Oklahoma City, OK

Downtown Chickasha Hosts 5th Annual Food Truck Championship

A food truck championship is happening Saturday in downtown Chickasha. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. People can enjoy food, tournaments, live music and more. Jim Cowan with the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to discuss the event.
CHICKASHA, OK
New Program Provides Period Products For Mid-Del Students

A new partnership here in Oklahoma is addressing period poverty in Mid Del Schools. Mid Del Public Schools is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital Midwest City to provide free period products to students throughout the district. They said this program is the first one in the state. Mid...
DEL CITY, OK
Sgt. Meagan Burke’s Family To Benefit From Newly-Launched Fund

The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has launched a fund to support the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died after another car crashed into her vehicle head-on this week. Police said Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 when a southbound vehicle swerved left, went over...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WATCH: Procession Held For OCPD Sgt. Meagan Burke

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene of a Thursday afternoon procession held for a fallen OCPD officer. Authorities identified the officer as Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Meagan Burke. While driving northbound on Interstate 44 in southwest OKC, police said Burke's vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma

The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OCPD: Missing Endangered 42-Year-Old Found Safe

**8:39 A.M. UPDATE** The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they found a missing 42-year-old woman. Christina Wetz was found safe, according to Oklahoma City police. An emergency alert has been issued for a missing endangered 42-year-old in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Christina Wetz was last seen in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OHP: 2 Teens Killed In Caddo County Crash

Two teens were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 7:08 p.m. on County Road 1320 near Fort Cobb, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said a 13-year-old and...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
OHP: 11-Year-Old Killed In Blaine County Crash

An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday in Blaine County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at an unknown time south of OK-51A and East 650 Road near Southard, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said...
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
Off-Duty OCPD Officer Killed In Interstate Crash

A crash on I-44 near SW 44th Street killed an off-duty Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant. The crash happened just after midnight early Thursday morning. Investigators are still piecing together how it happened. Sgt. Meagan Burke was pronounced dead at the scene. "It appears another driver was southbound on I-44,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Man Arrested 3 Separate Times In 2022 By Stillwater Police

A man has been arrested three separate times by Stillwater police in 2022, according to authorities. Officers said at around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday they were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Larry McCann at the intersection of East 14th Avenue and South Perkins Road. Police...
STILLWATER, OK
OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-44

An Oklahoma City police officer was killed off duty in a crash early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirm. OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said at around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving northbound on I-44. Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled over the center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OU Medical Students Protest Bill That Would End Some Gender-Affirming Health Care

Advocates fought against a hospital bill that will give hospitals millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The bill passed out of the Senate Thursday and would give hospitals owned by the University Hospitals Authority or University Hospital Trust $108.5 million, but they would have to agree to stop providing gender-affirming care for minors.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OHP Identifies Driver Killed In Cleveland County 4-Vehicle Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released its report on a deadly crash Tuesday night. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound near Indian Hills Road in Cleveland County. Authorities said one of the drivers, identified as 70-year-old Garth McDonald, was pronounced dead at...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
1 Killed; OSBI Investigates Shooting In Lincoln County

One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Lincoln County, according to authorities. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police responded to the scene at 335932 Oak Springs Dr. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said officers found a 35-year-old man...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK

