cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
KVIA
Reports of shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
KFOX 14
Controversial billboard in Las Cruces claims city not safe, demands action from city
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A billboard some people could find offensive raised some eyebrows and questions in Las Cruces. The billboard showed a graphic photo to make the argument that crime is up in the city and placed blame on city council members and demanded action from them.
nmsuroundup.com
Update: NM State Police continues investigation into NMSU student’s death
This article contains descriptions of suicide and domestic violence. If needed, the Aggie Health and Wellness Center provides mental health resources for students by visiting wellness.nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-1512. A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police confirmed Friday Sept. 23 that the death of New Mexico State University student Emilia...
cbs4local.com
SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso
UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Family of man killed, burned to death say his murder was like a 'bad movie'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 has learned more about the 28-year-old man with down syndrome who was brutally murdered. Earlier this month, Manuel Sanchez Jr. was shot to death and his body was found burned. CBS4 obtained the arrest affidavit for the two men involved in the gruesome...
cbs4local.com
Deputy Peter Herrera's family asks Texas Attorney General to oversee El Paso DA's office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The family of an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty requested help from the state out of concern over the El Paso District Attorney’s Office. CBS4 learned Melissa Herrera, sister of deputy Peter Herrera, wrote the Texas...
cbs4local.com
City invites community to volunteer to remove overgrown weeds in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is inviting the community to participate in the events the city is hosting to remove overgrown weeds. Groups such as schools and nonprofits are invited to attend. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 30, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso man charged with murder of missing man who was robbed, burned in desert area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with the capital murder of a man who was robbed and burned to death in the desert area in far east El Paso. Law enforcement of different agencies arrested 18-year-old Michael Levya. Leyva is accused of...
KVIA
Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy
EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
cbs4local.com
Booking photos for men charged in capital murder connected to Manuel Sanchez Jr. released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police released the photos on Thursday of two men they said were connected to the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. Michael Leyva and Daniel Leyva were arrested for their involvement in the case. Manuel Sanchez Jr. Sanchez was reported missing by his family earlier...
Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso County implements new fee for county's parks, recreation facilities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The County of El Paso will implement new fees for the county's parks and recreation facilities. The implementation of the new fee will take effect on Oct. 1. The fee schedule was adopted on June 28, 2022, by the El Paso County Commissioners Court....
Video: Las Cruces restaurant owner accused of killing wife
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A well-known restaurant owner is facing charges accused of murdering his wife. Video shows some of the many police responses to the Yacone residence leading up to Kimberly Yacone’s death, where even Dona Ana County deputies say Robert Yacone appeared to be paranoid. Six months before her death, a frustrated Kimberly Yacone explains […]
Suspected cartel attack leaves police chief, 5 officers dead in Zacatecas
Mexican authorities say they are sending soldiers and additional police officers to a town in the state of Zacatecas where six municipal policemen were shot dead Wednesday in broad daylight.
KVIA
City of Las Cruces lacking 24/7 veterinary care
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Residents of Las Cruces have spoken with animal officials to voice concerns over the lack of 24-hour veterinary care. Currently, there is no 24-hour care at veterinarian hospitals over the weekend. That's according to Dawn Duncan, Founder and President of Animal Companions of Las Cruces. He...
KFOX 14
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
