ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 1

Related
webcenterfairbanks.com

Alaska Fire Conference special training takes a destructive turn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The saying goes, where there is smoke there is fire. This may be true in most cases - and what happened on Day 2 of the Alaska Fire Conference caught firefighters off-guard as the unexpected unfolded at a hands-on training session. A fire training exercise took...
FAIRBANKS, AK
KYUK

Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s need for science and climate-resilient infrastructure

When the remnants of Typhoon Merbok were barreling toward western Alaska to unleash what turned out to be the region’s strongest storm in more than half a century, meteorologists knew what was coming. What they could not predict was the exact level and location of flooding – devastation that prompted a federal disaster declaration on Friday by President Joe Biden and a whirlwind Alaska tour over the weekend by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.
ALASKA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Alaska hot tub suites – wonderful whirlpool tubs in cozy lodges & hotels

You are reading: Nice hotels for couples | Alaska hot tub suites – wonderful whirlpool tubs in cozy lodges & hotels. Alaska – aurora borealis, glaciers, incredible scenery & wildlife, and so much more. Experience this fascinating northern corner of the U.S. and keep the romance going by staying at lodges, hotels and inns with in-room Whirlpool or JACUZZI® Tubs. Here are a few of our recommendations…
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
State
Wyoming State
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. A campground that was opened to Anchorage’s homeless is set to...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Assisting those communities affected by storms in Western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Channel 2 and CBS 5 are working with the American Red Cross of Alaska to encourage donations directly to help people affected by the storms in Alaska. Hit by a catastrophic storm, dozens of communities across Alaska’s western coast and the Aleutians continue to uncover destruction left behind from former Typhoon Merbok.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskafish.news

AK Bycatch Task Force provides final recommendations

The Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force has met 40 times since January. This week it revealed the recommendations from its four committees focusing on: Western Alaska salmon, Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska crab, Gulf of Alaska halibut and salmon, and Science, Technology and Innovation. Here is the link to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Another ex-typhoon takes aim on Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another ex-typhoon is whipping up winds and waves over the western Aleutian Islands. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for winds 60-75 mph, but gusts that could ramp up to 90. Sustained winds of 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane strength. Rain will...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Camp Fire#The National Park Service#Nps
alaskasnewssource.com

Rain continues for Southeast Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral gets a break from the rain, but showers will still be scattered through the weekend as we start a new month. Rainfall will still be heavy over southeast Alaska, with flooding a concern through the weekend. The area will see the rain end Saturday night and then high pressure takes over. That will lead to clearing with sunshine and drier weather Sunday and Monday.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

ADOT closes Montana Creek Bridge until further notice

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to structural damage, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has closed the Montana Creek Bridge until further notice. This closure includes foot traffic. Alaska DOT&PF, which owns and operates Montana Creek Bridge, has determined the bridge is no longer safe following substructure damage...
JUNEAU, AK
akbizmag.com

Alternative Fuels Slowly Rolling into Alaska’s Trucking Fleets

Earlier this year, Alaska CNG received a Kenworth powered by compressed natural gas, which hauls North Slope gas to the utility’s customers. Earlier this year, Alaska CNG accepted delivery of a Kenworth T800 to haul compressed natural gas to customers in the Deadhorse area. The fuel doesn’t simply ride in the tanker trailer, though; compressed natural gas (CNG) powers the truck. Alaska CNG hopes to become a model for alternative energy in ground transport.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kfqd.com

President Joe Biden approves assistance for western Alaska village

President Joe Biden has authorized 100-percent federal funding to help western Alaska communities recover from this month’s major storm. “Alaska’s News Source” reports recovery costs will be covered by the federal government for the first 30-days of the incident period; A-D-N reports the announcement comes following requests from the governor and the state’s congressional delegation, who called the funding essential for reconstruction efforts ahead of winter.
ALASKA STATE
tinybeans.com

A Holland America Alaska Cruise Should Be on Your Family’s Bucket List

Alaska is full of gorgeous hikes, too many bald eagles to count, and welcoming people. If you’re looking for pretty much the easiest way to see the gorgeous state of Alaska, you’ll definitely want to put a cruise with Holland America Lines (HAL) on your family travel list. We tagged along on the MS Westerdam that made a round-trip journey to Alaska from Seattle and we think it appeals to families who love outdoor adventure, beautiful scenery, and vacations that are pretty much planned for them. Here’s why.
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report September 29, 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KCAW’s Robert Woolsey reports on an unusual Southeast troll season. Maggie Nelson of KUCB tells of growing pains for the kelp industry. And the special sport and subsistence fishery for Cook Inlet and North Gulf Coast Tanner crab. opens...
ALASKA STATE
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska sand dunes hint at ancient past

Sitting at a window seat on a recent flight from Seattle to Fairbanks, I looked down on Alaska from 35,000 feet. There was my home river, the Tanana, flowing gray and braided from near the Canada border. The Alaska Highway followed the river’s curves.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year

Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lonny Piscoya is Alaska’s new missing and murdered Indigenous persons investigator. He fills the vacancy left by Anne Sears, who went back into retirement in early September after five months on the job. Piscoya, who retired in 2018 after 25 years with the Troopers, is now responsible for leading the […] The post Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

For Alaska’s Railbelt, more rain means more hydropower

Southcentral’s rainy summer means more hydroelectric power for Homer Electric Association and other utilities on Alaska’s Railbelt. Last month, the water level at Bradley Lake was just five feet away from spiling over the top of the dam — letting utilities take more energy from the 120-megawatt hydroelectric project and cut back on using more expensive fuel sources, like natural gas.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

DPS names new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative leader

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Public Safety announced that retired Alaska State Trooper Lt. Lonny Piscoya will return to service as the new leader of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative. The department first announced the creation of the MMIP initiative in April. Former MMIP leader Anne...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy