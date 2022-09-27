Read full article on original website
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to nearly three dozen, with deaths reported from Cuba, Florida and North Carolina. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic, but not before it washed out bridges and piers, hurdled massive boats into buildings onshore and sheared roofs off homes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. At least 34 people were confirmed dead, including 27 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from Ian’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
AP — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead.The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., has terrorized people for much of the week — pummeling western Cuba and raking across Florida before gathering strength in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean to curve back and strike South Carolina.While Ian's center came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Friday with much weaker winds than...
Miami Hurricanes Lend Out Facilities to USF Football Program Amid Hurricane Ian Aftermath
The USF Bulls football team was displaced by Hurricane Ian and traveled south to use the Miami Hurricanes facilities in the meantime.
Alabama QB Bryce Young hurts shoulder, leaves game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left the No. 2 Crimson Tide’s game against No. 20 Arkansas midway through the second quarter Saturday with an injured shoulder. Young was ailing after Alabama’s fifth drive ended at its own 42. His replacement, Jalen Milroe, scored on a 3-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive to boost the Crimson Tide’s lead to 21-0. Young threw for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception before he left with 10:42 remaining in the first half. On the drive before he exited, Young was sacked for a 4-yard loss by Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders, a teammate of Young’s with the Crimson Tide last year. Young landed awkwardly on his front side during the sack but returned for the next drive before heading to the medical tent on the Alabama sideline.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas; tensions flare over Trump special master; Miami QB's scary injury
Today is Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By MEG KINNARD and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON - Associated Press. Updated 2 min ago. By JON GAMBRELL and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press. Updated...
Saints QB Winston sits another practice
LONDON — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
Bielema has happy return as Illinois pounds Wisconsin 34-10
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chase Brown rushed for 129 yards, Tommy DeVito had three short touchdown keepers and Illinois trounced Wisconsin 34-10 on Saturday to give coach Bret Bielema a triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored 17 points off Wisconsin turnovers and scored the game’s final 27 points to win as a 6½-point underdog and earn its first victory in Madison since 2002. The Illini sacked Graham Mertz six times and held the Badgers to 2 yards rushing on 24 carries. “This was sweet,” Brown said. “It’s not a fluke. We came here expecting to win and we did.” Bielema had gone 68-24 in seven years as Wisconsin’s coach before leaving for Arkansas at the end of the 2012 regular season as the Badgers were preparing for a Rose Bowl appearance. Wisconsin won at least a share of the Big Ten title each of his last three seasons.
PHOTOS: Blue-Orange Scrimmage Gives Sneak Peek at Auburn Equestrian’s 2022-23 Lineups
In their final week before the schedule begins, the Tigers showcased a host of riders, suggesting how open spots in the starting lineups might be filled.
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian’s passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes, flooding vehicles, blocking a stretch of highway and a main ramp into the city, and leaving families trapped in their waterlogged homes. Now, as days go by, residents of the Sarasota suburb of North Port are beginning to run out of food and water. “Water...
Saints rule out Jameis Winston vs. Vikings in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in London due to back and
Hurricane Ian: Hundreds rescued in southwest Florida as death toll continues to rise
Hurricane Ian has finally slowed to a post-tropical cyclone bringing heavy rains and winds to Virginia on Saturday.Florida’s death toll jumped to 65 people from the devastating storm as search and rescue efforts continued. So far, hundreds of stranded people have been rescued. The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday close to the city of Fort Myers. It was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved across the state but regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean, reaching Category 1 hurricane status again. The storm then made landfall again in South Carolina, north...
Holmgren learns ways of NBA while on sidelines
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a right foot injury during a pro-am game in August while defending LeBron James on a fast break. He had surgery, and the Thunder declared him out for the season.
