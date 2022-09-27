Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Downtown Chickasha Hosts 5th Annual Food Truck Championship
A food truck championship is happening Saturday in downtown Chickasha. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. People can enjoy food, tournaments, live music and more. Jim Cowan with the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to discuss the event.
News On 6
New Program Provides Period Products For Mid-Del Students
A new partnership here in Oklahoma is addressing period poverty in Mid Del Schools. Mid Del Public Schools is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital Midwest City to provide free period products to students throughout the district. They said this program is the first one in the state. Mid...
News On 6
Sgt. Meagan Burke’s Family To Benefit From Newly-Launched Fund
The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has launched a fund to support the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died after another car crashed into her vehicle head-on this week. Police said Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 when a southbound vehicle swerved left, went over...
News On 6
WATCH: Procession Held For OCPD Sgt. Meagan Burke
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene of a Thursday afternoon procession held for a fallen OCPD officer. Authorities identified the officer as Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Meagan Burke. While driving northbound on Interstate 44 in southwest OKC, police said Burke's vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Hurricane Ian, Now A Tropical Storm, Could Still Cause 'Catastrophic' Flooding In Florida, Forecasters Warn
Tropical Storm Ian continued moving east across Florida early Thursday and could still cause "catastrophic" flooding, forecasters warned. Ian hit land in southwestern Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane, just shy of a Category 5, as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. It left people...
News On 6
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma
The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
News On 6
Caught On Camera: Fallen Power Lines Cause Sparks, Flames During Hurricane Ian
Fallen power lines made huge sparks and flames as Hurricane Ian moved through parts of Florida. The Winter Haven Fire Department said one of their firefighters caught the electrical explosion on camera.
News On 6
OCPD: Missing Endangered 42-Year-Old Found Safe
**8:39 A.M. UPDATE** The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they found a missing 42-year-old woman. Christina Wetz was found safe, according to Oklahoma City police. An emergency alert has been issued for a missing endangered 42-year-old in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Christina Wetz was last seen in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
News On 6
Oklahoma City Middle Schooler Faces Assault Charges After Attack Caught On Camera
An Oklahoma City middle school student hit over the head by another student on Tuesday was caught on camera. The suspect's parent was allegedly standing by watching the violent attack that is now under investigation by Oklahoma City police. Oklahoma City Public School district officials confirmed on Friday the attack...
News On 6
Yukon Police Gives 'All Clear' After Discovery Of Suspicious Package At Walmart
UPDATE (5:38 p.m., Sept. 30, 2022): Yukon police said it gave the "all clear" after a suspicious package was found Friday afternoon. The package was a backpack found at a Walmart Supercenter near I-40 and Garth Brooks Boulevard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb squad did a sweep of the Walmart...
News On 6
OHP: 2 Teens Killed In Caddo County Crash
Two teens were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 7:08 p.m. on County Road 1320 near Fort Cobb, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said a 13-year-old and...
News On 6
‘We’re Shaken’: Retired Chaplain Reflects On Recent Death Toll For OKC Metro Law Enforcement
Thursday was a tough day for the Oklahoma City Police Department after an officer was hit and killed on Interstate 44 early this morning. Around 12:30 a.m., OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said Sergeant Meagan Burke was driving northbound on the interstate. Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
OHP: 11-Year-Old Killed In Blaine County Crash
An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday in Blaine County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at an unknown time south of OK-51A and East 650 Road near Southard, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said...
News On 6
Off-Duty OCPD Officer Killed In Interstate Crash
A crash on I-44 near SW 44th Street killed an off-duty Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant. The crash happened just after midnight early Thursday morning. Investigators are still piecing together how it happened. Sgt. Meagan Burke was pronounced dead at the scene. "It appears another driver was southbound on I-44,...
News On 6
Man Arrested 3 Separate Times In 2022 By Stillwater Police
A man has been arrested three separate times by Stillwater police in 2022, according to authorities. Officers said at around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday they were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Larry McCann at the intersection of East 14th Avenue and South Perkins Road. Police...
News On 6
2 OKC Metro Law Firms Merge To Meet Estate Planning Demand Post-COVID
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Oklahoma City metro law firm said it has seen a significant increase in those asking about estate planning. The firm is now planning a merger to keep up with the growing clientele. In his line of work, attorney Brian Hill said there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-44
An Oklahoma City police officer was killed off duty in a crash early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirm. OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said at around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving northbound on I-44. Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled over the center...
News On 6
OU Medical Students Protest Bill That Would End Some Gender-Affirming Health Care
Advocates fought against a hospital bill that will give hospitals millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The bill passed out of the Senate Thursday and would give hospitals owned by the University Hospitals Authority or University Hospital Trust $108.5 million, but they would have to agree to stop providing gender-affirming care for minors.
News On 6
OHP Identifies Driver Killed In Cleveland County 4-Vehicle Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released its report on a deadly crash Tuesday night. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound near Indian Hills Road in Cleveland County. Authorities said one of the drivers, identified as 70-year-old Garth McDonald, was pronounced dead at...
News On 6
1 Killed; OSBI Investigates Shooting In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Lincoln County, according to authorities. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police responded to the scene at 335932 Oak Springs Dr. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said officers found a 35-year-old man...
Comments / 0