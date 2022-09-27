Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
z1077fm.com
Burglars Take $6.5 Million in Guns and Goods from Joshua Tree Commercial Property
Thieves robbed a Joshua Tree commercial property of a reported $6.5 million in guns and goods last week. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at 62147 Desertair Road near downtown Joshua Tree Friday, September 23. Though the commercial property is not currently operating...
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
Heads Up For Weekend Travelers: Both The 91 And 101 Freeways Have Planned Closures
Both freeway sections are expected to be fully reopened in time for the Monday morning commute.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Huntington Beach.
Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild
The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
NBC Los Angeles
Renewable Energy Will Be Coming to Some Orange County Cities Soon, But What's the Cost?
For those who live in Orange County a deadline is quickly approaching that could leave residents reaching deeper into their pockets for their power bills. Sherman Jones who lives in Buena Park has a lot of questions. He is hoping to get some answers about the new renewable energy coming to his neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Dead, 1 Uninjured in Valley Center Crash
A man died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pickup and guardrail in Valley Center, authorities report Wednesday. A 67-year-old man from Oceanside, for reasons unknown, veered his red Hyundai Tuscon across the center line of Valley Center Road, near Vesper Road, and collided with the guardrail and a Chevrolet pickup around 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Police: Drunk Driver Suspected in Three-Vehicle Collision in Menifee
A three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection that almost killed a motorist was triggered by the driver of an SUV who plowed through a stoplight while possibly drunk at the wheel, authorities said Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the...
marketplace.org
How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?
A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after heat-related medical emergency
A hiker was rescued from a Palm Springs trail after suffering a heat-related medical emergency Wednesday afternoon. The call originally came in at noon at the Cactus to Clouds trail near the 100 block of N Museum Drive in the downtown area. Personnel with the Palm Springs Fire Department made their way up the trail The post Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after heat-related medical emergency appeared first on KESQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Gas Prices Surge Past $6 Per Gallon After Dramatic Overnight Spike
Gas prices made a sharp spike overnight, rising by nearly 15 cents in Los Angeles County to an average of $6.108 for a gallon of self-serve regular. The 14.9-cent increase is LA County's largest since July 14, 2015. The average price per gallon is at its highest amount since July 12.
KOLD-TV
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
z1077fm.com
Motorcycle rider dies after striking sidewalk on Hwy. 62 in Yucca Valley
A man died last night (Sept 27) after his motorcycle struck a sidewalk near Sage Avenue off Highway 62 in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs report that the driver was traveling westbound on Highway 62 at unsafe speeds when his motorcycle struck the sidewalk. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the...
Garage fire displaces 7 adults, 2 children in Westminster
A fire that broke out in the garage of a Westminster home early Wednesday displaced several people and a cat, according to authorities.The fire broke out at about 3:10 a.m. at a two-story home in the 1500 block of Balboa Street. Dozens of firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority, Fountain Valley, and Huntington Beach fire departments were able to put out the blaze in about 35 minutes.The fire was contained to the garage, but the home sustained significant smoke and heat damage. Images released by OCFA show the heat from the fire left doorways and ceilings blackened and charred, and even melted the blades of a ceiling fan in the kitchen.Fire officials say a working smoke alarm alerted the residents and likely saved their lives.One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. A total of seven of adults, two children, and a cat were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Bicyclist Hospitalized
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was hospitalized after a hit-and-run collision that occurred just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the city of Pomona. Los Angeles County Fire Department along with Pomona Police Department responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on the 2100 block of North Towne Avenue and Bangor Street.
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
iebusinessdaily.com
Major industrial build-to-suit to break ground
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Wednesday for a 1.8 million-square-foot industrial building in Beaumont. The planned structure, at 36855 West Fourth St. is being developed by McDonald Property Group in Laguna Beach and USAA Real Estate in San Antonio, according to a statement. New York-based United Legwear & Apparel Co....
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer
Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
Comments / 1