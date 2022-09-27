ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Brentwood volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across Florida are dealing with damaged homes, but help may not come for weeks. That’s where Hope Force International, a non-profit organization from Brentwood, comes in. The group recently responded to the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky and the tornados in Western Kentucky last...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Florida native awaiting news of loved ones in hurricane zone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some in Middle Tennessee are waiting anxiously to hear from loved ones who live in Ground Zero of Hurricane Ian. Ashley Purdy moved to Murfreesboro from Fort Myers, Florida, earlier this month. She said she is waiting to hear from her brother and other family members back in Florida.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

28 Middle Tennessee veterans take Honor Flight to Washington DC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than two dozen Middle Tennessee veterans left from Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning for their honor flight. It has been three years since Middle Tennessee veterans have taken the honor flights because of COVID. Before the 28 veterans got on the flight, there was...
NASHVILLE, TN
generalaviationnews.com

TBM owners gather in Nashville

The TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA) met in late September in Nashville for the association’s 2022 convention, attracting owners of all versions of the TBM. The four-day get-together, which included informative sessions, safety-related briefings, and networking, attracted more than 320 people, according to officials with Daher, who co-sponsored the convention.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Experience all the fun venues at Dream Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Dream Nashville has it all! They offer 168 hotel rooms and 21 hotel suites. Dream is also a great location to visit to dine, grab a cocktail or enjoy the nightlife. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of what they offer.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Community leaders demand answers on Antioch police precinct construction status

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a string of violence in Antioch, community leaders are looking for answers as to why a police precinct still has not been built. Metro Nashville records show that project management on a Southeast Police Precinct to serve Antioch began as early as 2016. The city purchased the site of the former K-Mart and Food Lion buildings on Murfreesboro Pike in 2018, but the design of the police precinct didn’t start until earlier this year.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crews fight Nashville apartment complex fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a large fire. NFD officials said the crews responded to a fire at 420 Elysian Fields Road. Officials said since the fire was so big, they upgraded the response to a two-alarm fire, meaning more crews were sent to the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thieves target A/C units at several South Nashville businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least four businesses along Nolensville pike have had their A/C units stripped for copper, but experts said that’s not all they are taking. Jesse Cummings said the theft is something he would never forget. “My initial that was that it was probably just a homeless gentleman who was looking for something to survive on,” Cummings said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Victims try to salvage what’s left after South Nashville apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - Some of the victims of a fast-moving fire Thursday night were back at the scene Friday, trying to save anything that wasn’t damaged. The fire, which spread so quickly it caused firefighters to call extra crews, wiped out the third floor of an apartment building in the 400 block of Elysian Fields Road.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Firefighters blame stovetop left on for Clarksville apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters believe a stovetop that was left on in a north Clarksville apartment started a fire that left several people without a home. The fire started Wednesday night, causing the evacuation of eight apartments on Verkler Drive. No injuries were reported. Clarksville Fire-Rescue said a woman...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

