Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
auburntigers.com
Tigers continue fall slate with doubleheader in Hanceville
AUBURN, Ala. – After opening the fall exhibition season with a pair of shutout victories, Auburn softball returns to diamond Sunday, trekking to Hanceville, Alabama, for a pair of games on the campus of Wallace State. "Playing doubleheaders give everyone an opportunity to figure out where their bodies are...
auburntigers.com
Soccer to host Vanderbilt for Friday showdown
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn soccer (4-3-4, 0-3) is back home Friday, Sept. 30 as the Tigers host Vanderbilt (8-1-1, 2-1) for another conference battle. First kick at the Auburn Soccer Complex is slated for 5 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast via SECNetwork+ with Mackenzie Hamilton and J.J. Jackson on the call.
auburntigers.com
The Opening Drive: Auburn vs. LSU
AUBURN, Ala. – When Auburn plays LSU, expect the unexpected. Old-school fans can tell you about fires, earthquakes, interceptions and epic fake field goals. Younger fans might point to Cam Newton's Heisman-clinching run in 2010. Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker knows as well as anyone what it's like...
auburntigers.com
Feature Friday: Honesty Scott-Grayson taking on leadership role
It’s gone awfully fast, she said. Five years as a collegiate student-athlete. Four of them at Auburn. And heading into her senior season with the Tigers, Honesty Scott-Grayson can’t believe it’s been that long. “Five years?” she said. “I honestly lost track. But it felt like it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
auburntigers.com
Tigers take on the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic in Louisville, Ky.
AUBURN, Ala. – Coming off a record setting meet, the Auburn cross country team returns to action Saturday making the trip to Louisville, Ky. to compete in the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic. The tigers will be racing for the first time since each runner posted a personal best two weeks ago at the North Alabama Showcase.
auburntigers.com
SEC announces TV schedule for 2022-23 women's basketball
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn will have nine games televised on linear networks this season as the 2022-23 SEC women's basketball television schedule was announced Wednesday. One non-conference game and eight SEC games were selected for broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. Seven of the nine Auburn games on linear networks will originate from Neville Arena.
auburntigers.com
Evan Vo named SEC Golfer of the Week
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn men's golf sophomore Evan Vo was named SEC Co-Golfer of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday. Vo was rewarded for his performance in both the Maui Jim Intercollegiate and the SEC Fall Preview to start the year. The honor is the first of his career, however, Vo was named SEC Freshman of the Week during the 2021-22 season.
auburntigers.com
Auburn softball unveils 2023 schedule
AUBURN, Ala. – A challenging nonconference slate that features five tournaments and three meetings with 2022 Women's College World Series participants combined with the always grueling Southeastern Conference slate await Auburn softball as head coach Mickey Dean released the full 2023 schedule on Thursday. "We're looking forward to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
auburntigers.com
Trey Lindsey senior spotlight: ‘Loved every second of it’
AUBURN, Ala. – Section 7, row 28. The seats have been in his family for generations. He’s lost count of how many games he’s seen in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is in Trey Lindsey’s blood. It’s all he’s ever known from a college football perspective. And growing...
auburntigers.com
Heart of a Tiger: 7-year-old transplant recipient 'refuses to lose'
AUBURN, Ala. – When you see 7-year-old Davis Boswell playing football with his brother on Samford Lawn or baseball for his team, the Cubs, you’d never know he’s only one week removed from chemotherapy. “He doesn’t let the medicines or the hospital bring him down,” said Tucker...
Comments / 0