Tennessee State

WSMV

Brentwood volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across Florida are dealing with damaged homes, but help may not come for weeks. That’s where Hope Force International, a non-profit organization from Brentwood, comes in. The group recently responded to the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky and the tornados in Western Kentucky last...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers assist in Hurricane Ian recovery

ORLANDO, FL. (WSMV) - Nearly 30 Tennessee American Red Cross volunteers are stationed in Orlando, Florida, helping Floridians after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state. “This whole state took a hit,” said Sherri McKinney, the national spokesperson for the American Red Cross. McKinney and several hundreds of volunteers made...
ORLANDO, FL
WSMV

Florida native awaiting news of loved ones in hurricane zone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some in Middle Tennessee are waiting anxiously to hear from loved ones who live in Ground Zero of Hurricane Ian. Ashley Purdy moved to Murfreesboro from Fort Myers, Florida, earlier this month. She said she is waiting to hear from her brother and other family members back in Florida.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

1,000+ TN troops depart to Florida disaster zones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around 1200 Tennessee guardsmen and women will deploy to Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a monster Category 4. The troops will support response and recovery efforts wherever it’s needed. Airmen from the 118th Wing were briefed on the mission Wednesday afternoon. “It’s...
FLORIDA STATE
actionnews5.com

Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Which fish are best to catch when it gets cold in Tennessee?

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As fall commences, the temperatures drop and crowds of recreational anglers pack up their tackleboxes. However, fishery biologists with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency say fall and winter are some of the best times to catch certain species of fish. TWRA biologists John Hammonds, Shaun Ramsey and Alan Beach told […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSMV

LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

TN begins summer P-EBT distribution this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced the distribution of the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) beginning this week. Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualifications for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a media release. P-EBT benefits will be available...

