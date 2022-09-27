Read full article on original website
Savannah, CEMA to rescind state of emergency Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah and the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) will end their state of emergency Friday. The city says Mayor Van Johnson ordered the state of emergency to end at 6 p.m. City offices will resume normal operations Monday, Oct. 3. CEMA said it has returned to Operating Condition 5 — the […]
wtoc.com
Tire fire at homeless camp causes traffic delays on Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday. According to Savannah Fire, there was a tire fire with clothing and debris in it that caused dense smoke over the Truman Parkway just before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put the fire...
wtoc.com
Beaufort experiencing softer storm impact from Ian
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - For the most part, Ian didn’t leave much of a lasting impact in Beaufort. City officials say outside of a tree falling on a vacant home, there isn’t much damage to speak of. Beaufort feels little impact from Ian, minimal damage reported by Beaufort...
WSAV-TV
Chatham County, City of Savannah prepare for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials from Chatham County and the City of Savannah are working together as the area prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian. Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Director Dennis Jones said, as of now, all emergency services are responding to the usual calls in Chatham County.
WRDW-TV
Savannah returning to normal after Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many stores and businesses have remained closed over the past day including some places downtown. But thankfully, the only real weather difference you can feel down at Plant Riverside is a strong wind. If you remember, yesterday, staff with Plant Riverside spent most of the day...
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
WSAV-TV
Brian Rea Tybee Island 5pm Update
Tybee Island braces for impacts of Hurricane Ian. Beaufort County sees heavier winds, rain early Friday …. Hilton Head Island experiencing wind gusts late Friday …. Surfers on Tybee Island take advantage of post-storm …. What you need to know for post-storm cleanup. Tybee Island officials monitoring Highway 80 as...
WSAV-TV
WSAV reporters give update from Beaufort County
WSAV Reporter Andrew Davis and Kyra Jones provided an update from Beaufort County. Authorities save life of man who tried to ride Jet …. Conditions on Coligny Beach deteriorate as Ian nears …. Edisto Island braces as Ian strengthens to category …. Local crews work to decrease potential hazards ahead...
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit to delay services due to Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will delay several services on Friday due to Hurricane Ian. The beginning of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed until 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Ferry services will be suspended until Saturday morning. Chatham Area Transits asks riders to text...
WJCL
Power outages reported in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. Update 3:12 p.m.: Georgia Power reports less than 200 outages in Savannah. Dominion Energy reports only a few outages in Beaufort and Jasper County, but more than 600 in the Charleston area. Update 9:40 a.m.: Georgia Power is reporting roughly 300...
wtoc.com
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly a dozen Walmart locations in the WTOC viewing area will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Store 605: 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA. The company says the closures are temporary, and they’ll reopen all these locations when it is safe to do so.
wtoc.com
Lifeguards closing water on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Lifeguards closed the water on Hilton Heal but folks are definitely watching the forecast and also watching the tide. That goes for locals as well as the visitors. The surf has gotten heavier throughout the day. But that hasn’t stopped people from coming to look...
Send us pictures, videos of damage from Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Ian is expected to begin impacting the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Thursday evening and possibly run through early Saturday morning. If you are in the storm’s path and have any photos or videos of any damage caused email them to pics@wsav.com.
These City of Savannah services will be closed or suspended due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, all non-emergency essential City of Savannah government offices will be closed, and multiple city services will be suspended starting Thursday. As safety allows, sanitation collection services will run as normal on Thursday but will be suspended completely on Friday. All...
wtoc.com
Railroad crossing on Ford Avenue reopens in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The railroad crossing by City Hall on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill has reopened. According to the City of Richmond Hill, it will stay open until 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The railroad crossing will close again until 5 p.m. on Monday so crews can continue to work.
wtoc.com
Bluffton missing the worst of Ian’s impact
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton, South Carolina seemed to have missed the worst of Ian’s impact as those who live here now breathe a sigh of relief. Even though this area continues to see rainy and gusty conditions, many who live nearby have come to Bluffton’s waterfront park to get a look at things for themselves.
WSAV-TV
Surfers on Tybee Island take advantage of post-storm conditions Friday
Surfers on Tybee Island took advantage of post-storm conditions late Friday morning. Surfers on Tybee Island take advantage of post-storm …. Ian causes flash flooding, tears roofs, brings down …. Leonard Henry, Medical Director at the Lewis Cancer …. Donate to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Ian pummels South Carolina,...
wtoc.com
Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of the stores are still open at Plant Riverside District, but that decision to close seems to be on a case-by-case basis. Some booth renters are starting to prepare as best they can by placing sandbags at the entrance of their booth. An artist said that he wanted to be sure he did what he could to protect his beautiful woodworking inside.
wtoc.com
Savannah mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of potential impacts from Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has issued an Emergency Order for the City ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. The Emergency Order became effective at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Mayor Johnson says there are no orders for evacuations. A state of local emergency provides the City...
