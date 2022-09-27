Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Sept. 5 – 11, 2022
Neil Wayne Young, Morton: 1) petty misdemeanor traffic – speeding – exceed speed limit posted in local jurisdiction speed zones 80/55, fees and fines $225. 2) petty misdemeanor traffic – careless driving, fees and fines $100. Brenda Jo Batzlaff, Lamberton: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – engage in...
myklgr.com
30,000 turkeys die in Renville County barn fire Thursday
About 30,000 turkeys died in a barn fire in Beaver Falls township on Thursday afternoon. On Sept. 29, at about 1:48 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at 70305 Hwy 71, about 4 miles north of Morton, in Beaver Falls Township. The...
myklgr.com
Truman cyclist injured in Watonwan County collision with tractor
A Truman man was injured Friday when his motorcycle collided with farm equipment. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 30, Kevin Lee Diepenbrock, age 47, was driving his Honda motorcycle westbound on Highway 60. At about 9:16 p.m., the cycle collided with a southbound International tractor being driven on 473rd Ave. by Brian Alton Anderson, age 58, of Madelia.
KEYC
30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire
BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township. No one was hurt, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knuj.net
Mankato Women Hurt in One Vehicle Crash
A Friday afternoon crash sent a Mankato woman to the hospital. 34 year old Lauren Powers Myslicki was north bound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township, Nicollet County, around 2pm when her Pontiac Vibe went off the roadway and rolled into the median. Myslicki was taken to the Mankato hospital for non life threatening injuries. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Lesuer Police and Fire and River’s Edge Ambulance responded to the scene.
myklgr.com
Slayton teen injured in tractor rollover Friday
A Slayton area teenager was injured when the antique tractor he was driving overturned Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 30, Aaron John Overman, age 14, was driving a 1960 John Deere tractor southbound on Highway 267. At about five p.m., near mile post 2, the tractor left the road and tipped over onto its side.
willmarradio.com
Willmar woman hurt in crash on South First Street
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on South First Street in Willmar Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 545 p.m., a vehicle was pulling onto 1st Street from Terrace Drive, and collided with a vehicle that was pulling onto 1st Street from Cub Foods, across the street. The driver of the Terrace Drive vehicle, 59-year-old Bonnie McKenzie of Willmar, was hit T-bone style and was taken to Rice Hospital. The extend of her injuries are unknown.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota man sentenced for selling meth in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old Marshall, Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for bringing meth into South Dakota and selling it. Jeremy Anspach pleaded guilty in June and this week a federal judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars. When he does get out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myklgr.com
Redwood Valley Girls Tennis Gets 5 Seed in Section Playoffs
The Redwood Valley Girls Tennis team received the 5 seed in the Section Tennis Tournament. Sectioin play begins Monday, October 3rd with the Cardinal girls facing 4 seed Maple River.
willmarradio.com
Local officials disturbed by statewide "SWATTING" incident
(Willmar MN-) Local officials are reacting to last week's mass "swatting" incident across Minnesota. More than a dozen school districts, including Mankato, Rochester and Alexandria, were victimized by an anonymous caller who said there was a mass shooting incident taking place. Even though Willmar schools weren't targeted, Willmar Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm said when he heard about it it made him sick. Holm said with all the real incidents that have taken place across the country, people are on edge...
kduz.com
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
myklgr.com
Jury convicts man in 2020 fatal crash near Courtland that took North Mankato man’s life
A jury has convicted a Chaska man in a fatal crash near Courtland that took the life of a North Mankato man. Steven Paul Hess, 38, was found guilty on charges of criminal vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Aaron Lloyd, 23, died in the January 21, 2020, head-on collision on Highway 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myklgr.com
Agenda for the Oct. 4 Redwood Falls City Council meeting
5. Audience Participation (10-minute time limit for items not on the agenda) B. Approve City Assistance with Celebrate Redwood Falls – Haunted Hotel. A. Assessments for Delinquent Utility & Maintenance Accounts (Resolutions #57/58) B. Closure of the Eastwood Estates Mobile Home Park. 8. Old Business. 9. Regular Agenda. A....
klfdradio.com
Sparboe Eggs & Bongards Cheese Give-Away
Vibrant Broadband has been installing high speed internet infrastructure in Litchfield this past summer and the company wants to thank everyone for their patience during the project. They will be handing out free eggs and cheese on Wednesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at Meeker Cooperative. Sales Consultant Nathan Johnson says it’s...
myklgr.com
Wabasso man convicted in Redwood County court of credit card fraud
A Wabasso man, Darren Duane Roush, age 49, was found guilty of gross misdemeanor Financial Card Transaction Fraud this week. Roush will be sentenced Oct. 31 at the Redwood County Courthouse. According to the criminal complaint, testimony and evidence presented at trial, on March 10, 2020, the victim contacted the...
myklgr.com
Agenda for the Oct. 4 Renville County Board meeting
Virtual Board Meeting Instructions for those attending remotely:. 8:30 AM 2. Sheriff (Scott Hable) 2022 MN DNR Boat and Water Safety Grant – Sheriff’s Office. 8:35 AM 3. Environmental Services (Scott Refsland) Resolution 44-22 to Extend the Renville County Comprehensive Local Water Management Plan. 8:40 AM 4. Veterans...
Comments / 0