Sheboygan, WI

pleasantviewrealty.com

637 Western Avenue Random Lake WI

WALKING IN THE DOOR STEALS YOUR HEART AWAY! Spectacular, Quality, Old World Charm with Stunning Natural Woodwork! Built-in Book Cases, Hutch, Windows with Stained Glass and Beveled Glass. Gas Fireplace flanked by Bookcases. Vintage Lighting Fixtures, Hardwood Floors. Wow! UNIQUE HOME w/Mother-in-law Quarters. Inside stairway connects to the upstairs. This is zoned Single Family. Could be a 5-6 bedroom, 2 bath home with a Family Room up. Has smaller rooms for sewing room/office/playroom, whatever your needs. Big closets. 2 full baths, Full basement with 11 course block walls to possibly make a recreation room, or? Extra wiring put in for basement workshop. 2.5 garage, garden shed, raised gardens, all on 0.38 acre. Close to Schools. A ”Must See” to understand and appreciate.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W5910 Plateau Road Elkhart Lake WI

Must see home 1/2 mile outside of the Village of Elkhart Lake on a quiet cul de sac. The main level open floor plan includes the kitchen, dining, living room and sun room. The kitchen has quartz countertops, a food prep sink and new stove. Enjoy the gas fireplace in the living room or the views out of the sun room. Step out of the sunroom to the upper deck and patio. A mud room, bathroom and bedroom/ den complete the first floor.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Bus delays in Oshkosh School District caused by catalytic converter thefts

OSHKOSH, Wis–Some bus routes in the Oshkosh Area School District are delayed this (Wednesday) morning. A text message sent to families says many Kobussen buses are not working because of several catalytic converter thefts. Dan Kobussen–Vice President of Kobussen Buses–says they are working to resolve the issue.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
97ZOK

This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List

If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
CHICAGO, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Thieves Leave Oshkosh School Bus Fleet Stalled Out

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Bussing is unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses. In a letter sent to parents, the district says Kobussen had all of the catalytic converters stolen from their entire fleet of buses in Oshkosh. “While...
OSHKOSH, WI
wxerfm.com

Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun

A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
MANITOWOC, WI

