Read full article on original website
Related
I-15/I-86 detour in Pocatello ends
POCATELLO — Motorists wishing to get from Interstate 15 northbound to Interstate 86 no longer have to detour through the Northgate Interchange. The northwest ramp reopened Wednesday morning after three weeks of construction. According to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department, “The detour was needed to lower the ramp so new bridges can be built for I-15 through the System Interchange.” The System Interchange will replace the current,...
eastidahonews.com
Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
Firefighters battle blaze at old Naval Ordnance Plant in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Firefighters battled a fire at the former Naval Ordnance Plant on the city's north side on Thursday. The blaze at one of the buildings at the plant, now known as the Titan Center, was reported by a passerby around 5 p.m., authorities said. The Pocatello Fire Department responded and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. ...
idahofallsidaho.gov
Mobile home fire
Two animals are deceased and one was transported to a veterinarian clinic following a mobile home fire earlier this evening. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. At 5:11 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Shady Rest Campground at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big temperature drop for weekend￼￼
Warming up and storming up for later and into tomorrow. 20 degrees from today into weekend. Winds and clouds build up SW 10-15 20G and highs will be in the low-to-mid 80's. Upper 70's in the mountains 78 in Jackson. With a 20% chance of showers for today, some moisture already showing up in highland The post Big temperature drop for weekend￼￼ appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.
Local mobile home fire leaves dog and cat dead, puppy injured
IDAHO FALLS — Two animals are deceased and one was transported to a veterinarian clinic following a mobile home fire Wednesday evening. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. At 5:11 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Shady Rest Campground at 2200 N. Yellowstone Highway for a report of a fire inside of a mobile home. The reporting party was unaware if there was anybody inside the home at the time of the fire. ...
eastidahonews.com
Man, 2 juveniles taken to hospital after rollover crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m., Sept. 24, northbound US-91 at milepost 88.9, in Fort Hall. A 45-year-old male from Pocatello was traveling northbound on US-91 in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho
A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot. The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho...
eastidahonews.com
After crash involving combine and high school student, local police send reminder during harvest break
SHELLEY — As Shelley School District 60 begins harvest break, a local police department is reminding everyone that there is an increase in agricultural machinery on the road, which means drivers need to be more careful. Harvest break started on Monday for District 60 and will last for two...
kslnewsradio.com
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
Angel Hope Bench unveiled in Pocatello
The City of Pocatello has a new symbol to recognize those lost due to suicide. The post Angel Hope Bench unveiled in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rexburgstandardjournal.com
"Hibernation Hoedown" at Yellowstone Bear World
Yellowstone Bear World is holding a community event, the “Hibernation Hoedown,” this weekend and next weekend on Oct. 1, 2, 8 and 9. Both Saturdays and Sundays, attendees can receive admission to the wildlife park for half price by growling like a bear at the ticket stand. “We’re...
Four East Idaho residents facing felony drug trafficking charges following three separate incidents
Four people were recently arrested after police say they attempted to traffic or deliver felonious amounts of illegal narcotics in three separate incidents in East Idaho, according to court and police records. Dana Allen Mark Northern, 31, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — one for meth and one for fentanyl — as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia. ...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Internet services are back up at Bingham County Courthouse and local school district
BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public not to make a trip to the Bingham County Courthouse if anyone requires internet services. “All the internet services within the courthouse are down right now. So we are not able to do any driver’s licenses or vehicle registration and inmate communication services at this time or basically anything that requires internet at the courthouse,” said Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Museum of Idaho announces ‘Toytopia’ exhibit
The Museum of Idaho is gearing up to open its' new 'Toytopia' exhibit this week. The post Museum of Idaho announces ‘Toytopia’ exhibit appeared first on Local News 8.
Local man dies, two women airlifted to hospitals following wreck near Blackfoot
A man died and two women were airlifted to local hospitals after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The wreck occurred when a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Taylor failed to...
Two Simplot employees injured after minor ammonia release from Pocatello plant
POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following a minor ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported. The plant was temporarily evacuated because of the ammonia release, the Boise-based company stated. Simplot said the contract employees had minor injuries. One suffered bruises during a fall that occurred when the plant was evacuated while the other had a breathing issue. ...
Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate market is still attractive — and attracting new business to town
Amazon is building a 110,000-square-foot distribution warehouse on the south side of Idaho Falls. That news is the top highlight from a positive commercial real estate report for the Idaho Falls area. While the Amazon warehouse will be about one-sixth the size of the massive 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center the company opened in Nampa in 2020, it's still a significant addition to the Idaho Falls market. Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate...
Comments / 0