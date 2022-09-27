BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public not to make a trip to the Bingham County Courthouse if anyone requires internet services. “All the internet services within the courthouse are down right now. So we are not able to do any driver’s licenses or vehicle registration and inmate communication services at this time or basically anything that requires internet at the courthouse,” said Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO