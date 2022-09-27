Read full article on original website
Brentwood volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across Florida are dealing with damaged homes, but help may not come for weeks. That’s where Hope Force International, a non-profit organization from Brentwood, comes in. The group recently responded to the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky and the tornados in Western Kentucky last...
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers assist in Hurricane Ian recovery
ORLANDO, FL. (WSMV) - Nearly 30 Tennessee American Red Cross volunteers are stationed in Orlando, Florida, helping Floridians after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state. “This whole state took a hit,” said Sherri McKinney, the national spokesperson for the American Red Cross. McKinney and several hundreds of volunteers made...
Florida native awaiting news of loved ones in hurricane zone
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some in Middle Tennessee are waiting anxiously to hear from loved ones who live in Ground Zero of Hurricane Ian. Ashley Purdy moved to Murfreesboro from Fort Myers, Florida, earlier this month. She said she is waiting to hear from her brother and other family members back in Florida.
1,000+ TN troops depart to Florida disaster zones
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around 1200 Tennessee guardsmen and women will deploy to Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a monster Category 4. The troops will support response and recovery efforts wherever it’s needed. Airmen from the 118th Wing were briefed on the mission Wednesday afternoon. “It’s...
Tennessean concerned about family in Hurricane Ian’s path
News 2's Neil Orne spoke with a Nashville woman who said her 86-year-old dad remains in Florida.
