Lakeland, FL

Detroit News

Recap: Michigan beats Iowa 27-14 behind strong defense

Jim Harbaugh was finally able to exercise his Kinnick Stadium demons, picking up his first win in Iowa City as a player or a coach as Michigan defeated Iowa, 27-14. Michigan's defense was a little leaky at times against an anemic Iowa offense, but it came though when it needed to, picking up two huge sacks on Iowa's penultimate drive of the game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Detroit News

Michigan first-half observations: Wolverines get off to fast start against Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa — As recent history has shown, Michigan has struggled to emerge from Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium with a victory. The last time the teams met, Michigan walloped Iowa, 42-3, in the Big Ten championship game last December in Indianapolis. But that was then, and this is now in hostile Kinnick where Iowa has won the last four against Michigan in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2016, when Michigan was No. 2 and lost 14-13 on a field goal with no time left.
IOWA CITY, IA
Detroit News

Metro Detroiters escape Florida as Hurricane Ian blows through

As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, Metro Detroiters also braced for impact, booking flights back home and scrambling to protect homes in Florida. At Detroit Metro Airport, dozens of flights were canceled though some were still arriving from other parts of Florida, namely Fort Lauderdale.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Special teams battles could tip the scales in Michigan-Iowa tilt

Ann Arbor — Michigan has lost its last four games at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, with three of those losses coming by three or fewer points. With that in mind as the fourth-ranked Wolverines prepare for their first road game of the season Saturday, there are plenty of things to consider, like this being sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first college road start, dealing with the Kinnick Stadium environment and the potential important role of special teams.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL
Detroit News

Detroit News predictions: Michigan football at Iowa

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Iowa game at Kinnick Stadium (noon, Fox/950). ▶ Matt Charboneau: Something will have to give in this one as Michigan enters with the No. 1 offense in the Big Ten...
IOWA CITY, IA
Ryan Garko
Detroit News

Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase

The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
DETROIT, MI
Instawork Economic Research

These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit

Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week

Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Major Detroit Road Closures Set for This Weekend

It’s going to be a busy weekend in Detroit, and guests are being asked to plan accordingly. That’s especially true because we metro Detroit will have some major road closures this weekend. Because of all the events set for The District Detroit, guests are encouraged to secure advanced parking online at ParkDistrictDetroit.com.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI

