ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

New Star Wars series 'Andor' is getting out of this galaxy reviews

One of the year's most anticipated new shows, the Star Wars series, "Andor," is living up to its expectations, according to critics. Mike Ryan from UPROXX said in the first four episodes, it's already "something truly special." The Disney+ show stars Diego Luna reprising his role as the rebel spy...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Page Six

James Gunn ‘finally’ marries ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland

James Gunn got hitched! The filmmaker and Jennifer Holland have “finally” tied the knot after seven years together. “What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world,” the groom gushed via Instagram on Friday. “And, yes, that’s a moose that showed up as the ceremony began!” Gunn, 56, went on to write. “And also, yes, @originalfunko made our wedding cake toppers designed on our actual tux and gown.” Holland, 35, commented, “I love you @jamesgunn !” In a post of her own, the “Peacemaker” star wrote that she was “bursting at the seams” with gratitude after the “seamless and stunningly...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#She Hulk#Frogs#Leap Frog#Disney Tv#Mcu

Comments / 0

Community Policy