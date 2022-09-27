Read full article on original website
Hulu's 'Ramy' reveals more drama, mixed in with its signature humor in season 3
LOS ANGELES -- "Ramy" is back on Hulu for season 3 and things have not gotten any easier for Ramy and the Hassan family. "I think something we examine for everybody is an overarching theme of a crisis of faith," Ramy Youssef, the series creator and star told On The Red Carpet.
New Star Wars series 'Andor' is getting out of this galaxy reviews
One of the year's most anticipated new shows, the Star Wars series, "Andor," is living up to its expectations, according to critics. Mike Ryan from UPROXX said in the first four episodes, it's already "something truly special." The Disney+ show stars Diego Luna reprising his role as the rebel spy...
Thora Birch Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Couldn't Be In "Hocus Pocus 2"
The sequel recently hit Disney+ and it brings back some very familiar faces — but not everyone returned.
Stars of 'Hocus Pocus 2' talk about revisiting their spooky roles ahead of Disney+ premiere
NEW YORK CITY -- In a new movie sequel, three sisters are thrown out of Salem suspected of being witches, and then return 370 years later. Fans of the original "Hocus Pocus" know what that means, and on Friday, the original stars are reuniting on Disney+. The Sanderson sisters are...
Billy Eichner Told Us That Carrie Underwood Isn't The Only High-Profile Person To Have Blocked Him — Meghan McCain Also Has
"I'm sure there are others, but those are two of my favorites."
James Gunn ‘finally’ marries ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn got hitched! The filmmaker and Jennifer Holland have “finally” tied the knot after seven years together. “What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world,” the groom gushed via Instagram on Friday. “And, yes, that’s a moose that showed up as the ceremony began!” Gunn, 56, went on to write. “And also, yes, @originalfunko made our wedding cake toppers designed on our actual tux and gown.” Holland, 35, commented, “I love you @jamesgunn !” In a post of her own, the “Peacemaker” star wrote that she was “bursting at the seams” with gratitude after the “seamless and stunningly...
Lauren Graham, Josh Duhamel hit the ice with season 2 of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'
Josh Duhamel joins the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" as a new coach. He's a former NHL player who runs an intense summer hockey institute. Don't you dare call it a camp!. Lauren Graham returns as the mom to one of the Ducks, and now the chaperone for...
Lil Nas X Delayed A Concert Because He Was "Dropping Demons" In The Bathroom
"I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."
Charli D'Amelio and family are ready for season 2 of 'The D'Amelio Show' streaming on Hulu
NEW YORK CITY -- What began with a Connecticut teenager dancing on TikTok has grown into a media business involving Charli D'Amelio's entire family. Charli and her mom, Heidi, are both on "Dancing With The Stars" this season, and the second season of "The D'Amelio Show" is streaming on Hulu.
Rapper Coolio dead at 59; known for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' 'Fantastic Voyage'
LOS ANGELES -- Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said. Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The...
