came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss tonight’s premier show. For all the details, watch the video interview and head to Grandonline.org for tickets and further...
Blue Hill Falls Bridge to be replaced
BLUE HILL– An historic bridge is being replaced along the coast. Built in 1926, the Blue Hill Falls Bridge has been deteriorating over the years. The Department of Transportation has now begun work to replace it. The Cianbro Corporation is carrying out the work. It has begun erecting a...
Family of Graham Lacher increases reward, asks hunters to be on the lookout
BANGOR — The family of Graham Lacher has increased the reward for information leading to his safe return. Lacher went missing on June 6 when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, the reward has been increased from...
Maine Loons getting ready for the winter
ELLSWORTH– It’s that time of year when many of us are getting ready for the long winter ahead. That’s also true for Maine’s Loon population. It was quite a sight last week on Green Lake in Ellsworth. I’ve seen many Loons during my adventures in Maine, but never so many together at one time. Turns out it’s not unusual for this time of year.
Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth reaches goal to modernize
ELLSWORTH– This is an exciting time for people who rely on Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth. It has reached a goal that will help modernize the hospital to help serve residents for generations to come. The sound of construction has become familiar at this important hospital, the...
Historic hotel and pub for sale in Blue Hill
BLUE HILL– There’s a chance to own a piece of Blue Hills history which is now up for sale. The Barncastle Hotel and Pub was built in 1884 and has become a popular place for visitors. Isaac and Loralie Robbins have been running the business for 16 years.
Missing man’s family ask hunters for help
BANGOR — Graham Lacher has been missing since June and his family continues to work to engage community search efforts. Friday Lacher’s family asked community members to join them at the Bangor Public Library as they are preparing flyers to send to hunting tag stations across the state asking hunters and guides to be on the lookout as fall hunting season has begun.
Pender Makin visits Schoodic Institute
WINTER HARBOR — Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin visited the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor Friday morning to spend time with students taking part in the Institutes education Adventure Program. The program was funded from the Maine Department of Education’s Outdoor Learning Initiative. Makin said this type of...
Pet of the week
BANGOR – Thursday is pet of the week here at WVII, with terrier-lab mix Rizzo being the star of the show this morning live in-studio on Good Morning Maine. Rizzo was all smiles and wags this morning with Kathryn Ravenscraft from Bangor Humane Society. To learn all the details...
Mother of toddler who died of overdose pleads guilty to manslaughter
BANGOR — An Old Town woman charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter entered a guilty plea in court. According to the Penobscot County District Attorney, Hillary Goding’s daughter passed away after being exposed to fentanyl. On Thursday, Goding pleaded guilty to manslaughter and violating...
First responders treated to lunch
SKOWHEGAN– First responders in Somerset County were treated to a free lunch yesterday afternoon. The Hight Family of Dealerships and Skowhegan Savings Bank teamed up to host the 4th Annual first Responder BBQ with smoked pork, wings, corn muffins and ice cream. It’s the first time they’ve been able...
