MONTREAL - The Canadiens are getting set for their fourth game of the preseason on Saturday, this time against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Montreal is still looking for its first win of the preseason after dropping a 4-3 decision to the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre on Thursday. Kaiden Guhle and Brendan Gallagher each lit the lamp for the first time in exhibition games, with Cole Caufield also scoring, while Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau split goaltending duties on the Montreal side.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO