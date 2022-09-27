Read full article on original website
Related
pleasantviewrealty.com
637 Western Avenue Random Lake WI
WALKING IN THE DOOR STEALS YOUR HEART AWAY! Spectacular, Quality, Old World Charm with Stunning Natural Woodwork! Built-in Book Cases, Hutch, Windows with Stained Glass and Beveled Glass. Gas Fireplace flanked by Bookcases. Vintage Lighting Fixtures, Hardwood Floors. Wow! UNIQUE HOME w/Mother-in-law Quarters. Inside stairway connects to the upstairs. This is zoned Single Family. Could be a 5-6 bedroom, 2 bath home with a Family Room up. Has smaller rooms for sewing room/office/playroom, whatever your needs. Big closets. 2 full baths, Full basement with 11 course block walls to possibly make a recreation room, or? Extra wiring put in for basement workshop. 2.5 garage, garden shed, raised gardens, all on 0.38 acre. Close to Schools. A ”Must See” to understand and appreciate.
pleasantviewrealty.com
W5910 Plateau Road Elkhart Lake WI
Must see home 1/2 mile outside of the Village of Elkhart Lake on a quiet cul de sac. The main level open floor plan includes the kitchen, dining, living room and sun room. The kitchen has quartz countertops, a food prep sink and new stove. Enjoy the gas fireplace in the living room or the views out of the sun room. Step out of the sunroom to the upper deck and patio. A mud room, bathroom and bedroom/ den complete the first floor.
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT, officials celebrate ‘innovative and complex’ interchange in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and other local officials gathered in Brown County on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a brand new interchange in Hobart and Howard. The project which constructed an interchange at WIS 29 & County VV began in May...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
whby.com
Bus delays in Oshkosh School District caused by catalytic converter thefts
OSHKOSH, Wis–Some bus routes in the Oshkosh Area School District are delayed this (Wednesday) morning. A text message sent to families says many Kobussen buses are not working because of several catalytic converter thefts. Dan Kobussen–Vice President of Kobussen Buses–says they are working to resolve the issue.
West Bend restaurant a 'total loss' following overnight fire
The West Bend Fire Department and West Bend Police Department are investigating an overnight structure fire that resulted in a total loss.
Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant
Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List
If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac reopened, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes have reopened to motorists. The crash was supposed to take roughly two...
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
wtaq.com
Thieves Leave Oshkosh School Bus Fleet Stalled Out
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Bussing is unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses. In a letter sent to parents, the district says Kobussen had all of the catalytic converters stolen from their entire fleet of buses in Oshkosh. “While...
Wisconsinites try to get out of Florida, others checking on family members
Beth Zimmerman of Brookfield spent Thursday desperately trying to get in touch with her elderly parents, George and Jacqueline, in Florida.
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
wxerfm.com
Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun
A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
Comments / 0