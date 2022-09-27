Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Vermont governor announces tax credit awards to projects that revitalize communities
Vermont Governor Phil Scott was in St. Albans Tuesday to announce the projects that will receive funding support through a state tax incentive program. This year Vermont’s Downtown and Village Center Tax Credit Program is providing a total of $4.35 million in state tax credits to projects that “enhance the historic character and improve building safety of older and historic commercial and community buildings” in qualified communities.
vermontbiz.com
Public hearings on proposed rule to update Vermont wetland maps begin Oct 31
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will hold public hearings in October and November on a proposed rule to adopt edits to the state’s wetland maps. The DEC has a map which identifies the general location of some protected wetlands (Class I and II) called...
Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns.
“I don’t believe I've ever been asked to kind of adopt somebody’s conclusions of law in that way,” the judge said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns..
WCAX
Retail cannabis legal in Vermont Oct. 1 but few stores set to open
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is set to open on Oct. 1, but industry officials say the state will likely see limited access and supply issues for several weeks. It’s being dubbed as a “soft opening” this weekend. A total of four retail...
vermontbiz.com
Scott announces winners of over $4 million in downtown and village center tax incentives
Projects Will Help Generate Over $95 Million in Building Improvements and Public Infrastructure Throughout the State. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) today announced over $4 million in funding supporting a record number of rehabilitation and revitalization projects throughout Vermont’s designated downtown and village centers. These 49 project awards will help generate over $95 million in building improvements and public infrastructure around the state.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
nhbr.com
$8.95 million loan fund aims to spur affordable housing in Upper Valley
Evernorth, a nonprofit housing organization that serves the three northern New England states, has launched an $8.95 million program to fund development of workforce housing in the Upper Valley of New Hampshire and Vermont. The fund, backed financially by eight Upper Valley employers, will work with developers and housing organizations...
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana
Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening,” as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board. Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven’t started there yet.
WCAX
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
WCAX
Cannabis Control Board clarifies purchasing requirements
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Oct. 1, a handful of retail cannabis stores will open their doors for Vermonters to purchase marijuana legally. The Cannabis Control Board stresses these products are not for Vermonters under the age of 21. When you go into a shop, you will be carded both at the door and at the cash register before purchase.
WCAX
Vermont cannabis shops gearing up for opening day
A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. A spokesperson says 730 volunteers are supporting the relief effort and hundreds more are on...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters share resources at Substance Use Addiction Summit
ESSEX, Vt. — Many in our region saw substance use skyrocket during the pandemic. In Vermont, the number of fatal overdoses still has not dropped from those levels during the pandemic. "[During the] first 6 months of this year, 94 Vermonters have lost their lives to fatal overdoses," said...
compassvermont.com
Vermont Yankee Is Close to Placing All Radioactive Waste in Special Cannisters
In a few days, NorthStar Group Services will reach an important milestone when they put the final pieces of high-level radioactive waste into Cannisters. The company has been decommissioning Vermont Yankee for almost four years and it's finally time to take care these dangerous materials that are now stored in one place."
mynbc5.com
Vermont's lieutenant governor candidates square off in debate at NBC5
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The two candidates that hope to replace succeed Lt. Gov. Molly Gray joined NBC5 in studio on Thursday night for an opportunity to make their case to voters with less than six weeks until the general election. Democratic candidate David Zuckerman, a Hinesburg resident, is...
Cannabis Compliance Agents Ensure That Vermont Growers Know — and Follow — the Rules
Their title brings to mind someone in a suit, aviator sunglasses and a big black SUV. But Vermont's new cannabis compliance agents lean more toward flannel shirts and baby blue Priuses. Michael DiTomasso, an unassuming 32-year-old with an environmental science degree, is one of four people whose job it is...
With 26,000 shots given out, Vermont’s Omicron booster rollout trails previous campaigns
About 26,000 Vermonters have gotten the Omicron booster, putting the state on a slower pace than previous booster campaigns, according to data from the state Department of Health. Vermont pharmacies, health providers and walk-in clinics began offering the booster, also called the bivalent vaccine, to the general population three weeks...
WMUR.com
Sununu says he won't support bringing back biomass in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is shutting the door on the idea of bringing biomass power plants back online to provide energy this winter. To generate more power locally, some lawmakers have said the 2023 legislative session will be the "year of biomass," but in an interview for "CloseUP," Sununu quickly dismissed that idea. The governor vetoed biomass subsidies in 2019.
mynbc5.com
‘A Hand Up:' Program trains underemployed Vermonters for kitchen work
A program in Vermont aims to help restaurants find more kitchen staff — while lifting those employees out of tough financial situations. Community Kitchen Academy is a free job training program in Barre and Burlington from the Vermont Foodbank and the direct emergency food services provider Feeding Chittenden. The nonprofit organizations explained the program matches a chef instructor with unemployed or underemployed Vermonters. The classes emphasize professional and interpersonal skills students will need to thrive in the food service industry.
Why New Hampshire Electric Rates Are Set to Jump Again
If you thought you're paying a lot for electric now, just wait until December. New Hampshire state consumer advocate Donald Kreis said that the state's major electric utilities are requesting rate hikes that would take effect on December 1 if approved. Unitil has requested an increase to 26 cents per kilowat, Liberty has requested increases to 22 cents, and NH Electric Co-op 17 cents. The request by Eversource for 22 cents was already approved.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
