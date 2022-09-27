AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn men's golf sophomore Evan Vo was named SEC Co-Golfer of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday. Vo was rewarded for his performance in both the Maui Jim Intercollegiate and the SEC Fall Preview to start the year. The honor is the first of his career, however, Vo was named SEC Freshman of the Week during the 2021-22 season.

