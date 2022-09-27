ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, VT

Shoes For Industry
3d ago

Burden to Society losers.........Take them deep sea fishing. Really really deep sea fishing.

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

BPD provides updates on Wednesday assault incidents

Burlington, VT — On Wednesday, Burlington Police reported two assault incidents, one at a bank ATM in the morning and an assault in a parking lot on Cherry St. in the afternoon. The woman who assaulted a victim at a bank ATM has been identified but is currently not...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Teen driver arrested in Derby for speeding, negligent operation

DERBY — An 18-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Derby on Tuesday. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed while patrolling US Route 5 at around 11:20 p.m. Radar indicated 70 miles-per-hour in a posted 35 miles-per-hour zone. The trooper...
DERBY, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Milton

MILTON — A 34-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following a crash in Milton early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 89 north at around 1:35 a.m. Police say they located a 2020 Toyota Rav4 that had crashed into the wood line north of...
ROCKLAND, MA
WCAX

Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested after crash on I-89 in Richmond

RICHMOND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Richmond yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 south at around 7:45 p.m. Police say they located a 2021 Ram 1500 facing south with heavy damage when they arrived. The driver was identified as Kirk Little, 44, of Milton.
RICHMOND, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Two Air Force members arrested in Burlington robbery

Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department arrested the people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint. It happened September 17 on King Street in the City Center Area just after midnight. Police say the suspects held the man at gunpoint, forced him to undress, then took his clothing and other personal items.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Colchester Police looking to speak with driver in relation to fatal weekend crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is looking to speak to the truck driver involved in afatal crash that happened on Colchester Point Road last weekend. Police say the driver was seen in what appears to be a pickup truck near the scene of the fatal crash last Saturday around 6:10 a.m. Officials say the model of the truck could be a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra.
COLCHESTER, VT
VTDigger

Fatal ATV crash leads to arrest

After further investigation into a fatal ATV crash that happened in Sheffield on Thursday night, Vermont State Police have arrested one man and are seeking two others. The ATV crash occurred on Sept. 22 on Blake Pond Road where 19-year-old Samantha Henderson was declared dead after life-saving attempts were made. She was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet, according to a press release.
SHEFFIELD, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Missing NJ man found driving wrong way on I-89

Williston, VT — An elderly man who was reported missing in New Jersey on Wednesday was located driving the wrong way on Interstate 89. On Thursday night, police responded to calls of someone traveling north in the southbound lane passing Exit 12 in Williston. Responding officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle without incident.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Police investigating gunfire incident in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating yet another gunfire incident in Burlington’s City Hall Park. Authorities say no one appeared to be injured, but they don’t know what prompted the shooting or who was responsible. It happened around 8 p.m. In a video provided to WCAX News,...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Newport Center

NEWPORT CENTER — A 43-year-old man is facing charges following a single-vehicle crash in Newport Center yesterday. The crash took place on Number 12 Road at around 7:45 p.m. Police say a witness on the scene reported the driver was unconscious. The driver was identified as Jason Sargent, of...
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Burglary in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an early morning break-in at a local business on Maple Street at around 7:15 a.m. The suspect damaged the coin machine from the outside, pried a door using a...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
mynbc5.com

Highgate man threatens police officers with a bow and arrow

HIGHGATE, Vt. — Last night, Vermont State Police, along with Swanton police officers, arrested a man after a violent altercation. Officers responded to a Highgate home after 10:45 p.m. after they say 40-year-old Nicholas Tanner was causing a disturbance in the area, then threatening police officers with a bow and arrow.
SWANTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rollover crash in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A 25-year-old man from Hyde Park was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Cambridge yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 109 at around 5:15 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Eastman was traveling north on VT Route 109 when he began to lose control...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

Former Winooski cop avoids jail in domestic abuse case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just days before he was set to go to trial, a former Winooski Police officer Thursday accepted a plea deal in a 2019 domestic abuse case. Authorities said Christopher Matott engaged in a pattern of severe abuse over the course of several months, including threatening his girlfriend with violence while she was holding their infant.
WINOOSKI, VT

