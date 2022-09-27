ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Menifee, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Menifee, CA
Local
California Cars
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild

The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Clean Air#Hybrid Vehicles#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Host First Electric#California Clean Air Day#The Msjc Menifee Campus#La Piedra Rd#Chevy#Phoenix Motorcars
Times of San Diego

1 Dead, 1 Uninjured in Valley Center Crash

A man died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pickup and guardrail in Valley Center, authorities report Wednesday. A 67-year-old man from Oceanside, for reasons unknown, veered his red Hyundai Tuscon across the center line of Valley Center Road, near Vesper Road, and collided with the guardrail and a Chevrolet pickup around 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Police: Drunk Driver Suspected in Three-Vehicle Collision in Menifee

A three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection that almost killed a motorist was triggered by the driver of an SUV who plowed through a stoplight while possibly drunk at the wheel, authorities said Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the...
MENIFEE, CA
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after heat-related medical emergency

A hiker was rescued from a Palm Springs trail after suffering a heat-related medical emergency Wednesday afternoon. The call originally came in at noon at the Cactus to Clouds trail near the 100 block of N Museum Drive in the downtown area. Personnel with the Palm Springs Fire Department made their way up the trail The post Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after heat-related medical emergency appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
KOLD-TV

Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
BONSALL, CA
CBS LA

Garage fire displaces 7 adults, 2 children in Westminster

A fire that broke out in the garage of a Westminster home early Wednesday displaced several people and a cat, according to authorities.The fire broke out at about 3:10 a.m. at a two-story home in the 1500 block of Balboa Street. Dozens of firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority, Fountain Valley, and Huntington Beach fire departments were able to put out the blaze in about 35 minutes.The fire was contained to the garage, but the home sustained significant smoke and heat damage. Images released by OCFA show the heat from the fire left doorways and ceilings blackened and charred, and even melted the blades of a ceiling fan in the kitchen.Fire officials say a working smoke alarm alerted the residents and likely saved their lives.One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. A total of seven of adults, two children, and a cat were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Key News Network

Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Bicyclist Hospitalized

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was hospitalized after a hit-and-run collision that occurred just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the city of Pomona. Los Angeles County Fire Department along with Pomona Police Department responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on the 2100 block of North Towne Avenue and Bangor Street.
POMONA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Major industrial build-to-suit to break ground

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Wednesday for a 1.8 million-square-foot industrial building in Beaumont. The planned structure, at 36855 West Fourth St. is being developed by McDonald Property Group in Laguna Beach and USAA Real Estate in San Antonio, according to a statement. New York-based United Legwear & Apparel Co....
BEAUMONT, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer

Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy