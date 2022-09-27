If you’re going to put up the money for a Ferrari one-off, you might as well go all out. And that’s just what the owner of the just-unveiled SP51 appears to have done. The open-top speed machine is built on the bones of the 812 GTS and features a beautiful body inspired by the marque’s classic race cars. Like its past Special Projects team one-offs, the SP51 was built to the exact specifications of its annonymous owner. What they wanted was a thoroughly modern supercar with a look that recalls the Prancing Horse’s mid-century race track dominance. Specifically, this model is similar...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO