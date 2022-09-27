Read full article on original website
UMD soccer falls to Bemidji
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) soccer team was at home on Friday taking on Bemidji State. The Beavers registered the first goal of the game off the foot of Megan Dahl. UMD’s Eliana Maricano tied the game in the second quarter. The Bulldogs however fell 2-1, after registering...
UMD men’s hockey read for season opener against Arizona State
The fifth ranked University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) are gearing up for their home opener tomorrow against Arizona State. This weekend marks the first ever match-ups between these two squads, which creates an exciting challenge for both the coaching staff and players. “I’ve seen them play on tape even last...
12 newcomers, talented captains lead No. 5 UMD men’s hockey into season opener Saturday
It’s game week for the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team. The fifth ranked Bulldogs are just three days away from dropping the puck on the 2022-2023 season at AMSOIL Arena with a large pack of new faces. They welcome 10 freshmen and two transfers, fifth...
Superior golf’s Copper, Johnson qualify for sectionals
Thursday two Superior girls golfers qualified for the 2022 Sectional Girls Golf Tournament next week. Junior Autumn Cooper shot a 94 and sophomore Brynn Johnson shot a 96 at the Mill Run Golf Course during the Eau Claire Memorial Regionals. Out of eight total teams Superior placed fifth with a...
Weather Sketch: Kaylee
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents. of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a. picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH. P.O. Box 16897.
Duluth Apple Palooza: Wisconsin orchard launches new event
The roots run deep at Dixon’s Apple Orchard. But they’re planting something new in the Duluth area this weekend. “Dixon’s originated in 1944,” Becky Mullane said. “I was born and raised here in Fredenburg. And at 18, I moved down to New Mexico to assist my granddad, to learn from him, and be with him. And in the eight years I was with him, I learned so much about the whole business.”
MnDOT: Roundabout at Hwy 194/Midway Road is open
The roundabout at the intersection of Highway 194 and Midway Road in Hermantown is now open. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT,) detour signs are being removed, and all traffic will be able to travel through the roundabout. MnDOT officials also say the work of the RCUT at...
Five things to do in Duluth in October
Tickets: $33-$53 Buy tickets at DECC Box Office – or – online at ticketmaster.com. Spirit of the North Theatre – Fitger’s 3rd Floor. Tickets: FREE at all Walgreens locations or any exhibitor. More Info: www.goshowexpo.com. Free Parking at the DECC – courtesy of Medica. Nate...
Street repairs for Duluth in 2023
The City of Duluth held two public meetings on the upcoming 2023 street projects. City staff presented the city sales tax projects, as well as provided a brief overview of the county, state, and federally-funded street projects scheduled for 2023 within the City of Duluth. The topic of roads in Duluth is nothing new as many have stated how much of a hazard they are to drive. Reconstructions of streets is set to begin June of 2023.
Ghost walk tour and paranormal investigation in Canal Park
Ghost tours are becoming increasingly popular especially with haunted areas like the William A. Irvine ship. However, plenty of ghost stories are unknown walking throughout all of Canal Park. Duluth Ghost Tours is led by Kimberly Christine, a tour guide whose story-telling, is a bit unique. Christine uses in her...
Special guest visits newly renovated Glensheen Formal Gardens
The Glensheen Historic Estate is always beautiful, especially during Fall. There’s over 266 varieties of plants across the grounds, including a variety of trees that allow those beautiful red and oranges to pop. This Fall marks the completion of the formal gardens project. Over 4 million dollars of state...
Eveleth fentanyl dealer convicted of murder
St. Louis County authorities say Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was convicted of 3rd Degree Murder on Monday, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentencing comes after an overdose death investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, in October of 2021. In the investigation, the medical examination revealed that 33-year-old Brooke Miller of Virginia had overdosed and died after taking fentanyl, sold to her by Wallace.
Groceries: Getting too expensive to eat
More grocery shoppers are experiencing everyday price gauging via inflation as they step down the food aisles. A recent poll through Deloitte found more than a third of shoppers and nearly half of rural consumers are regularly “trading off” from name brands to less expensive alternatives. Prices are definitely going up and we asked some people on the streets of Duluth how they are making out with the expensive prices.
