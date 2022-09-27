Read full article on original website
Preseason: Split-Squad
Audio Stream: Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Live stats for the game can be found here. Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Available to watch on NHL Network. Live stats for the game can be found here. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey...
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
Caps Clash with Columbus
On Saturday night in Columbus, the Caps move into the back half of their six-game preseason slate and conclude a stretch of three road exhibitions in four nights when they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With their most veteran-laden lineup of the preseason to date, the Caps took...
Ducks Assign Five Players to CHL Clubs, Release Cote from PTO
Gage Alexander - G (Swift Current of WHL) Nathan Gaucher - C (Quebec of the QMJHL) Tyson Hinds - D (Sherbrooke of the QMJHL) Sean Tschigerl - C (Calgary of WHL) Olen Zellweger - D (Everett of WHL) Released from PTO:. Charles Cote - D Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster...
Doty to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
Forward facing discipline for interference on Sharks left wing Viel. Jacob Doty will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The Los Angeles Kings forward is facing discipline for interference against San Jose Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel. The incident occurred at 10:46 of the second...
Jets reduce training camp roster by 16 players
WINNIPEG, October 1, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets today announced the following players have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose:. The following players will be assigned to the Moose, pending waivers:. D - Leon Gawanke. D - Ashton Sautner. F - Mikey Eyssimont. F - Jeff Malott. The following players...
Preview: Blues vs. Stars
The St. Louis Blues will travel across the state of Missouri for a preseason matchup with the Dallas Stars on Saturday night (7 p.m., 101 ESPN). Cable Dahmer Arena, home of the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, will host a Blues preseason game in Independence for the second consecutive season. Last...
3 Game Essentials | Canucks at Kraken | 6:30 p.m.
Calling all Kraken fans and, yippee, mascot lovers. Arrive early for Saturday's 6:30 game (!) start to find out the newest member of the Seattle roster. Plus, roster shaking out. 4:46 PM. One: Mascot Mania. Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks will be remembered as the birth of the first...
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens are getting set for their fourth game of the preseason on Saturday, this time against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Montreal is still looking for its first win of the preseason after dropping a 4-3 decision to the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre on Thursday. Kaiden Guhle and Brendan Gallagher each lit the lamp for the first time in exhibition games, with Cole Caufield also scoring, while Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau split goaltending duties on the Montreal side.
Oct. 1: NHL Preseason Roundup
Brent Burns scored twice in his Carolina Hurricanes debut, including the game-winner in a 4-3 victory against the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday. Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas each had a goal and an assist, Jaccob Slavin had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made...
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Jets
The Edmonton Oilers play their fifth game of the preseason, taking on the Jets at 6:00 p.m. at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. RECENT BLOGS &...
Detroit releases trio from amateur tryouts
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Ivan Ivan, Riley Piercey and Jake Uberti from their amateur tryouts. The Red Wings currently have 57 players on their training camp roster: 31 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Currently at 1-1-0 through two preseason games, Detroit will host the Washington Capitals on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com.
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens (Preseason Game 3)
WINNIPEG - It's not too often the Winnipeg Jets head east in the preseason - save for a Young Stars tournament in Belleville, ON in 2019 - but that's exactly what they'll do tonight as they head to Bell Centre to take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets are 1-1-0...
Blues assign 7 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned seven players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Please assigned include forwards Andrei Bakanov, Brayden Guy, Mathias Laferriere, Hugh McGing and Dylan McLaughlin, along with defensemen Griffin...
CBJ announce first roster moves of 2022 Training Camp
The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by nine players, returning six to their respective teams and releasing three from tryout contacts, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 59 players, including 33 forwards, 19 defensemen and seven goaltenders.
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
Q&A: Kiersted full of confidence following strong rookie season in AHL
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Matt Kiersted is looking to take another big step this season. Finding success during his first full season in the pros in 2021-22, the 24-year-old defenseman posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 63 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, while also recording two points (one goal, one assist) over 10 games with the Florida Panthers in the NHL.
De Haan signs one-year, $850,000 contract with Hurricanes
Defenseman was in training camp on professional tryout. Calvin de Haan signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The 31-year-old defenseman had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 69 games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season and was an unrestricted free agent. He had been in Hurricanes training camp on a professional tryout contract.
Lightning work in more regulars vs. Preds
Several veterans made their preseason debut in a 2-0 loss to Nashville on Thursday. More players got their first taste of preseason action on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee when the Tampa Bay Lightning battled the Nashville Predators. The Bolts fell to the Preds 2-0, but there were some positives...
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins
Playing the fourth game of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers are in Beantown on Saturday afternoon to take on Jim Montgomery's Boston Bruins. Game time is 1:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on...
