Kearney Hub
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm has terrorized people for much of...
Kearney Hub
After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill limiting conservatorships that grant legal guardianship over individuals, a move that comes after Britney Spears' conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood. The new law, authored by Democratic...
Kearney Hub
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while...
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women
KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
Kearney Hub
People trapped, 2.5M without power after Ian swamps Florida; Coolio dies at 59; Judge ties Maris
Today is Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By CHRIS MEGERIAN and KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press. Updated 1 hr ago. AP. AP. Updated 3 hrs ago. AP. AP. Updated 4 hrs...
Kearney Hub
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills
TAMPA, Fla. — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles to the...
Kearney Hub
For some religious leaders in Nebraska, abortion views break with stereotypes
When Debra McKnight showed up to a Planned Parenthood rally last October wearing a pastor collar, people thought she was wearing a Halloween costume. McKnight is a reverend in Omaha with United Methodist Church, and she firmly supports abortion access. Her views, she said, run counter to the common assumptions people often make about her: That, as a religious leader, she is staunchly anti-abortion.
