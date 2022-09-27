Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Brentwood volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across Florida are dealing with damaged homes, but help may not come for weeks. That’s where Hope Force International, a non-profit organization from Brentwood, comes in. The group recently responded to the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky and the tornados in Western Kentucky last...
WSMV
Florida native awaiting news of loved ones in hurricane zone
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some in Middle Tennessee are waiting anxiously to hear from loved ones who live in Ground Zero of Hurricane Ian. Ashley Purdy moved to Murfreesboro from Fort Myers, Florida, earlier this month. She said she is waiting to hear from her brother and other family members back in Florida.
‘We battened down the hatches… and left’: Florida evacuees in Nashville
As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, some Florida evacuees watched on their phones and TVs from Nashville. From those vacationing in Music City now stranded, to those that had plans to vacation in Florida and rerouted their trips to Nashville, there's no shortage of visitors downtown with their eyes on the path of the storm.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville International Airport® Anticipates Record-Breaking Numbers for the Upcoming Fall Break Season
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-As BNA continues its trajectory of unprecedented growth, travelers are urged to follow a few guidelines to make their journey easier. · Know Your Flight Status: Check the status of your flight with the airline prior to departure. · Parking Options at BNA: With an increase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
Tennessean concerned about family in Hurricane Ian’s path
News 2's Neil Orne spoke with a Nashville woman who said her 86-year-old dad remains in Florida.
WSMV
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
WSMV
28 Middle Tennessee veterans take Honor Flight to Washington DC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than two dozen Middle Tennessee veterans left from Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning for their honor flight. It has been three years since Middle Tennessee veterans have taken the honor flights because of COVID. Before the 28 veterans got on the flight, there was...
RELATED PEOPLE
1 injured in North Nashville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting outside a gas station in North Nashville late Thursday night, according to Metro Police.
generalaviationnews.com
TBM owners gather in Nashville
The TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA) met in late September in Nashville for the association’s 2022 convention, attracting owners of all versions of the TBM. The four-day get-together, which included informative sessions, safety-related briefings, and networking, attracted more than 320 people, according to officials with Daher, who co-sponsored the convention.
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
WSMV
Cuban man sentenced after installing credit card skimmers at East Tennessee businesses, report says
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Cuba was sentenced Thursday for his role in identity theft involving credit card skimmers placed at East Tennessee businesses, a release from the Department of Justice states. Credit card skimmers are devices placed on checkout pads that steal and store personal information, such...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Experience all the fun venues at Dream Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Dream Nashville has it all! They offer 168 hotel rooms and 21 hotel suites. Dream is also a great location to visit to dine, grab a cocktail or enjoy the nightlife. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of what they offer.
WSMV
Community leaders demand answers on Antioch police precinct construction status
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a string of violence in Antioch, community leaders are looking for answers as to why a police precinct still has not been built. Metro Nashville records show that project management on a Southeast Police Precinct to serve Antioch began as early as 2016. The city purchased the site of the former K-Mart and Food Lion buildings on Murfreesboro Pike in 2018, but the design of the police precinct didn’t start until earlier this year.
Couple's dream wedding postponed because of Hurricane Ian
Nashville couple Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan scheduled to be married this weekend in FL, but rescheduled because of Hurricane Ian.
WSMV
Crews fight Nashville apartment complex fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a large fire. NFD officials said the crews responded to a fire at 420 Elysian Fields Road. Officials said since the fire was so big, they upgraded the response to a two-alarm fire, meaning more crews were sent to the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Thieves target A/C units at several South Nashville businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least four businesses along Nolensville pike have had their A/C units stripped for copper, but experts said that’s not all they are taking. Jesse Cummings said the theft is something he would never forget. “My initial that was that it was probably just a homeless gentleman who was looking for something to survive on,” Cummings said.
WSMV
Victims try to salvage what’s left after South Nashville apartment fire
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - Some of the victims of a fast-moving fire Thursday night were back at the scene Friday, trying to save anything that wasn’t damaged. The fire, which spread so quickly it caused firefighters to call extra crews, wiped out the third floor of an apartment building in the 400 block of Elysian Fields Road.
radio7media.com
Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
WSMV
Firefighters blame stovetop left on for Clarksville apartment fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters believe a stovetop that was left on in a north Clarksville apartment started a fire that left several people without a home. The fire started Wednesday night, causing the evacuation of eight apartments on Verkler Drive. No injuries were reported. Clarksville Fire-Rescue said a woman...
Comments / 0