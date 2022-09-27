Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Stylish Los Angeles Indie Coffee BarsYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Related
santaclaritamagazine.com
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 24106 Joshua Drive in Valencia (Tesoro De Valle)
In the highly desirable community of Tesoro De Valle in Valencia, you will find this light and bright 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that features 1,920SF of open living space! As soon as you walk in through the door you will notice the open concept floorplan, freshly painted and new wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the first level. The living room welcomes you with its cozy fireplace featuring, high ceilings and plenty of windows to let in lots of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, tile countertops, a separate dining area and access to your private backyard. Conveniently located downstairs is a powder room and direct access to the 2-car garage. Head upstairs where you will find 3 good-size secondary bedrooms (one of which was formerly a loft that was converted into a bedroom), the laundry room with cabinets for extra storage, a full bathroom and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet with built-ins, and a private bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Step outside to your private backyard perfect for enjoying al-fresco dining or a nice glass of wine with a good book. This family friendly community offers several wonderful amenities to enjoy that include: a resort style pool and spa area; playground, clubhouse, picnic area, gym, sports courts, walking paseos, and more! The HOA also provides/includes maintenance for the front yard landscaping and watering! Conveniently located near award winning schools, restaurants, shopping, city transportation and the 5 freeway! Welcome home! www.24106Joshua.com.
foxla.com
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
Santa Monica Daily Press
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
theregistrysocal.com
Santa Clarita’s Golden Valley Shopping Center Placed up for Sale With Guidance Set at $14.95MM
A nearly fully leased retail center in one of Santa Clarita’s most prominent retail corridors has recently been placed up for sale. According to the offering memorandum from CBRE, the property – also known as Golden Valley Shopping Center – has been listed with guidance set at $14.95 million, or about $660 per square foot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easyreadernews.com
The restaurant without a gimmick
Nick’s in Manhattan Beach shows little ingenuity in decor or menu, but that’s not a bad thing. Manhattan Beach has several restaurants that are architectural showpieces, among them the otherworldly Esperanza, sleek Zinc at Shade, the retro grandeur of The Arthur J, and hyper-modern Love & Salt. Places that can’t afford the architects and decorators festoon their places with surf memorabilia, photos they purchased from the Historical Society, or kitsch to convey that sense of being part of local culture. They appeal to people who think of beach culture as distinctive and stylish, and most offer original menu items that reinforce that appeal.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster to host ribbon cutting for Skytower Park on Oct. 6
The city of Lancaster will host a ribbon-cutting event next week to celebrate the opening of its new-and-improved Skytower Park. The ceremony is free and open to the public. It starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Skytower Park, located at 43434 Vineyard Drive. Free treats from Kona Ice will be available, while supplies last.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Make a Blanket Day Drive-Thru Scheduled for October 22
SCV Project Linus continues to provide support to the community through its many blankets its Chapter Coordinator Sharon Garvar and her students at Academy of the Canyons (AOC) share with local youth. This group is planning its biannual Make a Blanket Day (MABD) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at College of the Canyons East Gym. The event will be in person. For those who would like to participate, they can visit www.scvprojectlinus.org; there, instructions can be found on how to make blankets.
AdWeek
California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza
If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
IN THIS ARTICLE
santaclaritamagazine.com
OLIVE TERRACE BAR & GRILL – It’s Time for That Autumn Goodness
Olive Terrace Bar and Grill is the local expert on fusion, and the proof is in the pudding.. and the rest of their delicious desserts. Olive Terrace offers a full list of classic starters and dishes like their homemade clam chowder and lobster ravioli, but their kitchen is also home to exciting options like their pomegranate chicken “Fesenjan” and braised lamb shank, which tastes just as good as it sounds. Olive Terrace is available for online ordering, delivery, and dine-in, so give them a call the next time you’re looking to try something new: 661-257-7860.
Antelope Valley Press
New hospital ER almost finished
LANCASTER — The cause of a delay in construction of the emergency department expansion at Antelope Valley Medical Center is nearly remedied, clearing the way for arrival of the modular structure at the end of the year, Director of Facilities George Rowerdink reported, Wednesday, to the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.
santaclaritamagazine.com
VIA BASH 2022: MIDNIGHT IN MOROCCO
VIA is delighted to present “Midnight in Morocco” on Friday, November 4th, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. This exotic evening of entertainment and recognition will be full of surprises. Are your BASH tickets reserved? Take care of that right away! You won’t want to miss this event! In addition to helping raise funds for the VIA Connecting to Success Program, the VIA BASH event also offers us the opportunity to showcase some very special businesses! Our membership is the heart of VIA, and we can’t wait to celebrate some very special businesses that evening.
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Little About Oak Tree Gun Club
When Booge Mercer opened Oak Tree Gun Club in 1973, the club consisted of four trap shooting fields, two skeet shooting fields, a trailer, and two outhouses. Booge started Oak Tree Gun Club with a vision in mind – she wanted the club to be a safe haven for recreational shooters for decades to come. Originally, Oak Tree Gun Club was considered a private trap and skeet club, but in the mid 1970’s, Booge decided to convert the private club to a public shooting range. During this time, she expanded Oak Tree by adding a clubhouse with a bar and restaurant, and a house to live in. The club has been home to the California Clay Busters, as well as many other shooting clubs, ever since. And many of Hollywood’s most notable celebrities have frequently visited Oak Tree’s shooting fields in its earliest days. Among the many celebrities that have visited Oak Tree, some names include Charlton Heston, Roy Rogers, Steven Spielberg, and director John Milias. California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also visited shortly after filming Conan the Barbarian (1982), and Robert Stack of The Untouchables (1959-1963) was often seen sipping coffee at the clubhouse on Saturday mornings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
2 Inglewood condos hit the market
INGLEWOOD – Despite home prices lowering slightly in the city of Inglewood two condos have hit the market that are worth a second look. These condos are located in gated communities in close proximity of the Kia Forum and SoFi Stadium which could make access to your home challenging on game days, however, both communities come with loads of perks that make living their enjoyable.
kclu.org
Work underway on largest ever permanent homeless housing project in Conejo Valley
Work officially kicked off Wednesday on a project to build what will be the largest project in the Conejo Valley to get homeless people into permanent housing. The Quality Inn and Suites on Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks is going to be converted into apartments. The $35 million project in...
notquitenigella.com
Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!
Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
These California Beaches Are Under 'High Bacteria Warning'
Here's where you should stay out of the water.
Boyle Heights residents protest plan to turn Sears tower into homeless center
Plans to convert the Sears tower in Boyle Heights into a complex that would house and assist more than 5,000 homeless people are drawing protests from local residents.
santaclaritamagazine.com
MEND Health & Wellness Recovery Solutions in Valencia
Whether you are interested in improving your overall quality of life or looking for new ways to find pain relief, prevent injuries, and accelerate your recovery time, our highly experienced team at MEND Health & Wellness has a solution for you. Our warm and welcoming office located in Valencia and the surrounding Valencia areas offer advanced, affordable treatment methods proven to work quickly and effectively.
Animal rendering facility in Vernon ordered to stop operations for repeated odor, safety violations
A grease recycling and animal rendering company has been ordered to stop its operations in Vernon for ongoing air quality violations, South Coast Air Quality Management District officials said.Baker Commodities' facility on Bandini Boulevard in Vernon converts "animal material" collected from meat processing plants, supermarkets, and butcher shops into animal feed or other products. SCAQMD officials say the company has been violating permit requirements by failing to keep its facility clean, and not closing up portions of its facility that include a butcher trimmings receiving area and certain wastewater operations like an open-air pit. The facility has also failed to properly...
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
Comments / 0