menifee247.com
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Newport Road
Story updated at 8:30 p.m. with additional details. A section of Menifee’s major traffic route was closed at rush hour Tuesday after a multiple-vehicle accident with serious injuries, police said. Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez said the accident at Newport Road and Berea Road about 3:05 p.m. involved three...
z1077fm.com
Motorcycle rider dies after striking sidewalk on Hwy. 62 in Yucca Valley
A man died last night (Sept 27) after his motorcycle struck a sidewalk near Sage Avenue off Highway 62 in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs report that the driver was traveling westbound on Highway 62 at unsafe speeds when his motorcycle struck the sidewalk. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the...
mynewsla.com
Police: Drunk Driver Suspected in Three-Vehicle Collision in Menifee
A three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection that almost killed a motorist was triggered by the driver of an SUV who plowed through a stoplight while possibly drunk at the wheel, authorities said Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the...
Heads Up For Weekend Travelers: Both The 91 And 101 Freeways Have Planned Closures
Both freeway sections are expected to be fully reopened in time for the Monday morning commute.
vvng.com
Southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia closed for 24 hours due to fatal shooting investigation
UPDATE 9/28 — At 5:08 am, on Wednesday morning the southbound lanes of the I-15 were reopened. The Main Street on and off-ramps will remain shut down for the ongoing investigation. Motorists traveling on Summit Valley Road are reporting at least a one-hour delay. The backup on US Highway 395 begins at about Bear Valley Road.
Valley Roadrunner
Oceanside man dies after two-vehicle collision on VC Road
On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 11:55 a.m., a 67-year-old man from Oceanside was driving a red Hyundai Tucson in the westbound lane of Valley Center Road, east of Vesper Road. For reasons still under investigation, the 67 year-old-man veered across the eastbound lane and collided with the guard rail and partially collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
onscene.tv
Pursuit Termination Ends in Arrest | San Diego
09.28.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers responded to a possible burglary call on Adrian St in the Pt. Loma area. Officers found a car being towed and a BMW parked next to it. Officers ran the plates and both vehicles had stolen tags on the rear...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
Wild weather: Yucaipa hit with torrential rain, flash flooding
As the rest of Southern California sweltered in a mini heat wave, Yucaipa was hit with torrential rain and flash floods – just two weeks after being hit with mudslides.The flash flood warning issued for Redlands, Yucaipa, and Beaumont came to fruition Wednesday afternoon, when heavy rain turned several streets into rivers.The latest round of flooding came just two weeks after Tropical Storm Kay brought heavy rain and mudslides from the El Dorado burn scar, prompting evacuations. The body of a woman was found in San Bernardino after she was swept away by mudslides, which damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and buildings.However, there were no immediate reports of major damage from Wednesday's round of rain.Meanwhile, temperatures across the rest of Southern California were in the triple-digits, putting authorities on alert for possible wildfires.
Felon admits burglarizing property inside Fairview Fire evacuation zone
A convicted felon who broke into a house that had been evacuated due to threats from a wildfire near Hemet pleaded guilty today to burglary and was immediately sentenced to two years probation. Michael Edward Serrano, 50, of Hemet admitted the felony count under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In The post Felon admits burglarizing property inside Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
Man Arrested During Garden Grove Street Racing Operation
Five kilograms of cocaine were found in the search of the car whose driver was arrested in Garden Grove as part of the attempt to crack down on illegal street racing and takeovers, police said Tuesday.
z1077fm.com
Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley – Investigation launched
Two men were shot and killed on Saturday, September 24th in Lucerne Valley. According to the sheriff’s press release – Victor Valley Sheriff’s deputies found Jose Segundomoreno, 53, and Homero Segundovillasenor, 30, suffering from gunshot wounds near the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road around 9:22pm on Saturday (Sept 24). Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Flash Flood warnings issued for portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued Flash Flood warnings for portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Radar images indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Riverside County, with amounts up to 1 inch in areas that include: Desert Center I-10 between mile markers 101 and 110 State Route 177 between mile markers 1 […]
knewsradio.com
Family Spat Turns Deadly
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. A family dispute over a gun ended when one person shot himself to death. But not until deputies spent more than 5 hours at a home on Harland Drive in La Quinta, urging the man to surrender, finally calling in the SWAT team to help.
Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after heat-related medical emergency
A hiker was rescued from a Palm Springs trail after suffering a heat-related medical emergency Wednesday afternoon. The call originally came in at noon at the Cactus to Clouds trail near the 100 block of N Museum Drive in the downtown area. Personnel with the Palm Springs Fire Department made their way up the trail The post Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after heat-related medical emergency appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Burglars Take $6.5 Million in Guns and Goods from Joshua Tree Commercial Property
Thieves robbed a Joshua Tree commercial property of a reported $6.5 million in guns and goods last week. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at 62147 Desertair Road near downtown Joshua Tree Friday, September 23. Though the commercial property is not currently operating...
