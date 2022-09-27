Read full article on original website
Related
Lil Nas X Delayed A Concert Because He Was "Dropping Demons" In The Bathroom
"I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."
iheart.com
Rapper Coolio Dead At 59
Coolio, who achieved his greatest success with the iconic 1995 hit song 'Gangsta's Paradise,' has died at the age of 59. The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was reportedly found by a friend lying on the floor of the bathroom at the friend's Los Angeles home and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMTs, his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to TMZ.
iheart.com
Former Cowboys Tight End Gavin Escobar Dies at 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was identified as one of the two people who died while attempting to climb a rock face in Idyllwild in Riverside County, California. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found at around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday near Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout near...
iheart.com
Chris Nowinski: Our Heroes Are Dying Way too Young and It's a Shame
Chris Nowinski: "The Dolphins and teams alike are trying to get away with situations like these all the time. All we’re doing is watching our heroes die way too young, and it’s a shame. If I was Tua, I wouldn’t come out to play for the Dolphins ever again. In this situation, with brainstem posturing – I would not have sent him home on a plane. We’re watching mistake after mistake after mistake. Two concussions in five days can kill you, I know these families and even if it doesn’t kill you it will be a life changing event – I know this, I had two in one week and it caused me a 15 year headache, sleep disorder and a long list I’m still trying to get over. The NFL needs to learn from this."
NFL・
Comments / 0