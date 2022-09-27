ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

I-15/I-86 detour in Pocatello ends

POCATELLO — Motorists wishing to get from Interstate 15 northbound to Interstate 86 no longer have to detour through the Northgate Interchange. The northwest ramp reopened Wednesday morning after three weeks of construction. According to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department, “The detour was needed to lower the ramp so new bridges can be built for I-15 through the System Interchange.” The System Interchange will replace the current,...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahofallsidaho.gov

Mobile home fire

Two animals are deceased and one was transported to a veterinarian clinic following a mobile home fire earlier this evening. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. At 5:11 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Shady Rest Campground at...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Traffic
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Traffic
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

Big temperature drop for weekend￼￼

Warming up and storming up for later and into tomorrow. 20 degrees from today into weekend. Winds and clouds build up SW 10-15 20G and highs will be in the low-to-mid 80's. Upper 70's in the mountains 78 in Jackson. With a 20% chance of showers for today, some moisture already showing up in highland The post Big temperature drop for weekend￼￼ appeared first on Local News 8.
JACKSON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Local mobile home fire leaves dog and cat dead, puppy injured

IDAHO FALLS — Two animals are deceased and one was transported to a veterinarian clinic following a mobile home fire Wednesday evening. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. At 5:11 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Shady Rest Campground at 2200 N. Yellowstone Highway for a report of a fire inside of a mobile home. The reporting party was unaware if there was anybody inside the home at the time of the fire. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man, 2 juveniles taken to hospital after rollover crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m., Sept. 24, northbound US-91 at milepost 88.9, in Fort Hall. A 45-year-old male from Pocatello was traveling northbound on US-91 in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Signage#Message Boards#Traffic Control#Construction Project#Construction Maintenance#Rollandet Avenue
Idaho State Journal

California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho

A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot. The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho...
BLACKFOOT, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
rexburgstandardjournal.com

"Hibernation Hoedown" at Yellowstone Bear World

Yellowstone Bear World is holding a community event, the “Hibernation Hoedown,” this weekend and next weekend on Oct. 1, 2, 8 and 9. Both Saturdays and Sundays, attendees can receive admission to the wildlife park for half price by growling like a bear at the ticket stand. “We’re...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four East Idaho residents facing felony drug trafficking charges following three separate incidents

Four people were recently arrested after police say they attempted to traffic or deliver felonious amounts of illegal narcotics in three separate incidents in East Idaho, according to court and police records. Dana Allen Mark Northern, 31, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — one for meth and one for fentanyl — as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Internet services are back up at Bingham County Courthouse and local school district

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public not to make a trip to the Bingham County Courthouse if anyone requires internet services. “All the internet services within the courthouse are down right now. So we are not able to do any driver’s licenses or vehicle registration and inmate communication services at this time or basically anything that requires internet at the courthouse,” said Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man dies, two women airlifted to hospitals following wreck near Blackfoot

A man died and two women were airlifted to local hospitals after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The wreck occurred when a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Taylor failed to...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two Simplot employees injured after minor ammonia release from Pocatello plant

POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following a minor ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported. The plant was temporarily evacuated because of the ammonia release, the Boise-based company stated. Simplot said the contract employees had minor injuries. One suffered bruises during a fall that occurred when the plant was evacuated while the other had a breathing issue. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate market is still attractive — and attracting new business to town

Amazon is building a 110,000-square-foot distribution warehouse on the south side of Idaho Falls. That news is the top highlight from a positive commercial real estate report for the Idaho Falls area. While the Amazon warehouse will be about one-sixth the size of the massive 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center the company opened in Nampa in 2020, it's still a significant addition to the Idaho Falls market. Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy