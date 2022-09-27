ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

A new definition of what makes a job good

When the “Great Resignation” heated up last year, theories abounded about why 40 million Americans were quitting their jobs—where were they headed? What did they want? Some even posited that maybe they just didn’t want to work. The data is in, and now we know that workers were leaving their jobs to find better ones. But what makes a job good?
