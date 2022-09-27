Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Ford reveals next-gen Super Duty pickup lineup
Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday debuted the next-generation Super Duty — part of the Dearborn automaker's best-selling F-Series lineup — for model year 2023. The redesigned lineup of pickup trucks and chassis cabs features new technology and targets best-in-class towing, payload, torque and horsepower in the heavy-duty full-size truck segment, according to Ford.
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Road & Track
The 2023 Ford Super Duty Is a Workhorse Refined
Ford says the Super Duty represents something like 50 percent of today's heavy-duty truck market, so this is a very big deal. The 2023 Ford Super Duty is a workhorse refined, a truck for workers, families, and recreational types, headlined by two new engines and many other off-road and tech features.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Silverado HD ZR2: What We Want Most From Chevy's Newest Off-Road Giant
Off-road packages have become incredibly popular in the past decade, and manufacturers have been adding them to everything from cute-utes to heavy-duty pickups. These packages range in complexity from stickers and paint to full-on hardcore trail machines. Chevrolet reintroduced its famous ZR2 off-road package on the 2017 Colorado. A rugged ZR2 package was added to Silverado for the 2022 model year, and the 2023 Colorado ZR2 got a significant refresh. Now, Chevrolet is going all-in on ZR2 by revealing a new Silverado HD ZR2 will join the lineup for 2024.
2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000
Find out which two trucks make excellent Ford Maverick alternatives for under $30,000. The post 2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Jeep Confirms Death Of EcoDiesel Wrangler, Engine Will Live On In The Gladiator
Jeep has confirmed the death of the EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler, following an e-mail to dealers earlier this month. As expected, the diesel is getting a final sendoff in the form of a limited edition known as the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut. It features a satin black grille, body-color fender...
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed with the most diesel power ever
The Chevrolet Silverado HD is being refreshed for 2024. The heavy-duty pickup has been restyled and updated with more capability and technology. The 2024 Silverado 2500 and Silverado 3500 both feature a redesigned front end with toned-down grille compared to the current trucks and C-shaped light bars bracketing the headlights.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Urus S, 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, 2023 Ram 2500 HD Rebel: This Week's Top Photos
Lamborghini this week replaced its Urus with an updated version dubbed the Urus S. There's new styling in combination with extra power, and buyers also have a longer list of personalzation options to choose from. BMW launched a rival to the Urus in the form of the XM. It's the...
The Look of Ferrari’s Latest Gorgeous One-Off Was Inspired by a Race Car From the 1950s
If you’re going to put up the money for a Ferrari one-off, you might as well go all out. And that’s just what the owner of the just-unveiled SP51 appears to have done. The open-top speed machine is built on the bones of the 812 GTS and features a beautiful body inspired by the marque’s classic race cars. Like its past Special Projects team one-offs, the SP51 was built to the exact specifications of its annonymous owner. What they wanted was a thoroughly modern supercar with a look that recalls the Prancing Horse’s mid-century race track dominance. Specifically, this model is similar...
thecheyennepost.com
Modern Cars Most Likely to Become Collectible
Cars are what’s generally known as a ‘depreciating asset’. They’re not an investment, they’re going to be worth less as time goes on. But there are a few exceptions—the ones that are rare and/or particularly prized among enthusiasts and likely to become collectible. They may not depreciate at the same rate as most cars, and in some cases they may actually be worth more than their purchase price at some point.
Ford Hits a Ditch
Ford’s problem has gone beyond the details of why it is not doing well to a concern that its CEO is not the right person to handle it.
rmef.org
Kimber’s Micro 9 Rapide (Black Ice) Is Big on Attitude
Kimber’s Micro 9 Rapide (Black Ice) has the same big attitude of the original, in a 9mm subcompact that’s like nothing else. The Micro 9™ version gives you all the enhancements, upgrades, and flair of the original 1911 Rapide (Black Ice), in a 9mm subcompact. The Micro...
