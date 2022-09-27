In the highly desirable community of Tesoro De Valle in Valencia, you will find this light and bright 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that features 1,920SF of open living space! As soon as you walk in through the door you will notice the open concept floorplan, freshly painted and new wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the first level. The living room welcomes you with its cozy fireplace featuring, high ceilings and plenty of windows to let in lots of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, tile countertops, a separate dining area and access to your private backyard. Conveniently located downstairs is a powder room and direct access to the 2-car garage. Head upstairs where you will find 3 good-size secondary bedrooms (one of which was formerly a loft that was converted into a bedroom), the laundry room with cabinets for extra storage, a full bathroom and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet with built-ins, and a private bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Step outside to your private backyard perfect for enjoying al-fresco dining or a nice glass of wine with a good book. This family friendly community offers several wonderful amenities to enjoy that include: a resort style pool and spa area; playground, clubhouse, picnic area, gym, sports courts, walking paseos, and more! The HOA also provides/includes maintenance for the front yard landscaping and watering! Conveniently located near award winning schools, restaurants, shopping, city transportation and the 5 freeway! Welcome home! www.24106Joshua.com.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO