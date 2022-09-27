Read full article on original website
bbbtv12.com
Clinton man killed in Thursday accident
A Clinton man was killed and two other people injured in a Thursday afternoon traffic accident. Emergency crews were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash on Seivers Boulevard near Mariner Point subdivision in Clinton shortly after noon on Thursday. 49-year-old Daniel Belcher of Clinton died at the scene,...
clayconews.com
HEROIN ARREST AT CRASH SCENE ON U.S. 25 IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Byron Grimes along with Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Corina Marie Jastal age 32 of Stoney Fork Road, Corbin on Monday afternoon September 26, 2022 at approximately 3:50 PM. The arrest occurred on U.S. 25 approximately 7...
Oak Ridge Boy Scouts’ trailer recovered, 4 arrested
The trailer owned by a group of Boy Scouts that was recently reported stolen from a church in Oak Ridge has been located, and two people were and are facing charges according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire
PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an early morning house fire that killed one person in Harlan County Wednesday. Troopers, along with first responders from the Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments were called to the scene early Wednesday morning just off of KY-522 in the Putney community of Harlan County.
Man shot while pumping gas in Knoxville
One man was left injured after a shooting at a gas station in Knoxville on Thursday night.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business. It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset. In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page,...
clayconews.com
Campbell County Man Indicted/Charged for 2020 Arson in Jellico, Tennessee
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the indictment of a Campbell County man on arson and reckless endangerment charges. In November 2020, TBI agents joined the Jellico Police Department in investigating a fire that...
wymt.com
Police investigating threat at Harlan County High School
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are reportedly looking into a threatening message that was sent to Harlan County High School. The threat was sent through a copier in the high school’s cafeteria on Friday, shortly after school hours. A student’s name was associated with the message. In...
Powell man charged after school threat
A man has been charged with harassment after police say he threatened a Powell school.
wkms.org
Eastern Ky. man arrested, tased for trying to stop debris contractors from cutting trees
Nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, Lois Rose stood in her yard in the town of Neon and recorded a debate on her cell phone with Letcher County Sheriff Deputy Seth Whitaker. In the background, workers in hard hats and bright vests waited, poised to cut down...
wvlt.tv
One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
q95fm.net
KSP Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Perry County Man
KSP Requesting Assistance in Locating Wanted Perry County Man. The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court this morning. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, Ky, was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court...
wymt.com
KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
wymt.com
Golden alert canceled after missing woman found safe
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The sheriff’s office tells WYMT Brenda Farley was found safe early Thursday morning. They did not release any other details. Original Story: The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in Laurel County who reportedly has dementia. 77-year-old Brenda Farley was...
clayconews.com
ARMED FEMALE ARRESTED NEAR BUSINESS OFF KENTUCKY 770 AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING IN AREA TOWARD A HOTEL AND INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler with assistance from the Kentucky State Police arrested Kendra Bain age 29 of Corbin on Thursday night September 22, 2022 at approximately 8:32 PM. The arrest occurred in...
wvlt.tv
Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The investigation was led by KPD’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. It began after Jordan was identified as a source in the Western Avenue area, leading officers to believe he was transporting drugs, officials said. Officers reportedly stopped Jordan on Western Avenue and found eight ounces of suspected meth in his car.
WYSH AM 1380
CCSO executes search warrant in drug probe
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that they wrapped up a successful narcotics investigation by executing a search warrant Thursday in the Pleasant Ridge community. During the execution of the warrant, Sheriff Wayne Barton says that a minor was removed from the residence. The subject of the investigation and...
clayconews.com
CORBIN MAN CHARGED AFTER ARMED BANK HEIST ON U.S. 25W IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY WAS LOCATED, SURROUNDED AND CAPTURED AT A RESIDENCE IN KNOX COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's office along with all Tri-County law enforcement officers were notified of a bank robbery at the Community Trust Bank located on U.S. 25W approximately 11 miles South of London in the North Corbin area on Tuesday afternoon September 27, 2022 approximately 12:50 PM.
wymt.com
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a bank robbery suspect. They said the robbery happened at 12:45 Tuesday afternoon. Corbin police confirmed with WYMT that the reported robbery happened at Community Trust Bank across from KFC. Information is limited, but deputies said...
clayconews.com
FELONY ARREST ON OLD KENTUCKY 30 OF EAST BERNSTADT MAN THAT DROVE OFF DURING TRAFFIC STOP IN LAUREL COUNTY WHILE DETECTIVE WAS STRUGGLING WITH STILL SOUGHT WANTED SUSPECT INSIDE VEHICLE
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel conducted a traffic stop on Old Crab Orchard Road with 2 occupants in a 2013 Hyundai on Wednesday night September 21st, 2022. During the stop, Detective McDaniel determined the passenger, Trevor Burkhart had out...
